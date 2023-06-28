Court reinstates PolyMet appeal

Justices: Appellate court erred in dismissing environmental appeal

In the latest step in the PolyMet Mining saga, the Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that the Minnesota Court of Appeals did not properly dismiss an administrative appeal for lack of appellate jurisdiction. The court reinstated environmental groups’ appeal of the issuance of an air emissions permit in In the Matter of Issuance of Air Emissions Permit No. 13700345-101 for PolyMet Mining, Inc., City of Hoyt Lakes, decided June 21, 2023.

The case dates back five years to 2018, when the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) initially issued an air emissions permit for PolyMet’s NorthMet project. The company aims to develop a mine and processing plant where it will extract copper, nickel, and precious metals from northeastern Minnesota. Environmental groups such as Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, and Sierra Club have strongly contested the development. There was an appeal, and ultimately, the MPCA issued an air emissions permit in December of 2021.

Appellants challenged the permit under various environmental protection statutes. They served the petition, writ, and other documents on the MPCA, PolyMet’s CEO and PolyMet’s registered agent. However, the same day, the court of appeals sua sponte issued an order that required the appellants to file an amended statement of the case and proof of service.

Although the appellants complied the very next day—and eleven days before the order stated that appellants had to file the documents—it was 31 days after receipt of the agency’s decision to issue the permit. When they served PolyMet’s and the MPCA’s counsel, it was outside the 30-day window required under the Minnesota Administrative Procedure Act and civil appellate rules.

As a result, the Court of Appeals found that it lacked appellate jurisdiction. Consequently, it dismissed the appeal and discharged the writ of certiorari.

The Minnesota Supreme Court considered whether the Court of Appeals indeed had jurisdiction to review the air emissions permit the MPCA issued to PolyMet. Specifically, the court questioned whether or not the service of the appeal papers complied with the Act’s requirements.

Sections 14.63 and 14.64 prescribe requirements relating to service. In section 14.63, “all parties” to the contested case are required to be served within 30 days of receiving the final decision.

The Court of Appeals, siding with PolyMet, argued that petitioners serving appeal papers for the purpose of initiating judicial review had to serve an attorney when the party was represented by counsel. PolyMet’s counsel was not served until after 30 days elapsed since the MPCA made its permitting decision.

However, the appellants maintained that their service met the requirements. First, the appeal argued that they were not required to serve PolyMet’s counsel to initiate judicial review under the act when the service was made on the party directly. Second, it asserted that Minn. Stat. § 14.63—and its 30-day deadline—did not apply because the agency decision did not arise from a contested case.

Jay Eidsness, staff attorney at Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, represented the appellants. He pointed out that the agent served is an attorney and had represented PolyMet in various previous matters. “If you look at the definition of ‘party,’ it is broad and can be all-encompassing. The litigant would be a party and, in certain circumstances, a party’s attorney can satisfy service.”

Although PolyMet agreed that the registered agent was served, it disagreed that this constituted effective service. “They knew who PolyMet’s attorneys were,” said Jay Johnson, partner at Venable LLP, who represented PolyMet. “They’ve seen us, they know us. The next day after they got the notice, they served us.”

Ultimately, the court found that serving PolyMet’s CEO and registered agent the certiorari petition and writ by certified mail was sufficient to invoke appellate jurisdiction and was timely under the 30-day service deadline. It determined that the word “parties” was not ambiguous but that, even if it was, other statutory language and provisions of the act supported their interpretation that “parties” referred to the parties themselves, concluding that “the statutory text shows a legislative intent to allow service on the parties directly.”

As a result, the Minnesota Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeals’ ruling and reinstated the appeal. There is another case regarding the NorthMet mining project pending with the court filed in January 2022 where environmental groups have challenged a permit issued to discharge water from the mine.