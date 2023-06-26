Judiciary is strong and future is bright, chief justice tells Bar Association

Days after announcing her planned retirement from the Minnesota Supreme Court, Chief Justice Lorie Gildea delivered her State of the Judiciary address at the Minnesota State Bar Association’s convention on Wednesday.

The state of the judiciary is strong and the future is bright, the chief said, noting that the recently passed public safety budget bill supports her optimism.

A major recent development in the courts has been the access-to-justice procedures that were put in place during the pandemic lockdown but proved to be popular enough with lawyers, judges and clients to remain in place, Gildea said. “It’s hard to capture the change this has been to the legal profession,” she said.

The addition of remote hearings with the OneCourtMN Hearings Initiative has increased access to justice and will continue to do so under a framework designed by the district courts, Gildea said “It will also make work and representation of clients more efficient,” she said. The remote hybrid program will continue to collect data, and there is strong support for it according to preliminary research, she said.

Other changes will occur in the judiciary, including the addition of attorneys and staff as well as programming, thanks to the $880 million in judicial and public safety funding approved this legislative session, Gildea said. The support of the Bar Association was important to the success at the Legislature, she noted.

The court also is making swift progress in eliminating the COVID-caused backlog in felony and gross misdemeanor cases, the chief justice said. That was partially the result of state funding that became available when federal pandemic money ran out, she said. “Our criminal case clearance is higher than ever before,” she said. “Thanks to all who helped reduce the backlog.”

The greatest expansion in access to records in the history of the court system is Minnesota Court Records Online, a technological upgrade “delivered on time and on budget,” she said. Access will continue to be without costs, Gildea said. It is available at https://www.mncourts.gov/Access-Case-Records/MCRO.aspx

The chief justice also discussed the new cameras-in-courtrooms policy, which allows district court judges to allow cameras, subject to some restrictions. She acknowledged that there are valid concerns about cameras but said the court believes allowing cameras promotes transparency and confidence in the fairness of the process.

Gildea also said that the legal paraprofessional pilot project, which allows paralegals to represent parties in landlord-tenant and family law cases has had 24 legal professionals offering services in 159 cases.

Gildea also called for a cohesive, statewide strategy to address the legal deserts in Minnesota’s rural areas that have few or no lawyers. “Addressing the legal deserts in the land of 10,000 lakes is a top priority for the Judicial Branch,” she said. She asked that it be a priority for the Bar Association and noted that the National Center for State Courts has a Rural Justice Initiative that is underway in several states.

Gildea concluded by lauding the bar in Minnesota, which has resisted the politization and partisanship that has developed in many states.

“I could not be prouder of [the Minnesota bar],” she said.