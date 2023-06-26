Briefly: What will be the next decade’s big cases?

A conversation with former Justice David L. Lillehaug

At the MSBA Appellate Practice Section’s Annual Meeting on May 31, former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and U.S. Attorney David Lillehaug provided the keynote address. His remarks focused on the future: specifically, his prognostications about the most interesting state constitutional and statutory issues that may be litigated in the next decade in the Minnesota appellate courts. This discussion covers some highlights from his talk.

Katie: Welcome to the Briefly column, Justice Lillehaug. Thank you for being willing to expound upon your predictions about some of the big cases and issues that might be presented to the Minnesota appellate courts in the next decade.

Justice Lillehaug: Thanks for interviewing me. Let me start with a caveat: As physicist Niels Bohr admonished, “Prediction is very difficult, especially about the future.” Yes, it is! But I’ll take a crack at it. To jump right in, in the coming decade we can expect to see an increased interest in litigating about the rights guaranteed by the Minnesota Constitution, in part because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s narrowing of federal constitutional rights to privacy. The most notable example, of course, is the Dobbs decision from last term, which overturned Roe v. Wade and held that the federal 14th Amendment’s due process clause does not protect a right to an abortion.

Erica: What sort of state constitutional issues do you expect the courts will be asked to tackle?

Justice Lillehaug: That depends on whether and how the Court deals with some preliminary questions. As an initial matter, the Court will likely need to clarify whether plaintiffs can sue directly to vindicate state constitutional rights. Minnesota has no counterpart to section 1983. I’ll guess that the answer is “yes,” but it’s odd that this issue has been banging around for so many years.

The Court may also need to clarify exactly what interpretive methodology it applies to the Minnesota Constitution. Historically, the methodology has been: text, history, and purpose, without a formula for weighing these factors. But in the recent decision in Shefa v. Ellison, 968 N.W.2d 818 (Minn. 2022), the Court interpreted the pardon provision of the state constitution using the same heavily textual approach as it uses for interpreting state statutes, and even relied upon Minn. Stat. § 645.08, although that statute is only about interpreting statutes.

Katie: In Shefa, the Court also cited its opinion in Kahn v. Griffin, 701 N.W.2d 815, 829 (Minn. 2005). In Kahn, the Court relied upon a decision from the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania for a number of non-exclusive factors that it considers when deciding whether an issue “may implicate a separate independent analysis under the Minnesota Constitution.” Id. The Court was clearly in search of manageable standards, but nearly 20 years later, might we expect advocates and scholars to suggest additional interpretative methodologies to the approach taken in Kahn or at least additional factors?

Justice Lillehaug: Kahn certainly gets cited, but there are hints in footnotes and in public statements by some of the justices that its formula is a bit confusing. If it’s not holding up so well, the Court might want to take another look at it.

Erica: What sorts of state constitutional rights do you think might be ripe for further development?

Justice Lillehaug: Privacy, as I’ve mentioned, and the initial flash point probably won’t be abortion, but about juveniles. The courts may be asked to consider privacy and autonomy rights of young people, for instance, to choose gender-affirming health care and to obtain state-funded assistance for such care when medically necessary. The rights of parents to control where, what, and how their children learn versus the rights of juveniles, perhaps implicating freedom of speech, religion, and conscience, might produce a big case.

Katie: The Education Clause of the Minnesota Constitution (Article XIII, Section 1) is the subject of a pending decision in the Cruz-Guzman case. Given the interest in charter schools, home schooling, and the importance of special education rights for students with disabilities, do you expect further litigation relating to the Education Clause in coming years?

Justice Lillehaug: I do. Cruz-Guzman definitely opened the door to justiciable claims under the Clause. And there’s a lot to litigate there, starting with the word “uniform.” And what does “thorough” mean in the context of schools cutting foreign languages, music, art, and speech? And can specific districts restrict what books and teachings are available? What about charter schools and home schooling and education for the developmentally disabled? We’re going to be further educated on the Education Clause.

Erica: What are some other areas do you think might be the subject of state constitutional litigation?

Justice Lillehaug: Religious institutions and people are doing pretty darn well at the U.S. Supreme Court. But what about Minnesota’s guarantee of the liberty of conscience? We might see a big case in which an individual or association claims that state action violates non-religious conscience. It might be in the context of the environment, or revolving around end-of-life decisions, or … pick anything else that Minnesotans feel deeply about.

In a related vein, I also predict that someone will take a run at a case that seeks to crack open the door to Minnesota’s protection of unnamed rights: “rights or privileges” and rights “retained by and inherent in the people” found in sections 2 and 16 of Minnesota’s Bill of Rights. And I think that section 2, which guarantees redress of “all injuries or wrongs” to person, property, or character is sitting there waiting for the right case.

I also predict that the state Equal Rights Amendment will be passed and ratified next year. It will cover not only gender, but a variety of important classifications. Like the Education Clause, its meaning will be fertile ground for creative lawyers.

Katie: We’ve mostly been focused on civil law topics so far. What about criminal law issues? Might the state constitution provide greater protections for criminal defendants than the federal constitution?

Justice Lillehaug: Yes, and there are multiple cases to show that, especially in the area of search and seizure. Justice Hudson’s Leonard opinion on the search of hotel guest registries is a great roadmap. And Justices Chutich and Thissen have written opinions that show considerable openness to liberties under the state constitution.

Erica: Article III, Section 1 of the Minnesota Constitution expressly addresses the separation of powers between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. Might we see more attention to the separation of powers issue?

Justice Lillehaug: Likely there won’t be anything bigger than the case a few years ago in which the Legislature sued the Governor over a veto. I was privileged to sit on that one. But there are rumblings among scholars and lawyers about theories that the formation and structure of the Metropolitan Council violate the state constitution. Now, that would be a case worth watching.

I hope it won’t happen, but at some point the Judicial Branch may need to assert its authority as a separate department under Articles III and VI if legislators increase their attempts to micro-manage the operations of the judiciary.

Katie: You spoke of the myriad ways that artificial intelligence and other technological advances might impact the development of the law. What are some of the issues you see lurking there?

Justice Lillehaug: It’s really early in AI development and I’ll assume that AI will not lead to human extinction. But I have to think that its operation will require a serious reexamination of big chunks of the common law and the Restatements, including agency, contracts, and torts (including duty and the standard of care). For example, it will hasten the day that we get rid of the outdated distinction between contracts for goods (UCC) and services. I was the first justice to reference the “internet of things” in an opinion, and AI should take us well beyond that. AI will also have a massive impact on evidence. It will be a robust new tool for fraud and deception, including misappropriation of human voices, gestures, images, eyeballs, and fingerprints. The fakes will go deep and then deeper. And I expect important, seminal litigation about what is competent evidence with a proper foundation generated by or attacked by AI.

Erica: What about how AI might impact our reasonable expectations of privacy? Do you have any predictions about that?

Justice Lillehaug: The U.S. Supreme Court has done a fair job of moving the Fourth Amendment into the digital age, taking cases on tracking devices, residence scans, and cellphones. But AI may require that we reexamine the legal assumptions that no one has a reasonable expectation in public space or in information voluntarily disclosed to someone else. That a government or dominant corporation could use AI for instantaneous facial recognition, body language assessment, and voice analysis, all linked to individual financial and social databases, is deeply troubling. How can the right to dissent exist and thrive in such an environment? I’ll be thinking about that the next time I visit Beijing.

Perhaps it won’t happen in the next 10 years, but we should start thinking about what kinds of litigation will ensue when we have generative emotive AI: bots that recognize, respond to, and even replicate, generate, and share human emotions. How does the law evolve when bots are our caregivers, our tutors, our therapists, our confidants, and even our loved ones?

Katie: We appreciate your creative thinking and taking the time to share your prognostications with our readers. There is a lot to be excited about, and maybe to be apprehensive about too, when looking ahead to the next decade of Minnesota constitutional and common law.

Justice Lillehaug: I’m convinced that there will always be enormous opportunities for Minnesota lawyers who are thoughtful, creative, and zealous. We need our best lawyers to be public lawyers, judges, and elected officials; to represent companies and people from around the world; and to preserve, protect, and defend the rule of law. In the words of the preamble to the Rules of Professional Conduct, we will always need lawyers who are public citizens having special responsibility for the quality of justice.

Former Justice David Lillehaug is part-time Senior Counsel at Fredrikson & Byron P.A. He focuses his practice on appellate law and complex civil litigation. He is available to serve as a special master, arbitrator, mediator and expert witness.

Katie Barrett Wiik is a partner in the Minneapolis office of Saul Ewing LLP and a Vice-Chair of the firm’s national appellate practice group. Her practice focuses on appeals and commercial litigation.

Erica Holzer is a partner and co-chair of the Appellate Practice Group at Maslon LLP, where she represents clients in complex commercial disputes, products liability litigation, and insurance coverage actions.