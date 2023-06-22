The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

This edition of POWER 30 focuses on personal injury lawyers.

There are, of course, many fine lawyers who handle motor-vehicle collisions, product-related injuries, wrongful deaths, medical injuries and the like. In POWER 30, we have focused on those whose mere presence on a case signifies the stakes, who have influenced the direction of the law, whose leadership in the community is pervasive and whose respect within the bar is undeniable.

To build the list, we interviewed respected attorneys and other leaders around the state, reviewed outcomes of myriad significant cases handled by these and other attorneys, and consulted the archives of Minnesota Lawyer to highlight people whose achievements and influence we recognize as powerful personal injury attorneys in Minnesota.