The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

By: Minnesota Lawyer June 22, 2023

Power 30 cover image

Click on the image above to see the full magazine.

This edition of POWER 30 focuses on personal injury lawyers.

There are, of course, many fine lawyers who handle motor-vehicle collisions, product-related injuries, wrongful deaths, medical injuries and the like. In POWER 30, we have focused on those whose mere presence on a case signifies the stakes, who have influenced the direction of the law, whose leadership in the community is pervasive and whose respect within the bar is undeniable.

To build the list, we interviewed respected attorneys and other leaders around the state, reviewed outcomes of myriad significant cases handled by these and other attorneys, and consulted the archives of Minnesota Lawyer to highlight people whose achievements and influence we recognize as powerful personal injury attorneys in Minnesota.

Robert Bennett

Nate Bjerke

Jim Carey

Jed Chronic

Tom Conlin and Stacy Deery Stennes

John Dornik

Wil Fluegel

Kathleen Flynn Peterson, Robert King Jr. and Brandon Thompson

Michael Hall III

William Harper and Paul Peterson

Gary Hazelton

Kate Jaycox

 Paula Jossart

Mark Kosieradzki and Joel Smith

James Lavoie and James Lindell

Cortney LeNeave

Teresa Fariss McClain

Dan O’Leary

Richard Ruohonen

Michael Sacchet

Peter Schmit

Philip Sieff

Joshua Tuchsherer

Scott Wilson

Genevieve Zimmerman

