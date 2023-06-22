Court of Appeals Digest: June 20, 2023

Civil Nonprecedential

Arbitration

Arbitral Immunity

Appellant sued respondent American Arbitration Association, Inc. (AAA) over actions it took while administering his claim for arbitration against a car dealership. AAA moved to dismiss the lawsuit. After converting the motion to a summary-judgment motion, the District Court granted that motion. Noting that the two acts in question—accepting another arbitration claim and consolidating it with appellant—were firmly grounded in the judicial process, and that judicial court staff would be entitled to immunity for these decisions, the Court of Appeals concluded that AAA was entitled to arbitral immunity. Affirmed.

A22-1599 Salgat v. Am. Arbitration Assoc., Inc. (Otter Tail County)

Domestic Relations

Child Protection; Termination of Parental Rights

In these consolidated appeals, appellant-parents challenged the District Court’s termination-of-parental-rights (TPR) order, arguing that the District Court relied on a statutory basis for TPR that was not pleaded in the TPR petition, and that they were not palpably unfit parents. Mother argued that she rebutted the presumption that she was palpably unfit, and father argued that the record did not support the District Court’s finding that the agency made reasonable reunification efforts. Noting that parents’ family resource worker testified that parents were unable to demonstrate appropriate and safe care for the children, the Court of Appeals concluded that the record supported the District Court’s conclusion that parents were palpably unfit. Affirmed.

A22-1742, A22-1794 In re Welfare of Children of A.M.T. (Otter Tail County)

Domestic Relations

Dissolution; Continuances

Appellant-husband challenged the District Court’s judgment dissolving his marriage with respondent-wife, arguing that the District Court abused its discretion when it (1) denied his pretrial continuance requests; (2) divided the parties’ marital property and debt; and (3) determined spousal maintenance. Noting that, at the time the District Court proceeded with the bench trial after husband emailed that he was going to the emergency room., the District Court had minimal information regarding husband’s condition and husband’s previous behavior gave the District Court reason to believe he was attempting to stall the proceedings, the Court of Appeals found no abuse of discretion in the denial of husband’s three pretrial continuance requests, or error in the court’s other determinations. Affirmed.

A22-1101 Sanborn v. Sanborn (Sherburne County)

Domestic Relations

Dissolution; Marital Property

In this marital dissolution appeal, appellant/cross-respondent-husband challenged the District Court’s findings, arguing that that the District Court (1) misvalued the marital home; (2) misvalued two family businesses; and (3) should have treated certain tax debt as marital debt. By notice of related appeal, respondent/cross-appellant-wife argued that the District Court (1) should have reserved spousal maintenance; (2) overstated wife’s income by assuming an excessively high rate of return on her property distribution and by assuming she would receive rental income on property that she did not intend to rent; (4) failed to award wife a share of a marital business; (5) failed to compensate wife for husband’s disposition of an interest in another marital business; (6) failed to account for husband’s liquidation of certain accounts; (7) should not have penalized wife for not filing joint tax returns; and (8) failed to include husband’s Venmo account as a marital asset. The Court of Appeals determined that the District Court erred only by subtracting the cost of repairs from the appraised value of the marital home. Affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded.

A22-0879 Pemberton v. Pemberton (Dakota County)

Domestic Relations

Parenting Time; Modification

Appellant-father challenged a District Court order denying his motion to modify parenting time and discharge the children’s therapy services, arguing that the District Court’s factual findings were not supported by the record. Noting that father presented no evidence to demonstrate that the therapist’s discussion with a child violated any professional standards, the Court of Appeals concluded that father failed to demonstrate an abuse of discretion by the District Court. Affirmed.

A22-0845 Hurst v. Hurst (St. Louis County)

Environmental Law

Injunctions

Appellants challenged a District Court order denying a motion for a temporary injunction to prevent respondent city from demolishing a building known during the pendency of this litigation. Appellants asserted that the District Court erred by not applying Wadena Implement Co. v. Deere & Co., 480 N.W.2d 383 (Minn. App. 1992), in determining whether to grant temporary injunctive relief for asserted violations of the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act (MERA) and the Minnesota Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). The Court of Appeals concluded that, because the merits of appellant’s claims have not yet been determined, the District Court properly applied Dahlberg Bros., Inc. v. Ford Motor Co., 314 N.W.2d 314 (Minn. 1965), to determine the propriety of temporary injunctive relief. Affirmed.

A23-0261 E. Phillips Neighborhood Inst., Inc. v. City of Minneapolis (Hennepin County)

Insurance

Primacy

On appeal in this declaratory-judgment action arising out of a golf-cart collision, appellant-insurer challenged the District Court’s grant of summary judgment in favor of respondent-insurer. Appellant argued that the District Court erred in determining that appellant’s policy was primary because there was no coverage under appellant’s homeowner’s insurance policy for respondent-insured’s operation of a golf cart he did not own. The Court of Appeals concluded that a golf cart was a vehicle “designed for recreational use off public roads,” and that therefore, coverage was restored under appellant’s policy. Affirmed.

A23-0085 Nationwide Ins. Co. v. Wadena Ins. Co. (Washington County)

Negligence

Official Immunity

This appeal followed the District Court’s conclusion that a snowplow driver was entitled to official immunity precluding appellant’s negligence action. The Court of Appeals concluded that because, as a matter of law, the driver’s failure to stop at a stop sign was a discretionary act, official immunity applied and the city was entitled to summary judgment. Affirmed.

A22-1714 Steele v. LaFavor (Hennepin County)

Orders for Protection

Hearings

Appellant challenged an order for protection (OFP) issued in favor of two of his daughters, arguing that the District Court abused its discretion (1) in its conduct of the hearing, (2) by admitting hearsay evidence, and (3) by determining that he committed domestic abuse and granting the OFP. The Court of Appeals concluded that appellant failed in his argument that the District Court abused its discretion by questioning the girls in chambers rather than having them testify in open court, as appellant did not obtain a District Court transcript and identified no legal authority prohibiting the court’s chosen procedure. Furthermore, the District Court did not commit prejudicial error in its evidentiary rulings or abuse its discretion by determining that father committed domestic abuse. Affirmed.

A22-1434 Heller v. Geisler (Itasca County)

Orders for Protection

Hearings

After bruises in the shape of fingerprints were discovered on respondent-mother’s two minor children following the children’s visit with their father, appellant, mother filed an order for protection (OFP) petition on behalf of her children. The District Court granted the OFP. Appellant appealed, arguing that the District Court abused its discretion by granting the OFP based on hearsay testimony by mother regarding one of the children’s out-of-court statements and consideration of his two criminal charges, and because by granting the OFP, the court changed the custody agreement he made with mother regarding the children. Further, father asserted that the District Court erred when it did not appoint the children a guardian ad litem for the OFP hearing. The Court of Appeals concluded that the District Court did not abuse its discretion in determining that mother met her burden of proof and granting supervised parenting time per its authority under the applicable statute, and noted that father did not object to mother’s testimony as hearsay and did not request a guardian ad litem. Affirmed.

A22-1485 Pyka v. Pyka (Waseca County)

Unemployment Benefits

Quit

Pro se relator challenged the determination of an unemployment-law judge (ULJ) that relator was ineligible for unemployment benefits because he quit his employment and did not do so for a good reason caused by his employer. Noting that relator testified that he quit his employment at respondent’s bar because he wanted to give himself time to find new employment and disagreed with the new owner’s management of the bar, the Court of Appeals concluded that relator’s decision to quit to find new employment was not a good reason to quit caused by his employer. Affirmed.

A22-1633 Holman v. Two Bird Dogs, LLC (Dep’t of Emp’t & Econ. Dev.)

Criminal Nonprecedential

Double Jeopardy

Same Offense

Six months after defendant’s acquittal on charges of third-degree murder for unintentionally causing a death by unlawful sale or distribution of a controlled substance, the state charged defendant with fifth-degree controlled-substance possession. Defendant moved to dismiss the charge based on constitutional double jeopardy, and the District Court granted the motion. The Court of Appeals concluded that the fifth-degree possession charge was not the same offense as the charged third-degree murder, the use of evidence related to a search did not result in an impermissible relitigation of an offense, and therefore, double jeopardy was not implicated by this prosecution. Reversed and remanded.

A22-1565 State v. Hofer (Chisago County)

Expert Witnesses

Probative Value

In these consolidated appeals, defendant appealed from final judgments of conviction, following a bench trial, for felony domestic assault and felony malicious punishment of a child and from an order denying postconviction relief. Defendant argued that the District Court committed reversible error at trial by admitting expert testimony regarding the counterintuitive behaviors of child victims of abuse and admitting evidence of her prior bad acts. She also argued that the District Court abused its discretion by denying her petition for postconviction relief without an evidentiary hearing. Noting the District Court’s finding that the expert testimony provided helpful context in understanding the child’s counterintuitive behaviors in first denying and only later reporting that her mother hit her, the Court of Appeals concluded that the District Court did not abuse its discretion by admitting the testimony because it was helpful to the fact-finder and its probative value was not substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice. Affirmed.

A22-0966, A22-0979 State v. Tucker (Redwood County)

Jail Contraband

Sufficiency of the Evidence

Defendant challenged her conviction for causing contraband to be introduced into a jail and her sentences for the contraband conviction and two fifth-degree drug possession convictions. The Court of Appeals concluded that that a person violates Minn. Stat. § 641.165 if they directly or indirectly cause contraband to enter any part of a jail, and that the state was required to prove only that defendant caused the contraband pills to be introduced into the jail, not into a specific area of the jail, and that the state met this burden here. However, all three offenses here arose from the same behavioral incident. Affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded.

A22-0984 State v. Arredondo (Redwood County)

Prosecutorial Misconduct

Plain Error

Defendant sold 24 grams of methamphetamine to a man who was unknowingly serving as a middleman for a government informant’s controlled drug purchase from defendant. Defendant appealed from his consequent conviction of first-degree sale of a controlled substance, contending first that the prosecutor engaged in misconduct by calling the confidential informant as a trial witness knowing that the informant would refuse to testify and second that the District Court violated his Confrontation Clause rights by admitting into evidence an audio recording captured by the transmitter that the informant wore immediately before and during the transaction. Noting that the prosecutor’s direct examination was not a model approach to a recalcitrant witness, but that defendant did not raise either argument at trial, the Court of Appeals concluded that neither alleged error unduly prejudiced defendant’s defense. Affirmed.

A22-0756 State v. Ozornia (Kandiyohi County)

Sentencing

Downward Departures

Defendant challenged his sentence for aiding and abetting attempted second-degree intentional murder, asserting that the District Court abused its discretion by denying his motion for a downward dispositional departure. Defendant argued that he was particularly amenable to probation and treatment and that he had reduced culpability based on age, cognitive condition, and a more passive role than his co-defendants. Noting that the District Court carefully evaluated all the testimony and information presented to it before making its determination, the Court of Appeals concluded that it did not abuse its discretion by denying the motion to depart. Affirmed.

A22-0977 State v. James (Chisago County)

Sentencing

Staggered Jail Time

Defendant challenged his mitigated sentence for criminal vehicular homicide, arguing that the District Court abused its discretion by (1) sentencing him to serve ten days in jail for each year of his probation and (2) not finding him particularly amenable to probation under Minn. Stat. § 609.1056, subd. 4. The Court of Appeals concluded that there was no abuse of discretion in the decision to require defendant to serve ten days in jail each year on the anniversary of the offense or in basing the departure on the sentencing guidelines rather than § 609.1056. Affirmed.

A23-0272 State v. Quist (Wabasha County)

Sentencing

Upward Departures

Defendant appealed his sentence of 96 months’ imprisonment—an upward durational departure—for his conviction of felony criminal vehicular homicide. Noting that defendant’s alcohol concentration was 0.251, he drove at a speed of 60 miles per-hour in a 30 mile-per-hour residential neighborhood, ran a red light, hit another vehicle, and killed its occupant, the Court of Appeals concluded that defendant’s offense was more serious than a typical criminal-vehicular-homicide offense, and the District Court did not abuse its discretion. Affirmed.

A22-1157 State v. Haukom (Olmsted County)

Civil Order Opinions

Unemployment Benefits

Employment Misconduct

In this appeal from the denial of unemployment benefits for a worker who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the Court of Appeals concluded that the record lacked substantial evidence to support the ULJ’s finding that relator’s objection to the COVID-19 vaccine was based on a personal belief rather than a sincerely held religious belief. Reversed.

A22-1480 Christiansen v. Honeywell Int’l, Inc. (Dep’t of Emp’t & Econ. Dev.)

Criminal Order Opinions

Habeas Corpus

Evidentiary Hearings

In this habeas petition that followed defendant’s five postconviction petitions challenging petitioner’s first-degree murder conviction, the Court of Appeals concluded that petitioner was not entitled to an evidentiary hearing. Affirmed.

A22-1722 McDonough v. State (Washington County)