Breaking the Ice: Pro bono work helps transgender inmate

Robins Kaplan partner Sharon Roberg-Perez, whose pro bono work includes representing incarcerated transgender individuals, this month helped reach a historic settlement making one such individual the first to be transferred to a Minnesota facility matching their gender identity.

An intellectual property litigator, Roberg-Perez and Robins Kaplan joined Gender Justice, a St. Paul organization, in representing Christina Lusk in her lawsuit against the state Department of Corrections. In addition to moving Lusk from a men’s prison to the women’s facility in Shakopee, Lusk also receives a $495,000 payment from the department.

Roberg-Perez said she admires “the public interest lawyers who work to ensure that women and transgender individuals can continue to receive appropriate medical care.

“As you can tell from news stories coming out of other states, that’s not a given. It is here in Minnesota, and it’s one of the reasons I very much like living and practicing here.”

Before her legal career, Roberg-Perez earned a doctorate in molecular biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and worked as a research scientist for more than a decade, including at biotechnology and genomic startup companies.

“I am happiest when my technical background aligns nicely with my case work,” Roberg-Perez said.

Name: Sharon Roberg-Perez

Title: Partner, Robins Kaplan

Education: B.A., biological chemistry, Wellesley College; Ph.D., biology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; J.D., University of St. Thomas School of Law

Q: Best way to start a conversation with you?

A: Ask about my dogs or my garden this time of year. My dogs are rescue mutts. Both are part pit bull. One also is part border collie. She kind of runs the household. The other one is part shar-pei, and he’s more of a goof.

Q: Why law school?

A: Basic research in academia often may go no further than being published in a scientific journal, and you rely on publication to get grant money to do additional research. But the work I do as a patent litigator often involves technology that has a significant impact on people’s lives. That’s ultimately why I went to law school, because I wanted my work to matter more.

Q: What are you reading?

A: I’m starting the third installment in a trilogy by Adrian Tchaikovsky, his “Children of Time” series. The third one is called “Children of Memory.” This is science fiction on an epic scale.

Q: Pet peeve?

A: I’d say road construction except sometimes road construction this time of the year is to fix huge potholes. So really, I’ll say huge potholes.

Q: Best part of your work?

A: Getting to talk to inventors, scientists or engineers about technology they’re working on developing.

Q: Most challenging?

A: Probably dealing with opposing counsel. But that’s part and parcel of being a litigator.

Q: Favorite activity away from work?

A: I mentioned my dogs. I am an avid home cook. I started gardening during the pandemic and that’s one of the pandemic pieces that I’ve held on to. The garden is very much a kitchen garden.

Q: Where would you take someone visiting your hometown?

A: I grew up on an island in the Pacific called Guam. Guam just went through a super typhoon. Everybody came through fine. If I took people to a place on Guam, it would be a beach at the northern tip of the island that’s largely undeveloped. It’s called to Tarague. All you can see is blue in front of you, white sands, blue above you and greenery behind you. It’s one of the most peaceful places I can think of.

Q: Misconception that others have about your work?

A: That patent law is in any way dull. It is not. Granted, I’m a bit biased. But there’s something about the interplay between technology and the language in patents and patent law and the personalities on the other side and the courts. It’s never boring.

Q: Favorite book, movie or TV show about lawyers?

A: A British TV series about family law lawyers called “The Split.” I love it because Nicola Walker is in it and I’ll watch anything she’s in.