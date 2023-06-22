8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Digest: June 21, 2023

Civil Rights

Impeachment

Violation of City Council Rules; Younger Abstention

Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of her complaint against defendants. Plaintiff was a former council member of defendant city, who was impeached and removed from office after an independent law firm’s investigation concluded that plaintiff violated the city code by conducting an independent investigation into a candidate for police chief without the council’s authorization. The district court dismissed plaintiff’s complaint under the Younger abstention doctrine, ruling that plaintiff’s failure to seek relief in state court was fatal to her present complaint.

Where plaintiff’s appellate brief focused solely on the district court’s imposition of a stay under Younger and did not address the district court’s decision to dismiss under the abstention doctrine, the court found any challenge to the dismissal of the case waived.

Judgment is affirmed.

Gatewood v. City of O’Fallon (MLW No. 80061/Case No. 22-2388 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Fleissig, J.

Criminal Law

Conspiracy to Distribute Drugs

Motion to Suppress Statements; Delayed Initial Appearance

Defendant appealed the denial of her motion to suppress her statements during a post-arrest interrogation and to dismiss her indictment. Defendant was arrested on a federal warrant and after waiving her Miranda rights confessed to her role in a drug distribution conspiracy. However, defendant remained detained for 37 days before the government brought defendant for her initial appearance. Defendant unsuccessfully moved to suppress her confession and to dismiss the indictment on grounds that the delay in her appearance violated her due process rights.

Where the delay in bringing defendant for her initial appearance was not the result of outrageous conduct, there was no substantive due process violation, and the investigators pre-Miranda warning statements did not affect the validity of her waiver.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Jones (MLW No. 80064/Case No. 22-2776 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Viken, J.

Conspiracy to Distribute Drugs

Warrantless Vehicle Search; Prior Drug Conviction Enhancement

Defendant appealed his conviction and sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The district court denied defendant’s motion to suppress evidence found during a warrantless search of his rental vehicle that he was driving after visiting the home of a known drug distributor. Following defendant’s conviction, the district court granted the government’s request for a sentencing enhancement based on defendant’s prior Texas state court conviction for a serious drug felony.

Where courts had previously found that defendant’s Texas offense of conviction qualified as a serious drug offense under the Armed Career Criminal Act, there was no error in imposing the sentencing enhancement, and there was sufficient evidence for the jury to find that defendant participated in a drug distribution conspiracy and that the conspiracy was involved in distributing more than 500 grams of cocaine.

Smith, J., concurring in part and dissenting in part: “I concur in the majority’s holding with respect to Johnson’s motion to suppress, the sufficiency of the drug quantity evidence against him, and his first statutory overbreadth argument. I disagree, however, that 21 U.S.C. § 851(c)(2) applies in a manner that results in a waiver of Johnson’s overbreadth argument. I would instead review the district court’s application of the sentencing enhancement for plain error. Applying the four-step analysis of Olano, I would conclude that Johnson has shown plain error.”

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Johnson (MLW No. 80066/Case No. 22-1447 – 16 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Loken, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Bataillon, J.

Drug Distribution

Admission of Co-Defendant’s Statements; Jury Instructions on Conspiracy

Defendants appealed their convictions for distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy. Defendants argued that the district court erred in denying their request to admit their co-defendant’s letter exonerating defendant Kieffer Simmons and their request to instruct the jury on multiple conspiracies.

Where the district court lacked authority to order the government to offer immunity to a co-defendant, there was no error in denying admission of his letter where the co-defendant invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and the district court found the letter was not trustworthy enough to admit under the residual hearsay exception. The fact that all defendants shared a common overall goal meant there was no basis to instruct the jury on multiple conspiracy.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Simmons (MLW No. 80058/Case Nos. 22-1686 & 22-2179 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kobes, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Ebinger, J.

Drug Distribution

Conspiracy; Lack of Notice in Sentencing

Defendant appealed his conviction for conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine and his sentence, which included an upward variance from the Guidelines range. Three individuals were charged with drug distribution offenses and ultimately pleaded guilty, with one of those individuals testifying against defendant on his conspiracy charge and another testifying for the defense.

Although there was sufficient testimonial evidence at trial to support the jury’s guilty verdict, the district court erred in sentencing defendant where it adopted the PSR and imposed an upward variance without adequate notice to defendant, especially where the reasons for the variance contradicted the PSR.

Judgment is affirmed and remanded for resentencing.

U.S. v. Dickson (MLW No. 80062/Case No. 22-2002 – 11 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Loken, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota, Traynor, J.

Drug Offenses

Motion for Severance; Motion to Suppress Surveillance Recordings

Defendants appealed their convictions on various offenses arising from their participation in a drug conspiracy. Defendants Isaac May and James Richards were sentenced to 360 and 336 months, respectively. On appeal, May challenged his sentence and the denial of his motion for severance. Richards challenged his conviction and the denial of his motions for recusal and to suppress surveillance recordings.

Where the district court issued separate consideration instructions to the jury, there was no error in denying the motion for severance, and Richards waived his motion to suppress the surveillance recordings by failing to raise proper objections or address the issues in his opening brief.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. May (MLW No. 80054/Case Nos. 21-3075 & 21-3344 – 17 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Moody, J.

Drug Offenses

Motion to Withdraw Guilty Plea; Application of Role Enhancement

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion to withdraw his guilty plea, entered without a negotiated plea agreement, to various drug offenses. Defendant also challenged the district court’s application of a two-level role enhancement, following which the district court varied downward from the Guidelines range.

Where there was no formal plea offer from the government and defense counsel adequately advised defendant regarding the status of plea negotiations, there was no basis to support defendant’s request to withdraw his guilty plea, and there was sufficient evidence presented at trial to support the role enhancement.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Gleason (MLW No. 80055/Case No. 22-1103 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Melloy, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Phillips, J.

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Prior Firearm Conviction; Admissibility of Prior Bad Acts

Defendant appealed his jury conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, challenging the district court’s admission of evidence of defendant’s prior firearm conviction.

Where defendant’s past firearm conviction was relevant to prove his knowledge of the presence of the firearm and his intent to possess it, there was no error in admitting the conviction where the jury was instructed not to convict defendant on the present charge solely because he had committed a similar act in the past.

Stras, J., concurring: “Harrison has committed the same criminal act before and “acted in accordance” with that character by doing it again. Fed. R. Evid. 404(b)(1). Once a criminal, always a criminal. The problem, however, is that this is precisely the situation in which the rules require the conviction to stay out. See id. (“Evidence of any other crime, wrong, or act is not admissible to prove a person’s character in order to show that on a particular occasion the person acted in accordance with the character.”)”

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Harrison (MLW No. 80056/Case No. 22-1537 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Ross, J.

Felon in Possession of Firearms/Ammunition

Revocation of Supervised Release; Legality of Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court following the revocation of his supervised release. After being convicted for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, defendant was subjected to supervised release following his release from custody. Defendant’s supervised release was revoked three times. For the present third revocation, the district court imposed a 24-month sentence. On appeal, defendant argued that his sentence exceeded the statutory maximum because the district court failed to consider his prior prison service.

Where revocation sentences were calculated “without reference to imprisonment imposed for other revocations,” the district court did not impose an illegal sentence as the current prison term was at the statutory maximum.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Holm (MLW No. 80068/Case No. 22-2594 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Rose, J.

Possession with Intent to Distribute

Traffic Stop; Motion to Suppress Evidence

Defendant appealed her conviction for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, challenging the denial of her motion to suppress evidence seized during a traffic stop. Police surveilled a residence that confidential informants had identified as a large supplier of methamphetamine. Officers stopped multiple vehicles leaving the residence and found drugs. During one evening of surveillance, police observed defendant arrive at the residence and leave minutes later. A traffic stop and canine search uncovered drugs in defendant’s vehicle.

Where police had abundant information based on confidential informant testimony and surveillance that the residence was involved in drug distribution, officers had reasonable suspicion to stop defendant’s vehicle after she left the residence in a manner suggesting that she had purchased drugs at the residence.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Pounds (MLW No. 80063/Case No. 21-2112 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Schreier, J.

Unlawful Reentry

Supervised Release; Appeal Waiver

Defendant appealed the district court’s imposition of supervised release after he pled guilty, pursuant to a plea agreement, to unlawful reentry after removal. Defendant argued that the Guidelines recommended that district courts ordinarily should not impose supervised release on a deportable alien. The government responded that defendant had waived his right to appeal.

Where defendant’s plea agreement only preserved his right to challenge the substantive reasonableness of the term of imprisonment, his challenge to the imposition of supervised release constituted a “non-jurisdictional issue” falling within the scope of his appeal waiver.

Appeal is dismissed.

U.S. v. Rivas (MLW No. 80067/Case No. 22-2418 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Davis, J.

Employer-Employee

Wrongful Transfer

Sexual Orientation Discrimination; Evidence of Adverse Employment Action

Plaintiff appealed the adverse grant of summary judgment in his Title VII case. Plaintiff, a police officer, was assigned as an animal abuse investigator when his new supervisor transferred him to a patrol position and replaced plaintiff with a gay officer. Plaintiff alleged that the supervisor favored gay officers and transferred plaintiff because he is straight. However, the district court granted summary judgment for defendants on plaintiff’s Title VII, Missouri Human Rights Act, and equal protection claims.

Where plaintiff’s salary, rank, and potential for promotion were unaffected by his transfer out of a special unit to a patrol position, he could not prove that he suffered an adverse employment action to support a sexual orientation discrimination claim.

Stras, J., concurring: “Both here and in Muldrow, the answer appears to be yes: transferring an employee from a plum assignment with regular hours to a job with worse hours and less-important responsibilities alters the ‘terms, conditions, or privileges of employment,’ whether or not it involves a change in rank or salary. Despite my reservations, however, I am still bound by Muldrow and the other adverse-employment-action cases that came before it. So I concur in the court’s opinion, which is a faithful application of precedent.”

Judgment is affirmed.

Naes v. City of St. Louis (MLW No. 80059/Case No. 22-2021 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Pitlyk, J.

Immigration

Asylum

Withholding of Removal; Convention Against Torture

Petitioner, a citizen of Côte d’Ivoire, sought review of the BIA’s denial of his application for asylum, withholding of removal, and protection under the Convention Against Torture. After petitioner’s student visa was terminated following his withdrawal from university, he sought asylum, claiming that his political opinions, party affiliation, ethnicity, and Christian faith could put him at risk of harm if he returned to Cote d’Ivoire. The IJ made adverse credibility determinations against petitioner and found that some of his claims were untimely asserted.

Where petitioner’s two affidavits had unexplained inconsistencies, the IJ did not err in making adverse credibility determinations against petitioner or in rejecting petitioner’s explanations for some of the inconsistencies.

Judgment is affirmed.

Zongo v. Garland (MLW No. 80065/Case No. 21-3847 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton, J.) Petition for Review of an Order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Drug Conviction

Removability; Overbreadth of State Offense

Petitioner, a citizen of Mexico, sought review of the BIA’s decision concluding that petitioner was removable for his Kansas state conviction for possession of methamphetamine. Petitioner argued that the offense under Kansas law was broader than the analog drug offense under federal law and that the state law was indivisible. The BIA concluded that the statute was overbroad but divisible, and that petitioner waived his argument that Kansas’s definition of “methamphetamine” was broader than the federal definition.

Where the language of the Kansas statute implicitly demonstrated that drug type was an element of the offense, the BIA correctly found that the statute was divisible and applied the categorical approach to conclude that petitioner was convicted of a drug offense that had an analog under federal law.

Petition is denied.

Barbosa v. Garland (MLW No. 80057/Case No. 22-1655 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Petition for Review of an Order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Healthcare Fraud Conviction

Removal; Waiver of Inadmissibility

Petitioner sought review of the BIA’s denial of her request for waiver of inadmissibility. Petitioner, a citizen of Sierra Leone and a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., engaged in a health care fraud scheme with her husband that resulted in her conviction. DHS sought petitioner’s removal due to her conviction for a crime of moral turpitude within five years of being admitted to the U.S. The IJ exercised its discretion to deny petitioner’s application for waiver of inadmissibility.

Where the BIA recognized the hardship that petitioner’s removal would cause for her husband and children, there was no abuse of discretion in denying her application for waiver of removal.

Judgment is affirmed.

King v. Garland (MLW No. 80060/Case No. 22-2166 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kobes, J.) Petition for Review of an Order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Insurance Law

Underinsured Motorist

Non-Economic Damages; Iowa Law

Where appellant challenged a judgment for an insurer after the insurer refused to pay claims for uninsured/underinsured benefits after their son was killed in a charter bus accident, the district court did not err in concluding that under Iowa law, the phrase “legally entitled to recover” from the uninsured or underinsured provision of the policy prevented recovery of non-economic damages because they could not recover such damages from the bus driver or bus company in a tort action in British Columbia where the accident occurred.

Judgment is affirmed.

Geerdes v. West Bend Mutual Insurance Company (MLW No. 80078/Case No. 22-3305 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Erickson, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Locher, J.