Perspectives: Words of wisdom: Beatles lyrics and the law

“Millions of eyes were suddenly upon creating a Picture I will never forget.”

Paul McCartney, “1964: Eyes of the Storm” (2023)

With so much going on lately, it was easy to overlook the 81st birthday of Paul McCartney, one of the Beatles, on Sunday, June 18.

His 80th birthday last year was more celebrated, but this one deserves a look, too, particularly as his work and that of his three colleagues — John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, who incidentally turns 83 on July 7 — advanced and changed music in America and internationally.

One of their many collateral influences has been felt in the law. While not cited quite as often as one of their contemporaries, Bob Dylan (nearly 200 times), the Fab Four from Liverpool have made it into dozens of published judicial decisions, far more than the Rolling Stones. There do not seem to be any in Minnesota. (The group performed once — a rather tepid, 45-minute performance Aug. 21, 1965, at the old Met Stadium in Bloomington. The crowd of about 25,000 has been recalled by some in attendance as quite raucous or by others (like this writer, who was working there as an usher) as unusually subdued; the truth is probably somewhere in between.

While the issue of popular music wending its way into court rulings has been addressed before in this publication and others, a few of the more notable incursions of Beatles’ lyrics, many of them penned by McCartney, into legal lore are worth mentioning in honor of his birthday, which coincides with publication of a new book of photographs taken by him titled “1964: Eyes of the Storm.”

Supreme song

While lyrics of the Beatles songs apparently have not made it into any published Minnesota jurisprudence, they have made it a lot higher up the judicial ladder as one of their songs has been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court, where Justice Samuel Alito mentioned the Beatles in his decision in a case Pleasant Grove City v. Summum, 555 U.S. 460, 469 (2009). The case involved statues that had been donated by a religious group for display in a municipal park in a town in Utah, which had a Ten Commandments statue there. But the city refused to place them there on grounds that doing so would violate the Establishment clause of the First Amendment. The argument that they were entitled to have the statues placed there because the city had accepted donations of other statues for display in the park prompted Justice Alito to refer to the “Imagine” plaque honoring slain Beatle John Lennon near the site of his 1980 murder in Central Park in New York City.

Justice Alito stated that it was unlikely that everyone who sees that memorial will receive the same message, regardless of the intent of the donor, accompanied by a footnote with the pertinent portions from Lennon’s “Imagine” song. But he rejected the religious organization’s claim it is entitled to have its items placed there as a matter of First Amendment rights since the park was open to the public. His decision rebutted that contention because the message from the statues would become a “permanent” fixture that passersby would reasonably attribute to the city as some type of government endorsement financed by the municipality. Justice Alito analyzed the case as one of “government speech,” not subject to First Amendment restraints.

Another Alito decision while he was a jurist on the 3rd Circuit before his elevation in 2007 to the high court drew upon inspiration from the Beatles. It occurred in Marshak v. Treadwell, 240 F. 3d 184 (3rd Cir. 2001), a trademark dispute about use of a name of a disbanded music group after it was no longer active. Equating to the Beatles, he wrote that the former group had not abandoned its sobriquet and entitled to protect it as long as its music was still being played on the radio and royalties were being paid, like “the Beatles.”

Circuit cases

A dissenting decision in another Federal appellate religious-oriented case, Bronx Household of Faith v. Board of Education, 492 F.3d 89 (2d. Cir. 2007) included a dissent to the majority’s decision that justified public school procedures allowing Bible study and religious instruction, while denying worship activity. The dissenting judge, John M. Walker, Jr., wrestled with what constitutes “worship,” which he stated could be “as simple as reverence for something (like) … the Beatles.”

A case involving claims for breach of fiduciary duty by a company to its shareholders elicited a reference to the Beatles in In re PNP Holdings Corp., 141 F.3d 1178 (9th Cir. 1998). The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals held that there was no breach of fiduciary duty, although the conduct of the company may have transgressed some elements of controlling law when it purchased another entity, which later went bankrupt. The court remarked that the corporate decision-makers could not reasonably be expected to be aware of all of the germane case law because “we all know more about the Beatles than we do about the innumerable cases in F.2d and F.3d, let alone F,” referring to the three then-existing volumes of reports of federal court decisions.

The popularity of the Beatles seeped into a case involving a lawsuit against a music group by a fan who was unable to attend a concert due to traffic and parking difficulties in Petrich v. MCY Music World, Inc., 862 N.E.2d 1171 (Ill. App. Ct. 2007). The case was brought by a fan against the music group NSYNC after he was unable to attend the concert because of traffic and parking problems, equating the popularity of the group to Beatlemania, referring to a Beatles concert years earlier when “the Beatles played Wrigley Field” in Chicago. But the court rejected that analogy as a “hyperbolic, hypothetical assertion,” although it did take “judicial notice” that when the Beatles played in Chicago years earlier it was at Comiskey Park, the home of the Chicago White Sox, not Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs played.

Search suits

Several suits evoking the Beatles have involved contemporary music-listening devices. The prevalence of the Beatles in songs that people could “pirate” was addressed in Fonovisa v. Napster, Inc., 2002 WL 398676 (N.D. Cal. 2002)(unpublished), which challenged the various music sellers. Similarly, in MGM Studios, Inc. v. Grokster, 454 F. Supp. 2d 966 (C.D. Cal. 2006), a federal district judge refuted the defense that it was not feasible to ascertain whether infringement has occurred by pointing out that underlying data could be discovered through searches for artists such as Jay-Z or the Beatles on metadata.

A comparable rationale was articulated by the Federal Circuit in Interactive Gift Exp. Inc. v. Compuserve, Inc., 256 F. 4d 1323. (Fed. Cir. 2001), an intellectual property infringement case in which the court referred to Beatles songs available in a desired media for a database.

Similarly, a federal judge in Novak v. Overture Services, Inc., 309 F. Supp. 2d 446 (E.D. N. Y. 2004) pointed out that a search on an internet engine for the term “strawberry fields,” one of the phrases from the Beatles song “Strawberry Fields Forever” would generate as many Beatle fan websites as it would list fruit growers.

A seemingly never-ending complex case in Arizona led a bankruptcy judge to equate the litigation with the Beatles’ “long and winding road” song, accompanied by lyrics from that tune in In Re Smith, 352 Br. 702 (9th Cir. Bkrptcy. App. 2006).

The same song was evoked to reflect the procedural frustration of another judge in Illinois in Mader v. Motorola, 175 F.3d 1020 (7th Cir. 1999), a defamation case that had been removed from state court to federal court due to a diversity of citizenship. The court, however, remanded the case to state court because the defendant had no connection to a different state or had any intention to move there to create the jurisdictional requisite diversity.

The same phrase, “long and winding” was used by a federal judge in Rhode Island in addressing the state outdoor advertising billboard law in Vono v. Lewis, 594 F. Supp. 2d 189 (D.R.I. 2009) noting that “First Amendment jurisprudence is long and winding” including citations to that song, and an accompanying YouTube video link.

The contributions of the Beatles to music is inestimable. The frequent injections of their lyrics into case law is noteworthy too, especially for those who appreciate both disciplines: music and law.

It’s a timely reminder during the period between the birthdays of the two remaining Beatles, Paul and Ringo. At 81, Paul probably will not be returning to Minnesota, where he has performed six times with Wings and as a solo after the Beatles disbanded. But no rest for the Ringo, who has played here at different venues several times with his post-Beatles “All-Starr Band” and is due back at Mystic Lake this fall.

They will be joined next month by another rolling (and jumping Jack) octogenarian: Mick Jagger turns 80 on July 26. He and his Stones have played Minnesota 14 times, from an inauspicious performance as a virtually unknown group at the Excelsior Amusement Park near the shores of Lake Minnetonka in 1962 through the band’s probable finale at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis in the fall of 2021.

LET IT BE!

