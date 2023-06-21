Lawyers don’t really retire, said Minneapolis attorney Don Lewis, upon announcing his retirement. “I knew I had to be active professionally,” Lewis said, so he started considering the arbitration/mediation organization JAMS, where he is now on the panel.

Nilan, Johnson and Lewis was founded in 1996 on the heels of the collapse of the Popham Haik Schnobrich and Kaufman law firm. Nilan the firm has stayed independent and did not join large firms, as many Twin Cities lawyers did.

“It’s because our lawyers want to be fiercely independent,” Lewis said. Noting that Nilan is a woman-owned law firm, he said, “You can’t be a woman-owned business and be with a big firm You find yourself restricted in your ability to innovate. I’m proud to part of Nilan.”

He noted that the firm demonstrated its “nimbleness” when it moved to smaller office space right before the COVID shutdown.

Importantly, Lewis is a founding member of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers and a leader on racial and diversity issues, of which there are still too many. MABL lauded Lewis upon his retirement:

“On behalf of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers, we congratulate Mr. Donald Lewis on his retirement,” said MABL President Dana Mitchell in a written statement for Minnesota Lawyer. “Mr. Lewis is a visionary, trailblazer, leader, educator, mentor, benefactor, and north star for the legal community. His many accomplishments include serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Dean of Hamline Law School, Partner with Nilan Johnson Lewis, and Co-founder of Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers. Mr. Lewis will continue to serve as a panel member of JAMS providing alternative dispute resolution services.

“In his distinguished and storied career, he has made the impossible seem possible. Mr. Lewis lifted up a community with his intellect, grace, and deeply held commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. His impact is immeasurable, legendary, and cherished. Thank you is an inadequate expression of our sincere gratitude. However, the best way to show gratitude is to emulate the qualities, character, and commitment that are uniquely Donald Lewis.”

Lewis sees the challenges in diversity and inclusion that confront the profession as systemic to society. The profession faces a number of challenges that are connected to broader social disparities, he said. In private practice the attorney-client relationship is commoditized, he said. “You have to market your value, not only price but also the product,” Lewis said. “Clients look at attorneys as if they were Coca-Cola vendors.”

The business-development emphasis may reinforce the dominant groups in the profession, Lewis continued. It can be difficult for members of underrepresented groups to attain positions of leadership that are rooted in business development, Lewis said.

“There are still senior white male lawyers to hand off business” to younger lawyers, Lewis said. He sees some break in the pattern when it comes to gender.

“There’s been improvement of hiring at associate ranks but there is still work to be done in advancing business development. That has been a problem. I’ve seen more progress on gender than racial disparity issues. Issues of retention and advancement [of lawyers] are really tied to the capacity to develop clients. Opportunities to inherit client relationships historically benefit white male shareholders.”

In June 2020, Lewis said to Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal that “white citizens, white institutions and white-owned businesses need to take ownership of systemic racism. They have to solve it. The issues will not be erased until the majority community owns it and solves it. Black and brown institutions can help and be resources, but at the end of the day it has to be white communities that deal with it.” He has not changed his mind, Lewis said.

In a strange accident of timing, Lewis’ announcement of his retirement coincided with the release of the Department of Justice’s report of its two-year investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, which found patterns and practices of breaches of constitutional rights that preceded and allowed the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Lewis was unsurprised. “I worked closely with the city; nothing in the report surprised me. The Department has given a good proscription about what needs to be done,” he said, referring to a four-page list of recommended remedial measures.

“At the end of the day the predominant focus of the report is on training and accountability. [We have to] train officers to respect the security and safety of the people they confront. On the back end is accountability and discipline, including recording and paying attention to the evidence. That’s how we begin to change culture.”