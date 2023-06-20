Court of Appeals addresses religious exemption claims in vaccine firings

The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued several decisions on June 12 — one precedential and the others nonprecedential — regarding employees who applied for, and were denied, religious exemptions from complying with their companies’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

In the precedential case, the court determined that an unemployment law judge (ULJ) did not err in determining that the employee’s refusal to follow company policy constituted disqualifying employment misconduct. However, the court did side with two employees denied benefits.

The employees in these cases worked at large companies such as Honeywell, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Berkley Risk Administrators Co., and AstraZeneca. All of them had policies in place requiring employees to receive the vaccine or otherwise get an exemption. One of those employees, Tina Goede, received the precedential ruling.

Goede was employed by AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals as an account sales manager. As part of her job duties, Goede met with customers in-person at hospitals and clinics. Many of those customers required proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter. Additionally, AstraZeneca had a policy that employees needed to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine unless they had a religious or medical exemption.

A Catholic, Goede maintained that she would not take the COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of her religious beliefs. However, Goede’s exemption was denied. On April 29, 2022, Goede was terminated from her position for failure to comply with the company’s vaccination policy.

Subsequently, Goede applied for unemployment benefits. However, the Department of Employment and Economic Development determined that Goede was ineligible. Goede then appealed to the ULJ. At that hearing, Goede asserted that her “body is a temple of the Holy Spirit” and so she was uncomfortable with certain vaccines going into her body. Additionally, Goede maintained that her religious beliefs prevented her from getting vaccines that were derived from fetal cell lines or tissue.

However, it became unclear to the ULJ what Goede’s motivation for not taking the vaccine was. Goede took vaccines and medications without researching what was in them. She also acknowledged that Pope Francis approved the vaccine for Catholics, but maintained that the pope was not “a true Catholic.” Further questioning revealed that Goede discounted the severity of COVID and the inefficacy of the vaccine as primary reasons for not taking it.

“To the extent that Goede’s argument references inconsistencies in Goede’s religious practices, we agree that the courts are not to weigh whether a set of religious beliefs or practices are internally consistent and logical,” the court wrote. “Inconsistencies in her testimony about her reasons for refusing to be vaccinated are appropriate considerations when, as here, the ULJ was tasked with assessing credibility. This is a significant distinction.”

Goode also sued AstraZeneca for illegal termination in federal court. She alleges violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. That case is pending.

The court did find for two Minnesotans discharged for their positions. In one case, the court determined that the ULJ relied on inconsistencies in religious beliefs in determining that the employee’s beliefs were not sincerely held. In another case, the court held that the fact that an employee took Tylenol and drank alcohol was not pertinent to her objection to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the latter case, Millington v. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, the court differentiated their decision from the Goede case. “Both Goede and Millington asserted that their belief that the COVID-19 vaccine had a connection to fetal cells lines prevented them from taking the vaccine because of their religious opposition to abortion,” the court asserted. “Millington testified that her ‘number one’ reason for not getting the vaccine was religious.”

“These decisions affirm that where employers have policies that contradict religious beliefs, and people of faith stick to their beliefs even while getting fired, the state can’t deny them the ‘soft landing’ that unemployment insurance was designed to provide,” stated James Dickey, senior trial counsel with the Upper Midwest Law Center, which has filed multiple lawsuits on behalf of employees terminated after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Most of the employees in these cases were represented by the organization. “In Ms. Goede’s case, we think the Court of Appeals simply got it wrong, and we will appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court.”

DEED did not reply to request for comment.

RELATED:

A22-1320 Goede v. Astra Zeneca Pharms., LP (Dep’t of Emp’t & Econ. Dev.)

A22-1397 Benish v. Berkley Risk Adm’rs Co., LLC (Dep’t of Emp’t & Econ. Dev.)

A22-1457 Daniel v. Honeywell Int’l, Inc. (Dep’t of Emp’t & Econ. Dev.)

A22-1369 Millington v. Fed. Rsrv. Bank of Minneapolis (Dep’t of Emp’t & Econ. Dev.)