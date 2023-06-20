ABA ethics panel issues guidance on legal assistants

By Pat Murphy, BridgeTower Media Newswires

BOSTON — A new ethics opinion from the American Bar Association provides guidance for how a lawyer might use a legal assistant to perform client intake tasks in a manner consistent with the Model Rules of Professional Conduct.

On June 7, the ABA’s Standing Committee on Ethics & Professional Responsibility released Formal Opinion 506.

According to the committee’s announcement, the new ethics opinion points to Model Rule 5.3, which relates to managing and supervising, and several other model rules, focusing on a lawyer’s responsibility to ensure that any nonlawyer assistance is performed in a way that is “compatible” with a lawyer’s duties.

The guidance reminds lawyers that while they can have an assistant perform an array of tasks at client intake, the lawyer should ensure that the prospective client is always offered an opportunity to discuss the fee agreement and scope of representation with the lawyer.

“Trained intake personnel may check for conflicts of interest, collect basic information from prospective plaintiffs or class members for lawyers to ascertain their eligibility to make a claim, and explain how fees and costs are charged in such cases,” the opinion states.

Additionally, the opinion explains that if the prospective client meets the eligibility criteria and specifics set forth by the lawyers, “then the intake personnel send the prospective clients the standard fee agreement for consideration.”

Formal Opinion 506 adds that while the benefits of using nonlawyer assistants are many, “without proper policies, training and supervision in place, this delegation could lead to ethical violations and unfortunate consequences for clients and lawyers. The practice must be carefully and astutely managed.”

In the context of Model Rule 5.5 on unauthorized practice of law, the opinion further explains that whether a nonlawyer may answer a specific question from the prospective client’s depends on the question presented and what would be considered to be the practice of law in the jurisdiction in which the lawyer practices.