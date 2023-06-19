People & Practices: June 19, 2023

Panteleeva resigns post at Children’s Law Center

The Board of Directors of the Children’s Law Center of Minnesota (CLC) has announced the resignation of Lilia Panteleeva as executive director effective June 30.

Panteleeva has served as the organization’s executive director since June 2013. During her tenure, a CLC news release said, the organization has experienced “transformational growth and unwavering commitment to its mission: promoting the legal rights and well-being of children and youth in foster care, because all children have a voice in what happens to them.”

The Board of Directors will retain an executive recruiting firm to lead the search for the next executive director. Tiffany Allbee, current CLC youth resource manager, will serve as interim executive director during the search. Before joining CLC, Allbee was the executive director of Arlington House Shelter, a nonprofit focused on providing housing to at-risk youth. Allbee has spent the last 25 years working with youth in out-of-home placements “to instill hope, increase confidence, and build upon existing strengths,” the release said.

The release continued: “Through her tireless policy, advocacy, and fundraising work, Panteleeva leaves the organization with an endowment for the future to assure CLC’s continued success. CLC’s mission will continue with the dedicated support of the staff and leadership as we move forward, serving Minnesota’s most vulnerable children with a group of highly talented and dedicated social workers, staff, legal team, and hundreds of volunteer attorneys.”

