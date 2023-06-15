Supreme Court Digest: June 14, 2023

Civil

Taxation

Property Valuation

In a proceeding before the Tax Court, respondent challenged the Commissioner of Revenue’s valuations of its natural gas distribution pipeline system for January 2, 2018, and January 2, 2019. The Tax Court reduced the Commissioner’s valuations and ordered the Commissioner to recalculate respondent’s tax liability. The Commissioner appealed the Tax Court decision, challenging the court’s income-capitalization approach and its cost approach. On the income-capitalization approach, the Commissioner argued that the court erred when it disregarded the capitalization-rate opinions of the Commissioner’s expert. And on the cost approach, the Commissioner argued that the court erred in its external-obsolescence analysis by applying the wrong burden of proof and by determining that petitioner’s property suffered external obsolescence.

The Supreme Court held that (1) the Tax Court did not err in rejecting some of the testimony of the Commissioner of Revenue’s expert; and (2) the Tax Court applied the proper burden of proof when evaluating the taxpayer’s claim of external obsolescence and did not clearly err in determining that the subject property suffered external obsolescence. Affirmed.

A22-1069 Comm’r of Rev. v. CenterPoint Energy Res. Corp. (Tax Court)

Criminal

Arson

Unlawfulness

This case sought clarification as to whether the State must prove that a person charged with first-degree arson acted “unlawfully” when setting fire to a dwelling. The Supreme Court held that (1) the term “unlawfully” in the first-degree arson statute, Minn. Stat. § 609.561, subd. 1, creates an element requiring the State to prove a fire was started without authorization; (2) the evidence in this case was sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the fire was started unlawfully; and (3) unobjected-to failure to instruct the jury on the element of unlawfulness was not reversible error. Affirmed.

A21-0477, A21-0480 State v. Berganovic (Court of Appeals)

Orders

Attorney Discipline

Suspension

Darrell G. Carter was suspended from the practice of law with no right to petition for reinstatement for 6 months.

A22-1701 In re Carter

Attorney Discipline

Suspension

Donald B. Nemer was suspended from the practice of law for a minimum of 90 days.

A22-1836 In re Nemer

Attorney Discipline

Suspension

William Alexander Winter was suspended from the practice of law for a minimum of 30 days.

A21-0831 In re Winter

Rules of Civil Procedure

Amendments

The Supreme Court promulgated amendments to these rules, amending Rule 4.03(a) to allow service on judges, justices, and court staff at their office; amending Rule 17.02 to organize the rule and clarify when notice is required due to adversity of parties; and amending Rule 30.04(b) to correct a cross reference. The amendments to Rule 4.03 are effective as of January 1, 2024, and the other amendments are effective immediately.

ADM04-8001 Order Promulgating Amends. to R. Civ. Pro.