Court of Appeals Digest: June 12, 2023

Civil Precedential

Animals

Dog Attacks

At issue in this interlocutory appeal was whether Minnesota’s dog-bite statute, Minn. Stat. § 347.22, applies when the owner of the dog is a state agency. Respondent sued appellant Minnesota State Patrol, alleging that a state patrol dog seriously injured her during an unprovoked attack. State patrol moved the District Court to dismiss respondent’s strict-liability claim under § 347.22, arguing that, as a state agency, it was entitled to sovereign immunity for such claims. The District Court denied the motion to dismiss, determining that § 347.22 waived sovereign immunity for dog-bite cases brought under the statute. State patrol appealed.

The Court of Appeals held that § 347.22, which makes a dog owner strictly liable for injuries caused by the dog during an unprovoked attack, does not apply if the dog owner is the State of Minnesota because the statute does not waive the state’s sovereign immunity for such claims. Reversed and remanded.

A22-1545 Berrier v. Minn. State Patrol (Steele County)

Unemployment Benefits

Employment Misconduct

Relator was discharged from her job because she refused to comply with her employer’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. She applied for unemployment benefits asserting that her refusal to comply was based on her religious beliefs. The unemployment-law judge (ULJ) found that relator’s refusal to be vaccinated was based on purely secular concerns about the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, not on a sincerely held religious belief, and that she was therefore not eligible for unemployment benefits. On certiorari review, relator argued that the ULJ’s determination lacked support in the record and violated her rights under the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.

The Court of Appeals held that (1) an assertion on appeal by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that the decision of a ULJ should be reversed does not alter this court’s standard of review under Minn. Stat. § 268.105, subd. 7(d); and (2) a ULJ’s denial of unemployment benefits based on an applicant’s refusal to comply with an employer’s COVID-19 vaccination policy violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment, and must be reversed, if the applicant’s vaccine refusal was based on sincerely held religious beliefs. The court will not disturb a factual finding that an applicant’s vaccine refusal was based on purely secular reasons, and not sincerely held religious beliefs, if that finding is supported by substantial evidence, as it was here. Affirmed.

A22-1320 Goede v. Astra Zeneca Pharms., LP (Dep’t of Emp’t & Econ. Dev.)

Civil Nonprecedential

Domestic Relations

Child Protection; Termination of Parental Rights

The District Court terminated appellant’s parental rights to six children. Appellant appealed, arguing that the District Court erred by finding that the county made reasonable efforts to reunite her with the children. Noting that county was not required to train appellant to be an effective homeschool teacher, the Court of Appeals concluded that the District Court did not err by finding that the county made reasonable efforts to reunite her with the children. Affirmed.

A22-1766 In re Welfare of Children of C.R.H. (Hennepin County)

Domestic Relations

Child Protection; Termination of Parental Rights

Appellant-mother challenged the termination of her parental rights, arguing that the District Court erred in concluding that grounds for termination were proven by clear and convincing evidence. Mother also argued that the District Court improperly took judicial notice of a court file involving her roommate. The Court of Appeals found no error, noting that the record supported the District Court’s determination that mother neglected her parental duties and that her inability to provide for her children’s safety would continue for the reasonably foreseeable future. Affirmed.

A22-1673 In re Welfare of Children of S.P.D. (Isanti County)

Domestic Relations

Dissolution; Stipulations

Appellant challenged the denial of her motion to vacate the parties’ oral marriage-dissolution stipulation, arguing that the District Court abused its discretion because (1) appellant did not have competent counsel, (2) the negotiations were not sufficiently detailed, and (3) the District Court did not ask appellant whether she considered the terms of the stipulation fair and equitable. Noting that the District Court found appellant’s assertions regarding her trial counsel’s competency not credible, the Court of Appeals concluded that the record supported the District Court’s finding that appellant’s trial lawyers were competent. Furthermore, appellant expressly waived the extensive-negotiations argument below, and the District Court substantially complied with the Tomscak factors. Affirmed.

A22-0538 Cass v. Cen (Ramsey County)

Eminent Domain

Inverse Condemnation

In this inverse-condemnation action, appellant state argued that the District Court erred by concluding that respondents and others interested in the property at issue had abutters’ rights to access two highways when the state closed an intersection of the highways. By notice of related appeal, respondents asserted that the District Court erred by concluding that they did not have an easement to access the highways that the state damaged by closing the intersection. The Court of Appeals concluded that respondents were effectively nonabutting owners as to the highway because the state previously acquired all right of access where respondents’ property and the highway right-of-way abut. Furthermore, the state did not cause compensable damage to respondents because any damage was not different in kind from that to the public’s interest in the highways and nearby avenue. Affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded.

A22-1621 Hader Props., LLC v. State by Comm’r of Transp. (Goodhue County)

Legal Malpractice

Causation

Parents, their son, and their son’s spouse challenged the District Court’s summary-judgment dismissal of their legal-malpractice claims against respondent-attorney, which are based on appellants’ assertion that the attorney provided negligent estate-planning advice. Appellants also challenged the District Court’s denial of their motion to extend the deadline for rebuttal disclosures. Because there was no attorney-client relationship between parents and attorney, the Court of Appeals found that summary judgment on their claim was proper. However, genuine issues of material fact existed as to whether, but for attorney’s conduct, the property would not have become subject to a medical-assistance lien, and thus summary judgment on son and son’s spouse’s claims was inappropriate. Affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded.

A22-1716 Hukriede v. Engh-Liska (Hennepin County)

Public Employment

Disability Benefits

In this certiorari appeal, relator, a former police officer for respondent city, challenged the decision of an administrative-law judge (ALJ) that the city was not required to provide continuing health-insurance coverage to him because he did not suffer a duty disability. The Court of Appeals concluded that the ALJ erred by assigning the burden of proof to relator and that the ALJ’s decision was unsupported by substantial evidence and was arbitrary and capricious. Reversed.

A22-0956 City of Waite Park v. Weeres (Office of Admin. Hearings)

Liens

Equitable Relief

Appellant sued respondent city, seeking to remove city’s liens from appellant’s real property. City’s liens arose from two judgments against a prior owner of the property. After the District Court determined that city’s liens attached to a one-half interest in the property, appellant asked the District Court to grant equitable relief in the form of equitable subrogation and an equitable lien. The District Court denied both types of relief, and appellant appealed. Noting that a third party redeemed the property before transferring it to appellant, the Court of Appeals concluded that appellant did not discharge the debt of another, it was thus not entitled to equitable subrogation as a matter of law. Furthermore, Minn. Stat § 559.11 provided no authority for appellant, as the owner of the property, to obtain an equitable lien for improvements that it made to its own property. Affirmed.

A22-1449 Hudson Fin., LLC v. City of Eagan (Dakota County)

Unemployment Benefits

Employment Misconduct

Relator challenged the determination of an unemployment-law judge (ULJ) that relator was ineligible for unemployment benefits because his refusal to comply with his employer’s COVID-19 vaccination policy constituted employment misconduct. Relator argued that the evidence supports a finding that his refusal to comply with the policy was based on a sincerely held religious belief and that the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment requires reversal. Respondent Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) agreed that the ULJ’s decision should be reversed. Noting that the record demonstrated that relator testified consistently that his refusal to receive the vaccine was based on religious reasons, the Court of Appeals concluded that the record lacked substantial evidence to support the ULJ’s finding that relator’s vaccine refusal was not based on a sincerely held religious belief. Reversed.

A22-1397 Benish v. Berkley Risk Adm’rs Co., LLC (Dep’t of Emp’t & Econ. Dev.)

Unemployment Benefits

Employment Misconduct

Relator challenged the determination by an unemployment-law judge (ULJ) that he was ineligible for unemployment benefits because his refusal to abide by his employer’s COVID-19 testing policy constituted disqualifying employment misconduct. Noting that submitting COVID-19 test results constituted a minimal burden for relator, the Court of Appeals concluded that relator committed employment misconduct by failing to follow respondent’s reasonable COVID-19 policy. Furthermore, the ULJ’s supported finding that relator lacked credibility because he provided inconsistent testimony and he struggled to explain his religious beliefs warranted the conclusion that relator’s refusal to comply with the COVID-19 testing policy were not based on sincerely held religious beliefs. Affirmed.

A22-1457 Daniel v. Honeywell Int’l, Inc. (Dep’t of Emp’t & Econ. Dev.)

Unemployment Benefits

Employment Misconduct

Relator refused to comply with her employer’s COVID-19 vaccination policy and was required to terminate her employment. An unemployment-law judge (ULJ) denied her subsequent application for unemployment benefits finding that her refusal to comply with her employer’s policy constituted employment misconduct that rendered her ineligible for benefits. Relator contended that the record supported that her refusal to be vaccinated was based on a sincerely held religious belief and that the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment required reversal of the ULJ’s determination. Respondent Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) agreed that the ULJ’s determination should be reversed. Noting that relator testified that, even if she was convinced that the vaccine was 100% safe, she still would not take it because of her belief that the vaccine used fetal cells and that this was against her religious beliefs as a “pro-life Christian,” the Court of Appeals concluded that the record lacked substantial evidence to support the ULJ’s finding that relator’s vaccine refusal was not based on a sincerely held religious belief. Reversed.

A22-1369 Millington v. Fed. Rsrv. Bank of Minneapolis (Dep’t of Emp’t & Econ. Dev.)

Criminal Nonprecedential

Assault

Intent

Defendant appealed from final judgment, challenging his convictions for second-degree assault and threats of violence for sufficient evidence, and his sentences for threats of violence and obstructing legal process. Noting that the state presented direct evidence from the testimony from one police officer who heard appellant state “‘I will kill you,’” and that police officers testified they were afraid defendant would cause them bodily harm or injury with a hatchet, the Court of Appeals concluded that it could be reasonably inferred from these circumstances that defendant intended his threatening words and gestures to cause the police officers extreme fear of bodily harm. However, defendant’s three convictions arose from the same behavioral incident, requiring the District Court to vacate the threats-of-violence and obstructing-legal-process sentences. Affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded.

A22-1058 State v. Hanson (Benton County)

Criminal-Sexual Conduct

Sufficiency of the Evidence

A jury found defendant guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct based on evidence that he sexually penetrated a woman who was physically helpless because she was asleep. Noting that the victim testified without equivocation that it was defendant who assaulted her, the Court of Appeals concluded that the evidence was sufficient to support the conviction. Affirmed.

A22-1141 State v. Mann (Stearns County)

Plea Withdrawal

Accuracy

Defendant argued that he was entitled to withdraw his guilty pleas in a global agreement because his guilty plea to second-degree drug sale was invalid. Noting that defendant admitted that he was actively selling cocaine, sold 9.7 grams of cocaine, and had an additional 7.2 grams that he would either have sold or given away, the Court of Appeals concluded that defendant’s conduct was consistent with the statutory definition of selling ten or more grams of cocaine and thus he failed to show that his guilty plea to second-degree controlled-substance sale was inaccurate.

A22-1019 State v. Kidd (Stearns County)

Plea Withdrawal

Intelligent

On appeal from his conviction of fourth-degree assault following a guilty plea, appellant argued that his guilty plea was unintelligent because he did not understand that, by pleading guilty, he would waive his right to appeal certain pretrial issues. Noting that the record showed that defendant intended to preserve his Fourth Amendment issue and that he thought he could raise that issue on appeal even if he pleaded guilty, the Court of Appeals concluded that defendant’s plea was not entered intelligently. Reversed and remanded.

A22-1088 State v. Dwyer (Rice County)

Right to Confrontation

Testimonial

The state charged defendant with first-degree controlled substance sale after officers pulled over the car in which she was a passenger and discovered nine pounds of cocaine strapped to the car’s undercarriage. The jury heard testimony from officers that they had received “information” that defendant was traveling from Minnesota to Texas to purchase narcotics and bringing the narcotics back to Minnesota, and that when defendant possessed narcotics she would sell them from a hotel room. Defendant could not challenge the source of this information—a nontestifying informant whose identity the state did not disclose. The jury found defendant guilty, and the District Court convicted her. Defendant appealed, arguing that admitting the “information” testimony violated her right to confront her accusers. The Court of Appeals concluded that allowing the officers’ testimony about “information” they received violated her confrontation right and that the violation was not harmless. Reversed and remanded.

A22-0780 State v. Robinson (Hennepin County)

Civil Order Opinions

Appeals

Timeliness

Appellant, surviving spouse of a foreclosed-upon condominium owner, challenged a district court judgment determining that a counterclaim against a common-interest community did not survive her death. The Court of Appeals determined that the appeal was untimely, as final judgment on this issue was released in 2019. Affirmed.

A22-0286 Parkland Estates Homeowners’ Assoc. v. McGrand (Hennepin County)

Unemployment Benefits

Available for Employment

Relator challenged a decision by an unemployment-law judge (ULJ) determining that she was not eligible for unemployment benefits because she was not available for and actively seeking suitable employment, and Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) agreed. Noting relator’s testimony regarding her significant job-search efforts during the relatively short period of time that she had been unemployed, the Court of Appeals concluded that the record did not reasonably support the ULJ’s finding that relator was not actively seeking suitable employment. Reversed.

A22-1712 In re Merrell (Dep’t of Emp’t & Econ. Dev.)

Criminal Order Opinions

Plea Withdrawal

Voluntariness

The Court of Appeals determined that petitioner alleged sufficient facts in his petition for postconviction relief to establish that his plea was based on the state’s promise of an illegal sentence and that this promised sentence induced his plea, and therefore the district court erred in denying his petition without an evidentiary hearing. Reversed and remanded.

A22-1598 Wyatt v. State (Scott County)

Postconviction Relief

Knaffla Bar

The Court of Appeals agreed with the district court that petitioner’s postconviction claims in his seventh petition were untimely and Knaffla­-barred.

A22-1801 Traylor v. State (Ramsey County)