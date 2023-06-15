Chief Justice Lorie Gildea announces resignation

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea on Thursday announced her resignation, effective Oct. 1, concluding 13 years leading the high court.

Gildea, a Minnesota native, served as a Hennepin County District Court judge and an assistant Hennepin County attorney. In 2006, Gov. Tim Pawlenty appointed Gildea to the Supreme Court as an associate justice. He appointed her chief justice in 2010. Gildea was the second woman to hold the position.

“I am extremely proud of what Minnesota’s judiciary has accomplished over the past 13 years,” Gildea said in a news release from the court. “We have made tremendous strides to increase access to justice, modernize the work of our courts, and navigate the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota is viewed as among the most innovative and well-managed court systems in the entire country, and the credit for that success goes to our dedicated judicial branch employees and judges.”

During Gildea’s tenure, Minnesota’s courts underwent major transformations. The Minnesota Judicial Branch transitioned from paper-based court files to an all-electronic case record. Minnesota also became one of the first states to embrace long-term use of remote court hearings.

Through her commitment to increasing transparency and access to justice in the judiciary, Gildea oversaw the launch of the Minnesota Court Records Online, an application that provides online access to district court records and documents. Additionally, Minnesota Supreme Court oral arguments became livestreamed.

Gildea also oversaw the court during the COVID-19 pandemic, making challenging decisions to keep courts moving while maintaining public safety. Having shepherded the court through the pandemic, and with the court on a solid financial footing, Gildea felt comfortable stepping down.

“Our courts have largely recovered from the impacts of the pandemic, we secured important investments for our justice system in the recently completed legislative session, our judiciary is on solid fiscal footing, and the Minnesota Judicial Council has adopted an innovative Strategic Plan that will guide the work of our courts in the next biennium,” Gildea said in the release. “This is a moment of stability and opportunity for our state’s judiciary, and a good time to hand the reins to a new Chief Justice.”

In the press release, Gildea highlighted the collegiality of the court.

“Our Court has always strived to reach consensus on the difficult issues that come before us, and the vast majority of our opinions are written without a dissent,” Gildea stated. “It has been a privilege to serve alongside such esteemed jurists, and I am confident my colleagues will carry on this spirit of collegiality into the future.”

At a news conference Friday morning, Gildea further praised the other justices. “I’ve said this a lot to my colleagues: ‘I’m so grateful I’m not doing this by myself.’”

The search for the new chief justice begins soon. Gov. Tim Walz will appoint a replacement who will then face election. Gildea said that partisan politics should be kept as far away from the process as possible.

“When you’re a judge in Minnesota, you’re a judge for people of every political party, and people of no political party,” Gildea said at the news conference.

She expressed no hesitation that Walz would diligently select a worthy successor. Most likely, Gildea suggested, that person will come from the court, though there was one exception to that rule in 1933.

As far as her future plans are concerned, Gildea says she is not leaving the workforce but is otherwise undecided about what she would do. She expressed excitement about the future, as well as appreciation for her position on the court.

“Serving as Minnesota’s chief justice has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am deeply grateful to the people of Minnesota for giving me this opportunity,” Gildea said. “I do think that the Minnesota Supreme Court is one of the glories of the state of Minnesota.”