Breaking the Ice: Being a ‘joiner’ jump-started legal career

Dea Cortney pursued several career paths before becoming a criminal defense attorney at Sieben Edmunds Miller in 2020.

To accelerate her development in her new profession, Cortney sought out networking and mentorship opportunities with county, state and national bar associations and other groups. Cortney, a member of the Ramsey County Bar Association Board of Directors and its New Lawyers Section Board, recommends the same for others.

“As a first-year lawyer, I was like, I’m never going to remember all of this,” Cortney said of some complex areas of DUI law, for example. “Then you start to remember that and then lawyers with even less experience come to me and ask those things.”

While Cortney is a “joiner,” she suggests that those who aren’t try working behind the scenes with a bar association committee or serving as a greeter at events as ways to prepare to attend large networking gatherings.

Name: Dea Cortney

Title: Attorney, Sieben Edmunds Miller

Education: B.A., social philosophy, Metropolitan State University; master of public and nonprofit administration, Metropolitan State University; J.D., Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Q: Best way to start a conversation with you?

A: Ask me about my cats. I have two gray and white male cats. One is about five, the other is a year and a half. They are my children. They are my babies.

Q: Why law school?

A: The original thing that sparked it was watching “The Firm” when it came out. Then I had a civics project in eighth grade where we did a trial unit, a mock trial. I got to be the prosecutor and loved every minute of it. I took several different career paths on the way to becoming a lawyer. I got a master’s in public and nonprofit administration and was working in philanthropy. I had that thing in the back of my mind that this isn’t really what you are meant to do. After about a year of being out of grad school, I was bored not being in an academic program. I went back to law school, and I wasn’t bored anymore.

Q: What are you reading?

A: I have been super bad about reading books in the last couple of years. I do most of that on Audible. I love legal thrillers so I’m a huge John Grisham fan. Jody Picoult is one of my favorite authors. I listen to a lot of trashy reality TV related-podcasts and things like that for end of the day stress relief.

Q: Pet peeve?

A: People walking slowly in front of me.

Q: Best part of your work?

A: My work is interesting. It keeps me on my toes, it changes every day. Hopefully, I’m making a difference in people’s lives and bringing about justice.

Q: Most challenging?

A: Not being able to get my clients the result or outcome that I think they should get, or what is just. That keeps me up in the middle of the night.

Q: Favorite activity away from work?

A: I love to travel. I’m very much an amateur, but I like photography.

Q: Where would you take someone visiting your hometown?

A: I’m not originally from here but I’ve been since I was a small child. I’d take someone for a walk at the Minnehaha Falls and hike down to the river from the falls. After that, we’re going to a Twins game.

Q: Legal figure you most admire?

A: [The late former U.S. Sen.] Dave Durenberger. He went to my high school. I was very honored to be able to meet him a couple times. He was a good stand-up, middle-of-the-road figure.

Q: Misconception that others have about your work?

A: That as a criminal defense attorney, my job is to get guilty people out of heinous crimes that they absolutely committed. That’s really not the case. It’s much more nuanced than that. All of my clients start off innocent unless and until proven guilty. It’s not the job of a defense attorney to take someone that they know is guilty and then find these loopholes to get them out of it.