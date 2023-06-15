8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Digest: June 14, 2023

Administrative

Presidential Executive Order

Vaccination Requirement for Federal Contractors; Mootness

Defendants moved to voluntarily dismiss their appeal of the district court’s decision. The president issued an executive order that required federal contractors to ensure their employees had COVID-19 vaccinations. The district court preliminarily enjoined enforcement of the EO after several states filed suit to challenge the order. The president subsequently revoked the EO.

Where the EO had been revoked and could no longer be enforced, the court could afford no relief, mooting the case.

Appeal is dismissed.

State of Missouri v. Biden (MLW No. 80014/Case No. 22-1104 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Schelp, J.

SSD

Denial of Benefits; Ability to Work

Plaintiff appealed the denial of her application for SSD benefits. After plaintiff began experiencing chronic fatigue and progressively worsening pain, she applied for disability benefits. An ALJ denied the application, finding that plaintiff could still perform her past work that involved mostly computer work.

Where plaintiff’s medical expert failed to present evidence to support his opinion, the ALJ did not err in concluding that the expert overstated plaintiff’s disability and in rejecting the opinion.

Judgment is affirmed.

Bentley v. Kijakazi (MLW No. 80018/Case No. 22-2883 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Harris, J.

Bankruptcy

Chapter 13

Repeat Bankruptcies; Motion to Impose Automatic Stay

Debtor appealed the denial of his motion to impose an automatic stay. Debtor filed a Chapter 13 petition, but due to his recent prior bankruptcy filings, the automatic stay did not immediately go into effect. The bankruptcy court denied debtor’s request to impose the stay. During the pendency of the appeal, debtor’s bankruptcy case was dismissed.

The dismissal of debtor’s bankruptcy proceeding mooted the appeal.

Appeal is dismissed.

In re: Davies (MLW No. 80021/Case No. 22-6011 – 3 pages) (U.S. Bankruptcy Appellate Panel, 8th Circuit, Ridgway, J.) Appealed from U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Schermer, J.

Civil Practice

Asset Forfeiture

Sanctions

Where the government in a forfeiture case sought to strike the appellant’s claim as a sanction for failing to fully answer special interrogatories, the district court erred in striking the claim under Rule G(8) since the court could not conclude on this record that the appellant knew or should have known that Rule G(6) obligated him to provide more information than had been provided.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

U.S. v. $34,918 United States Currency (MLW No. 80045/Case No. 22-3007 – 10 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Arkansas.

Civil Rights

Excessive Force

Summary Judgment

Where the parents of a young man who was shot and killed by police sued the officers and the city, there was a genuine dispute about whether the plaintiffs’ son pointed a gun at an officer or whether he was lowering the gun as directed by the officer, so the district court erred in granting the defendants’ motion for summary judgment, and dismissal of the excessive force claim is reversed.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

Partridge v. City of Benton (MLW No. 80027/Case No. 21-3001 – 15 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Miller, J.

Criminal Law

Drug Trafficking

Investigative Search; Sufficiency Of Evidence

Where a defendant challenged convictions that included possession with intent to distribute, an officer’s actions in lifting the cushion of the defendant’s wheelchair, which was in a retail store, was permissible as an investigative search and as a search for evidence based on probable cause under exigent circumstances, so the district court properly denied the motion to suppress, and the evidence was sufficient to support the convictions.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Cunningham (MLW No. 80040/Case No. 22-1080 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa.

Felon in Possession of Firearm

ACCA; Prior Drug Offenses

The government appealed the district court’s determination that defendant’s prior convictions were not “serious drug offenses” under the ACCA. Defendant was convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had three prior felony convictions under Minnesota state law, two of which were for selling methamphetamine. The district court concluded that the ACCA did not apply because the Minnesota criminal statutes were overbroad.

Where other Minnesota statutes had specifically limited the categories of isomers, defendant’s offense of conviction was properly deemed overbroad where it contained no such limiting language, yet the federal statute did.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Henry (MLW No. 80013/Case No. 22-1036 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Nelson, J.

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Assault of Law Enforcement Officer; Sentencing Enhancement

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court after defendant pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Defendant challenged the imposition of a six-level sentencing enhancement for assaulting law enforcement officers who apprehended him by allegedly firing a weapon. Defendant argued that there was insufficient evidence to prove that he fired a weapon, noting that no spent shell casings were found.

Where bodycam footage and officer testimony indicated that shots were fired, there was sufficient evidence for the district court to impose the sentencing enhancement.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Peterson (MLW No. 80020/Case No. 22-2197 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Brasel, J.

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Objection to Sentencing Hearing; Sentencing Enhancement

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court after defendant pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On appeal, defendant argued that the district court erred by continuing the sentencing hearing over his objection and applying a four-level sentencing enhancement for possessing a firearm in connection with possession of methamphetamine.

Where defendant did not object to the facts in the PSR, the district court did not err in continuing the sentencing hearing over defendant’s objection to allow the parties to address a purely legal issue, nor was there any error in sentencing where defendant conceded that his possession of methamphetamine consisted a state felony.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Clark (MLW No. 80016/Case No. 22-1783 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Sippel, J.

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Upward Variance; Fairness of Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court after defendant pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The district court varied upward from the Guidelines range. On appeal, defendant argued that his sentence was unjust when compared to similarly situated defendants.

Where the district court expressly considered the need to avoid unwarranted sentencing disparities and where district courts were not required to compare sentences of prior defendants, there was no procedural error in sentencing defendant where the district court adequately considered the sentencing factors and defendant’s mitigating circumstances.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Braziel (MLW No. 80015/Case No. 22-1388 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Wright, J.

Field Test Evidence

Scientific Reliability; Sufficiency Of Evidence

Where a defendant challenged the admission of field tests and a photograph on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the officer who conducted the field tests was trained and certified to use them, so the challenge to the scientific reliability of the test failed, and it was not plain error to admit a photograph of a pipe, so the judgment is affirmed since the evidence was also sufficient to support the conviction.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. McCoy (MLW No. 80043/Case No. 22-2385 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Brasel, J.

Hobbs Act Robbery

Acceptance of Responsibility; Denial of Opportunity to Speak

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court after defendant pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery. Defendant argued that the district court erred in refusing to allow him to speak before the court ruled on whether to apply a three-level decrease for acceptance of responsibility.

Where the rules did not provide for a “partial allocution” prior to the district court’s ruling on objections to the PSR, the district court did not err in denying defendant an opportunity to speak where the PSR indicated that defendant had denied committing the robbery in a presentencing interview.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Johnson (MLW No. 80024/Case No. 22-2586 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota, Welte, J.

Invited Error

Drug Trafficking; Entrapment

Where a defendant in a drug trafficking case argued that the district court erred in instructing the jury and challenged the reasonableness of his sentence, the doctrine of invited error barred the defendant’s claim that the district court constructively amended the indictment by giving an instruction that separated the elements of the offense, and the doctrine also barred the claim that the court erred by failing to give a complete entrapment defense, and the judgment is affirmed since the sentence and downward variance were not substantively unreasonable.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Webb (MLW No. 80028/Case No. 21-3830 – 12 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J.

Ponzi Scheme

Receivership; Approval of Bar Order

Ritchie Capital Management, LLC, appealed the district court’s approval of the receivership’s final accounting and a previous bar order. Ritchie fell victim to a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme orchestrated by defendant. The district court appointed a receivership for defendant and his affiliates, which negotiated settlements that also included bar orders prohibiting creditors from asserting related claims in other cases. Ritchie sought to recover its losses outside the receivership.

Where Ritchie had entered a settlement with the receivership in which it agreed not to take any further action against the receivership, Ritchie waived its ability to challenge the district court’s orders approving the receivership’s final accounting.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Kelley (MLW No. 80022/Case No. 21-2973 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Montgomery, J.

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Offense Level Calculation; Sentencing Enhancement

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court after defendant pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, challenging the base offense level calculation, the district court’s imposition of a sentencing enhancement for possessing a firearm in connection with another felony offense, and the overall length of the sentence.

Where displaying or using a dangerous weapon satisfied the force clause, defendant’s prior assault conviction qualified as a crime of violence since defendant would have needed to use or display a dangerous weapon to be convicted of assault under state law, and the facts of the case supported finding that defendant had constructive possession of the firearm.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Green (MLW No. 80019/Case No. 22-1350 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Stras, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Ebinger, J.

Revocation of Supervised Release

Below-Guidelines Sentence; Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court following the revocation of his supervised release, challenging the reasonableness of the sentence. Defendant also challenged his original conviction and sought the return of property.

Where the district court considered all relevant statutory sentencing factors and imposed a below-Guidelines sentence, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion. Defendant also could not challenge his original conviction or seek the return of property in a revocation proceeding.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Flying Horse (MLW No. 80026/Case No. 23-1423 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Viken, J.

Revocation of Supervised Release

Within-Guidelines Sentence; Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed by the district court following the revocation of defendant’s supervised release. Defendant challenged the reasonableness of the sentence.

Where the district court properly considered the statutory sentencing factors and imposed a within-Guidelines sentence, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Walker (MLW No. 80025/Case No. 23-1223 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Ebinger, J.

Sentencing

Base Offense Level; Crime Of Violence

Where defendant appealed his sentence after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the conviction for second-degree robbery in Missouri was a crime of violence, so the district court did not err in determining the defendant’s base offense level.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Gordon (MLW No. 80044/Case No. 22-2605 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Sachs, J.

Sentencing

Supervised Release

Where a defendant challenged the sentence imposed upon the revocation of supervised release, the supervised release portion of the sentence when combined with the sentence imposed in a prior revocation exceeded the allowable sentence by five days, so the sentence is vacated and remanded.

Vacated; remanded.

U.S. v. Williams (MLW No. 80030/Case No. 22-3411 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota.

Sentencing

Upward Departure; Criminal History

Where a defendant challenged her sentence in a methamphetamine case, the district court adequately explained that it departed upward based on the underrepresented criminal history of the defendant, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Paw (MLW No. 80041/Case No. 22-2136 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota.

Sentencing

Upward Variance

Where a defendant challenged his sentence in a sexual abuse case, the district court did not procedurally err in adopting the unobjected-to guidelines range set forth in the presentence report, and the court did not abuse its discretion in applying an upward variance based on the victims’ emotional and psychological injuries.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Hall (MLW No. 80046/Case No. 22-3337 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota.

Employer – Employee

Race Discrimination

Retaliation

Where a plaintiff brought claims including race and national origin discrimination against his county employer, the district court did not err in granting summary judgment to the defendant because the plaintiff failed to make a prima facie case and failed to present any evidence showing that individual defendants retaliated against him based on his union activities.

Judgment is affirmed.

Hamzehzadeh v. St. Charles County (MLW No. 80042/Case No. 22-2349 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri.

Race Discrimination

Wrongful Termination; Pretext

Plaintiff appealed the summary judgment dismissal of his race discrimination claim against his former employer. A homeowner claimed that plaintiff had hit her mailbox with his package truck, though plaintiff denied the accident. Plaintiff’s supervisor inspected the mailbox and plaintiff’s package truck to find damage consistent with an impact. Defendant terminated plaintiff, a Black man, who alleged that he was fired because of his race. Defendant moved for summary judgment, arguing that plaintiff was fired for failing to report the accident and being dishonest about it. The district court granted the motion, ruling that plaintiff had failed to demonstrate pretext.

Where plaintiff merely disputed that he hit the mailbox, that dispute could not create a factual issue regarding pretext since the issue was whether defendant truly believed that plaintiff had hit the mailbox and terminated him for that reason.

Judgment is affirmed.

Cross v. United Parcel Service, Inc. (MLW No. 80012/Case No. 21-3819 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Marshall, J.

Insurance Law

Death Benefits

Initial Premium; Vexatious Denial

Where a man suffered a fatal heart attack prior to paying the initial premium on his term life insurance policy, and the insurer sought a declaratory judgment that the man’s wife as his intended beneficiary was not owed death benefits, the unambiguous language of the policy showed that it was not in effect, so the insurer was not liable for coverage, and the district court did not err in dismissing the vexatious denial claim.

Judgment is affirmed.

Principal National Life Insurance Company v. Rothenberg (MLW No. 80029/Case No. 22-1114 – 17 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Hamilton, J.

Health Insurance

ERISA; Benefits Claim

Plaintiff appealed the adverse summary judgment in his claim for health insurance benefits under ERISA. After undergoing bariatric surgery, plaintiff began working for defendant Zimmerman Transfer, Inc. and joined its self-insured employee benefit plan. The plan’s benefits included emergency room services, but excluded coverage for treatment in connection with weight reduction or due to complications of a non-covered expense. Plaintiff later obtained treatment for a bowel obstruction caused by his bariatric surgery. Defendants accordingly denied coverage for the treatment.

Where neither state law nor the ACA required coverage for treatment related to weight reduction, defendants correctly denied coverage for plaintiff’s emergency care for complications caused by his non-covered bariatric surgery.

Judgment is affirmed.

Shafer v. Zimmerman Transfer, Inc. (MLW No. 80017/Case No. 22-2275 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Gruender, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Pratt, J.

Negligence

Premises Liability

Failure to Warn of Unsafe Road Conditions; Subject Matter Jurisdiction

Plaintiffs appealed the dismissal of their lawsuit against the federal government. Plaintiffs alleged that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe failed to warn motorists of unsafe road conditions on its reservation. Although the BIA normally maintained reservation roads, the tribe contracted with the BIA to undertake road maintenance in exchange for federal funding. The tribe identified a culvert in need of maintenance which later collapsed, killing and injuring several motorists.

Where the decision to maintain the road or erect warning signs involved a balancing of safety versus cost, the decision not to warn motorists of hazardous road conditions constituted a discretionary function, triggering the federal government’s sovereign immunity.

Judgment is affirmed.

Mound v. U.S. (MLW No. 80023/Case No. 22-1721 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kobes, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota, Hovland, J.