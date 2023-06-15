30-day suspension after four DWIs seems insufficient to two justices

The Minnesota Supreme Court recently suspended attorney Mitchell Ask for 30 days following his fourth conviction for a DWI within a 10-year period. Not all the justices agreed that the penalty was enough, with two justices maintaining that Ask’s indifference to the law and public safety warranted a longer suspension.

Ask has been an attorney in Minnesota since 1999. He most recently worked at Ask Law Office. For most of his career, Ask went without any disciplinary investigations. Things changed, however, following multiple violations of Minnesota’s impaired driving laws. Ask was convicted of three DWI offenses that occurred between 2012 and 2014.

In 2017, Ask faced discipline following the making of false statements to the court when pleading guilty to a crime, in his plea petition, and to a police officer. He admitted all of the allegations in the petition. He was suspended for a minimum of 30 days followed by two years of probation. On Aug. 29, 2017, Ask was conditionally reinstated to the practice of law.

In 2020, Ask was stopped by a Paynesville police officer after law enforcement received a complaint that there was a vehicle travelling in the wrong lane on Highway 55. The officer noticed that Ask smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. A breath test revealed Ask had a blood-alcohol count of 0.28. Additionally, the officer noticed an uncased handgun on the passenger seat, a weapon that Ask did not have a permit for. Ask was charged with two counts of felony first-degree DWI and carrying a pistol within a permit. He was convicted of first-degree DWI and placed on probation for seven years.

The Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility filed a petition for disciplinary action. Ask and the OLPR director stipulated to a 30-day suspension from the practice of law followed by a probationary period. That probationary period would be coextensive with the criminal probation. The majority agreed with the suspension of 30 days. However, it modified the proposed probation terms.

Ask’s probationary period lasts until Feb. 22, 2028, the full length of time that his criminal probation could last. In the event that Ask’s criminal probation ends early, he will be on probation for the maximum time it could last. His probation includes a long list of conditions. For instance, Ask must attend weekly meetings of AA. Ask will be required to abstain from alcohol and could have his license suspended again for failure to comply.

However, Justices Anne K. McKeig and Gordon L. Moore concurred and dissented, arguing that a 120-day suspension with a requirement to petition for reinstatement would have been more appropriate given Ask’s conduct.

“Ask’s continued disregard for the law and public safety, even if the product of addiction, undermines the public’s confidence in the legal system and the profession at large,” Moore wrote.

“The point is not to enforce criminal laws through attorney discipline proceedings, but rather to understand the effect of the attorney’s misconduct related to the criminal convictions on the public,” Moore noted. “In that context, over the past 22 years, Minnesota’s DWI laws have prioritized two serious public safety concerns: drivers with high alcohol concentrations and repeat offenders.”

As part of the petition for reinstatement, the justices suggested that Ask should have to provide a plan for continued sobriety, complete rehabilitative treatment, and comply with random testing. “An attorney convicted of a fourth DWI has caused serious harm to the public and profession,” Moore asserted.

Nevertheless, the majority declined to impose a 120-day suspension, citing precedent and arguing that a “suspension of that length is significantly more serious discipline that we have imposed on lawyers who have committed felony DWI.” It noted that the purpose of attorney discipline was protecting the public rather than punishing the attorney.

“In light of the public policy concerns underlying the Minnesota DWI laws relevant to this case—public safety concerns about drivers with high alcohol concentrations and repeat offenders—and our heightened awareness of and concerns about the prevalence of alcohol abuse and associated well-being with lawyers, I believe our past felony DWI-related discipline cases should not control the sanctions we impose today,” Moore concluded. “The facts of this alarming case likewise warrant a more stringent response than the court may have tolerated in the past when called upon to discipline attorneys who commit felony DWI offenses.”