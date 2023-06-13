Unsuccessful heart device maker loses contract appeal

A company that developed an unsuccessful heart valve device sued after LivaNova, a multinational medical device company, shut down the project. In Mortier v. LivaNova USA Inc., filed June 2, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the district court’s determination that there was no breach of contract.

Todd Mortier invented a medical device called a transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR). The TMVR was intended to be inserted into a vein in the groin and anchored to the diseased heart valve. This was a less-invasive treatment then the treatment at the time: open-heart surgery. Mortier secured the provisional patents and created a company called Caisson Interventional LLC to develop the device system.

In 2012, Caisson contracted with LivaNova to advance the TMVR system. As Caisson met developmental and regulatory milestones, LivaNova agreed to purchase Caisson stock. In 2017, the parties executed a Unit Purchase Agreement (UPA), where LivaNova would buy the remaining equity for $72 million, some of which was paid upfront and the other as payments for hitting various milestones.

Things went downhill for Caisson after it joined LivaNova. Because of a design defect, two clinical-trial patients died and several others were injured. On top of that, a competitor’s device did treat the problem Caisson sought to solve in a less-invasive manner.

In 2019, LivaNova revised Caisson’s business plan, noting that the TMVR needed to be redesigned, retested, and receive extensive funding before it would turn a profit. LivaNova spent $100 million on Caisson and made no money with it. It tried to sell the project but could find no buyers. Finally, LivaNova shut down the Caisson project.

Consequently, Mortier sued, arguing that the UPA prevented LivaNova from shutting down Caisson. It sued for $39.6 million that would be due if the device reached all three remaining milestones in the UPA. LivaNova moved for summary judgment at district court, which was granted.

Mortier maintained that LivaNova breached sections of the UPA, as well as its duties of good faith and fair dealing. He argued that LivaNova was not consistent with its efforts and level of care and business decisions. Mortier also alleged that LivaNova did not maintain the capital it promised.

The main evidence offered by Caisson demonstrating inconsistency was alleged differential treatment of Caisson from other LivaNova projects. “Did they shutter this company without applying the resources and putting in the effort whereas, when other companies have had the same issues, it continued to pursue?” Winthrop & Weinstine attorney Thomas Boyd, who represented Mortier, asked at oral argument. “That is the epitome of inconsistency. A jury can find that this is inconsistency and a breach.”

Aaron Van Oort, a partner at Faegre Drinker, represented LivaNova. “What ‘consistent with’ means is that the decisions here have to be explainable by the same principles you apply everywhere. The same business decisions. That is the metric.”

LivaNova admitted that it typically soldiered through difficulties when developing devices but cited insurmountable challenges. “Caisson faced three roadblocks: a competitor’s device was flourishing, its own device was lethally defective, and projections characterized it as ‘high risk’ of regulatory rejection and commercial failure,” the court wrote. “No other LivaNova project faced the same confluence of challenges.” As such, the court determined that there was only an “apples-to-oranges” comparison on the record.

Nor did the court find that LivaNova breached by not maintaining the capital it promised. Mortier argued that the contractual language — “Purchaser will not have unreasonably small capital” — required LivaNova to continue supplying capital. However, the court found that the language only required solvency after closing, not endless capital into the future.

Besides finding that nothing in the UPA showed that LivaNova breached its agreement, the court concluded that the agreement should be enforced as written. “Caisson’s founders, wanting to reap the rewards of commercial success, selected a classic market-based solution: aligned profit incentives,” the court asserted. “The UPA guaranteed that, whether Caisson prospered or failed, LivaNova and Mortier would be in the same boat. But when Caisson crashed, Mortier disavowed the UPA’s structural profit-incentive-alignment.”

“The fact is, the device did not work,” the court declared. It affirmed the district court’s granting of summary judgment for LivaNova.