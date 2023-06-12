People & Practices: June 12, 2023

Maslon welcomes Berquist, Liebman

Maslon LLP has added partner Evan Berquist to the firm’s Corporate & Securities Group and attorney Emily Liebman to the Litigation Group.

Berquist focuses on mergers and acquisitions, strategic financing transactions, and general corporate and commercial matters. He comes to Maslon with a decade of experience in private practice—most recently at an AmLaw 100 firm—managing both domestic and international transactions for a wide range of clients. Berquist began his legal career clerking for a U.S. District Court judge in Puerto Rico. Before law school, he worked in Costa Rica for Cargill and for the Washington, D.C.-based International Republican Institute. He is fluent in Spanish.

Liebman brings to Maslon a background as a prosecutor in both the Hennepin County and Ramsey County Attorney’s Offices. In these roles, she gained valuable experience first-chairing numerous felony jury trials, managing large case dockets, litigating pretrial motions, and negotiating pleas. As an assistant county attorney, she prosecuted various felonies, including drug prosecutions, property crimes, gun crimes, sexual assaults, and homicide cases, with some cases garnering significant media attention.

Fredrikson listed by Chambers USA

Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, an annual legal guide identifying the top attorneys and law firms in the United States, ranked eight practice areas and 15 individual attorneys from Fredrikson’s Minneapolis office in its 2023 edition, released today.

Fredrikson practice groups ranked in Minnesota: Capital Markets: Debt & Equity (Firm Band 2); Corporate/M&A (Firm Band 1); Immigration (Firm Band 1); Intellectual Property (Firm Band 3); Labor & Employment (Firm Band 2); Litigation: General Commercial (Firm Band 2); Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations (Firm Band 2); and Real Estate (Firm Band 2).

Fredrikson attorneys ranked in Minnesota: Frank B. Bennett (Corporate/M&A); Robert C. Boisvert (Labor & Employment); Ryan C. Brauer (Capital Markets: Debt & Equity; Corporate/M&A); Joseph T. Dixon, III (Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations); Terrence J. Fleming (Litigation: General Commercial); Loan T. Huynh (Immigration); Leigh-Erin Irons (Corporate/M&A); Sean P. Kearney (Corporate/M&A); John M. Koneck (Real Estate); Brian S. McCool (Real Estate); Anne M. Radolinski (Labor & Employment); Mary S. Ranum (Real Estate); Karen G. Schanfield (Senior States people – Labor & Employment); Teresa M. Thompson (Labor & Employment); and Todd A. Wind (Litigation: General Commercial).

Lathrop GPM listed by Chambers USA

Lathrop GPM LLP has announced that the firm and its lawyers have been ranked in Chambers USA 2023, including four practice groups and seven attorneys in Minnesota.

Chambers USA 2023 recognized Lathrop GPM in the following categories in Minnesota: Corporate/M&A; Intellectual Property; Labor & Employment; Litigation – General Commercial .

Lathrop GPM Minnesota attorneys recognized in Chambers USA 2023 are: Megan L. Anderson (Labor & Employment); Wade T. Anderson (Real Estate); John Brower (Corporate/M&A); Brian Dillon (Litigation: General Commercial); Charles K. Maier (Litigation: General Commercial); Kathryn M. Nash (Labor & Employment); Mark D. Williamson (Corporate/M&A, Minnesota).

Kevin Pillsbury joins Miner’s/Super One

Attorney Kevin Pillsbury has joined Miner’s Inc./Super One Foods as its general counsel.

Before joining Miner’s, Pillsbury was a partner at the Duluth law firm of Johnson, Killen & Seiler, where he practiced in the areas of employment law, business law and litigation.

Pillsbury is a lifelong Duluthian and the husband of an Iron Ranger. He continues his involvement and service to the region through multiple board appointments and volunteering.

Pillsbury was a 2019 Duluth News Tribune 20 Under 40 Award winner.

Miner’s Inc. is a family owned and operated business with stores throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

People & Practices is a lightly edited compilation of news releases from law firms and other organizations. Minnesota Lawyer welcomes news about hires, promotions and other activities in the legal profession. Send releases (and photos if desired) to [email protected].