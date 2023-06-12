Choi brings prosecutor’s perspective to policing institute

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi is among five new members of the board of directors for a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing policing through innovation and independent scientific research.

The board of the National Policing Institute, based in Arlington, Virginia, draws from the policing and criminal justice field, policing scholars, public and private sector leaders, and elected officials to carry forth the mission of the National Policing Institute.

At a time when police work is facing increased public scrutiny, Choi said he looks forward to leveraging his experience in prosecution to bring fresh ideas to the institute.

“I’ve gotten to know people in higher levels of law enforcement leadership,” he said. “The organization was looking for people with broad perspectives. I think I’m the only prosecutor that’s on the board of directors.”

Choi was sworn in as the United States’ first Korean American chief prosecutor in 2011. He oversees 102 assistant county attorneys, and over his 12-year tenure has become known for his work on progressive justice reform and redefining the role of prosecutors. His first meeting as a member of the board took place in mid-May.

“Especially now, when there’s a little more tension between police and prosecution, we need to find strong partnerships with law enforcement to make sure we’re doing everything we can to solve crimes and bring violent offenders into the criminal justice system,” said Choi. “That partnership is important because it encourages us to straddle that line of being independent but also work productively with law enforcement. That’s a perspective I’ll try to bring.”

Other newly appointed members of the board, which now numbers 20, include: Gil Kerlikowske, most recently commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and director for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy; former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter; former Tennessee state representative Bill Purcell; and Kevin Szott, a sales executive for New York Life.

Ronal W. Serpas, current chairman of the National Policing Institute’s board of directors, said he looks forward to Choi’s perspective.

“We believe John is going to be a great addition because he has been at the leading edge of reform practices in prosecution,” said Serpas, who is also a professor of Criminology and Justice at Loyola University in New Orleans. “He seeks to find more fair and just ways of not only prosecuting, but also holding violent offenders responsible. Having him to share his experience is going to be meaningful to the institute.”

The nonpartisan institute, founded in 1970 as the National Police Foundation, has conducted research in police behavior, policy, and procedure and works to promote new evidence-based practices and innovations in policing. In announcing the new members, institute president James Burch noted that the appointments come “at a critical time for policing and communities alike.”

Choi said he thinks the institute has a finger on the pulse of public sentiment around potential changes in law enforcement administration and practice.

“Many of the other board members are pro-reform, whether in policing or criminal justice,” he said. “The organization is deep into research, to look at ways to foster trust between police and communities. I think I can bring perspectives on how that can be done.”

Among recent initiatives, the National Policing Institute least year teamed with the National Association of Women in Law Enforcement Executives, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, and the International Association of Women Police to hold focus groups dedicated to talking about how to improve the representation of women in policing.

Choi said he was attracted to the institute’s willingness to look at some of the thorny subjects that come with law enforcement, and hopes that he can bring new ideas to discussions of those issues.

“Police are supposed to have civilian oversight,” he said. “Police have traditionally had the luxury to decide for themselves what track they want to go on. Lately they’ve been forced to think about things that they hadn’t before. That’s only going to continue as members of the public become more interested in things that happen in the criminal justice system as well as in policing.”