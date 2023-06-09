Attorney discipline: Supreme Court decisions in May

The Minnesota Supreme Court announced these disciplinary measures last month.

Disbarment

Bradley Ratgen was disbarred effective May 11, 2023. Ratgen was involved in a health care fraud scheme and was sentenced to prison for his participation.

Suspension

Alejandro Espinosa was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law on May 30, 2023. Espinosa was suspended in 2020 due to the OLPR’s inability to serve Espinosa the disciplinary petition. Although Espinosa’s family alleged that Espinosa was chronically ill, the court declined to put Espinosa on disability status without confirmation of illness.

Reinstatement

Rachel Toberman was reinstated to the practice of law on May 11, 2023. Toberman was originally indefinitely suspended for a period of no less than nine months back in 2012 for engaging in a conflict of interest, failure to communicate with clients, and failure to cooperate with a disciplinary investigation.