Supreme Court Digest: June 7, 2023

Orders

Attorney Discipline

Suspension

Mitchell J. Ask was suspended from the practice of law for a minimum of 30 days.

A22-1548 In re Ask

Alejandro Alfonso Espinosa was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law.

A20-1288 In re Espinosa

Legal Services Advisory Committee Membership Rules

Amendment

The Supreme Court promulgated amendments to the Minnesota Legal Services Advisory Committee Membership Rules and the Rules Relating to Distribution of Civil Surcharge Funds to, among other things, allow for per diem compensation of client eligible members on the committee and repeal the Rules Relating to Distribution of Civil Surcharge Funds as out of date. The amendments are effective as of July 3, 2023.

ADM10-8021 Order Promulgating Amends. to Minn. Legal Servs. Advisory Cmt. Membership R.