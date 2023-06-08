Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

For the past seven years the readers of Finance & Commerce and Minnesota Lawyer have chosen their most trusted brands and business partners. This year’s selections include many repeat winners and several newcomers.

Cover of the 2023 Minnesota Reader Rankings section

Click on the image to see the full magazine.

How are companies chosen for Reader Rankings?

Well, just like it sounds. We pick the categories, populated with a list of companies that have been nominated over the past years and you, the readers vote. If a company is not on the list, they are added by write-in or can be suggested to us for inclusion. Our readers then vote on their favorites through our website. We then tally the votes and the bragging rights begin — Reader Rankings 2023.

We thank you for your support in making the decisions on the winners of the 2023 Reader Rankings. And no doubt, the businesses you selected in the top spots appreciate your support every day. Congratulations to the winners!

Sincerely,

Bill Gaier, Publisher

NOTE: If you would like your company added to the Reader Ranking Survey for 2024, please fill out this request form at the bottom of this page.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

BEST Commercial Real Estate Brokerage

1 — Frauenshuh, Inc

2 — Kraus-Anderson

3 — CBRE

BEST Commercial Leasing Company

1 — Kraus-Anderson

2 — Davis

3 — CBRE

BEST Tenant Representation

1 — Cushman & Wakefield

2 — Davis

3 — CBRE

3 — Carlson Partners

BEST Commercial Property Manager

1 — Frauenshuh Inc.

2 — Davis

3 — Cushman & Wakefield

BEST 1031 Exchange Experts

1 — Cushman & Wakefield

2 — First American Title Company

3 — CPEC1031 – Commercial Partners Exchange Company

BEST Appraisal Companies

1 — CBRE

2 — Diversified Real Estate Services

3 — HVS

BEST Title Companies

1 — First American Title

2 — Land Title

3 — Guaranty Commercial Title

BEST Commercial Valuation

1 — CBRE

2 — Minnesota Real Estate Appraisal Services

3 — Diversified Real Estate Services

 

CONSTRUCTION

BEST Large Contractor – Over $250 million

1 — Kraus-Anderson Construction

2 — Ryan Companies

3 — Frana

BEST Contractor – under $250 million

1 — LS Black Constructors

2 — Loeffler Construction & Consulting

3 — Gardner Builders

BEST Commercial Real Estate Developer

1 — Sherman Associates

2 — Davis

3 — Ryan Companies

BEST Architect

1 — Kaas Wilson Architects

2 — Synergy Architecture Studio

3 — ESG Architecture & Design

BEST Engineer – Mechanical – Structural – Electrical

1 — BKBM Engineers

2 — Cain Thomas Assoc.

3 — Bolton & Menk

3 — Emanuelson-Podas, Inc.

BEST Engineer – Civil – Earthwork-Utilities-Infrastructure-Remediation

1 — Braun Intertec

2 — Loucks Associates, Inc.

3 — BKBM

3 — Civil Site Group

BEST Construction/Real Estate Law Firm

1 — Winthrop & Weinstine

2 — Hellmuth & Johnson

3 — Felhaber Larson

3 — Fredrickson & Byron

3 — Kubes Law Office

3 — Messerli & Kramer

3 — Minnesota Construction Law Services

BEST Materials Supplier

1 — Brock White

2 — Menards

3 — Shaw Stewart Lumber (Marvin Windows Dealer)

BEST Equipment Rental

1 — Sunbelt

2 — Ziegler Cat

3 — United Rental

BEST Concrete Company

1 — Northland Concrete and Masonry

2 — Ryan Companies

3 — Molin

3 — North Country Concrete

Best Concrete Supplier

1 — Cemstone

2 — AVR

3 — Aggregate Industries

BEST Paving

1 — Northland Paving

2 — Minnesota Roadways Co.

3 — Metro Paving Inc.

BEST Electrical Contractor

1 — Hunt Electric

2 — Parsons Electric

3 — Egan Company

BEST Plumbing Company

1 — Gilbert Mechanical

2 — Horwitz

3 — Egan Company

BEST Fabrication Company

1 — MG McGrath, Inc.

2 — RTL Construction

3 — Fabcon Precast

BEST Landscape Design Company

1 — Midwest Landscapes Inc.

2 — Margolis

3 — Civil Site Group

BEST Windows and Glazing

1 — Andersen Windows

2 — Marvin Windows

3 — Empirehouse

BEST Roofing Contractor

1 — Central Roofing Company

2 — Mint Roofing

3 — Berwald Roofing Company

BEST Painting Company

1 — Swanson & Youngdale Inc.

2 — Finishing Touch Plus (FTP)

3 — Sunrise Painting

LEGAL SERVICES

BEST ADR Company

1 — Gilbert Mediation Center, Ltd.

2 — Benchmark National ADR, LLC

3 — SiebenCare

BEST ADR Individual Mediator

1 — Mary E. Pawlenty

2 — James H. Gilbert

3 — Cara Lee Neville

BEST Claims Administration

1 — American Risk Services

2 — Wilkerson & Hegna

3 — Heffler Claims Group

3 — Rust Consulting Inc.

3 — Van Wagenen

BEST Class Action Claims Administration Services

1 — Heffler Claims Group

2 — Dahl Administration

3 — Rust Consulting Inc.

BEST Court Reporter and Deposition Service

1 — Twin West Reporting

2 — Lexitas

3 — Veritext

BEST Deposition Video Provider

1 — Lexitas

2 — On The Record

3 — Veritext

BEST Digital Forensics

1 — Shepherd Data Services

2 — Carney Forensics

3 — Digital Forensics Corp

BEST Docketing and Calendaring Software

1 — Thomson Reuters Elite

2 — MyCase

3 — Lecorpio Inc.

BEST E-Discovery

1 — Shepherd Data Services

2 — Thomson Reuters

3 — Nightowl Discovery

BEST Expert Witness

1 — Thomson Reuters Expert Witness Services

2 — The Expert Institute

2 — The TASA Group

3 — Juris Pro

BEST Expert Witness Financial

1 — Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP

2 — Jenny Bestful, CPA

3 — Financial Advisors, LLC

3 — Hunter Advisors, PLLC

3 — Wipfli

BEST Forensic Accounting

1 — Eide Bailly LLP

2 — Wipfli

3 — Ernst & Young LLP

3 — RSM

3 — Jenny Bestful, CPA

BEST Jury Consultant

1 — The Advocates

2 — NJP Litigation Consulting

3 — Populus law

BEST Law School

1 — Mitchell Hamline School of Law

2 — University of Minnesota Law School

3 — University of St. Thomas School of Law

BEST Legal Liability Insurance

1 — Minnesota Lawyer’s Mutual Insurance

2 — Hays Companies

3 — Lawyers Insurance Group

BEST Legal Outplacement and Career Transition Provider

1 — Minneapolis Outplacement Services

2 — Talon Performance Group

3 — Career Partners International

3 — Roy S. Ginsburg, J.D. Strategic Advisor to Lawyers and Law Firms

BEST Litigation Consulting Firm

1 — Shepherd Data Services

2 — Martin Litigation Support Services, LLC

3 — JuryScope, Inc.

BEST Litigation Valuation

1 — Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP

2 — Bassford Remele

3 — Wipfli

BEST Legal Staffing

1 — Robert Half Legal

2 — Sand Search Partners

3 — Special Counsel

3 — Talon Performance Group

BEST Non-Association Continuing Legal Education Provider

1 — Mitchell Hamline School of Law

2 — University of St. Thomas School of Law

3 — Minnesota County Attorneys Association

BEST Online Research Provider

1 — Thomson Reuters

2 — LexisNexis

3 — Fastcase

BEST Paralegal Program in the MN

1 — Hamline University

2 — Winona State University

3 — North Hennepin Community College

BEST Practice Management Software

1 — MyCase

2 — ProLaw

3 — PracticePanther

BEST Private Investigator

1 — Gilbertson Investigations

2 — Private Eye Security

3 — Graf Agency

BEST Process Server

1 — Metro Legal Services Inc

2 — Pro Legal MN

3 — Excel Legal

BEST Tables of Authority Software

1 — Thomson Reuters

2 — Lexisnexis

3 — Wordperfect

BEST Time and Billing Solutions

1 — MyCase

2 — Coyote

3 — Clio

3 — NetDOcs

BEST Translation Services

1 — Minnesota Translations

2 — Global Translation

3 — Lynne Krenz, Stillwater

BEST Trust Administration

1 — Thrivent Financial

2 — Northern Trust

2 — Securian

3 — Marquette Asset Management

3 — U.S. Trust

BUSINESS SERVICES

BEST Business Bank

1 — Bridgewater Bank

2 — Alerus Financial

3 — Flagship Bank

BEST Small Business Banking

1 — Bridgewater Bank

2 — Alerus Financial

2 — Flagship Bank

3 — Bremer Bank

3 — Sunrise Bank

BEST Commercial Mortgage Lender

1 — Bridgewater Bank

2 — Alerus

3 — Flagship Bank

BEST Wealth Management

1 — Alerus Wealth Management

2 — RBC Wealth Management

3 — Thrivent Financial

BEST Insurance Brokerage

1 — Christensen Group

1 — Kraus-Anderson Insurance

2 — Marsh & McLennan Agency

3 — Horizon Agency/Connected Insurance

BEST Business Broker

1 — Sunbelt Business Advisors

2 — Calhoun Business Brokers

3 — Transitions in Business

BEST Accounting Firm

1 — Ernst & Young

2 — CliftonLarsonAllen

3 — Froehling Anderson

BEST Executive Search Firms

1 — Robert Half

2 — Versique Search and Consulting

3 — SkyWater Search Partners Inc.

BEST Staffing Agency

1 — Robert Half OfficeTeam

2 — Salo

3 — The Creative Group – Robert Half

BEST Public Relations Firm

1 — Goff Public

2 — Beehive

3 — Carmichael Lynch Relate

3 — Padilla

BEST MBA Program

1 — Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota

2 — Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas

3 — University of Minnesota Duluth – Labovitz School of Business and Economics

BEST Digital Security Company

1 — Loffler Companies, Inc.

2 — Code42

3 — Atomic Data

3 — Blue Team Alpha

BEST Web Development

1 — The Nerdery

2 — Rocket 55

3 — Colle+McVoy

3 — Evolve Systems

BEST Data Recovery Service

1 — OnTrack

2 — Atomic Data

3 — Stroz Friedberg

3 — Secure Data Recovery

BEST IT Outsourcing Provider

1 — IBM

1 — Thomspn Reuters Legal Managed Services

2 — Deloitte

3 — Emerson Technology

BEST Document Destruction

1 — Shred-it

2 — Iron Mountain

3 — Shred Right

3 — Shred-N-Go, Inc.

BEST Document Management

1 — Shepherd Data Services

2 — Loffler Companies, Inc.

3 — Nightowl Discovery

BEST Tech Recycling & Disposal

1 — Atomic Recycling LLC

2 — Best Buy

3 — Tech Dump

BEST Office Interiors

1 — Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

2 — Perkins & Will

3 — Adolfson & Peterson, Inc.

3 — BDH

BEST Office Equipment

1 — Loffler Companies, Inc.

2 — Fluid

3 — Coordinated Business Solutions

3 — Innovative Office Solutions

3 — Podany’s

BEST Office Supplies

1 — Office Depot

2 — Loffler Companies, Inc.

3 — Innovative Office Supplies

BEST Printer

1 — MetroSales

2 — Loffler

3 — FedEx

BEST Courier and Messenger Service

1 — Priority

2 — Quicksilver

3 — OnTime Delivery

LEISURE

BEST Local Brewery

1 — Bent Paddle

2 — Utepils

3 — Surly

BEST Local Winery

1 — Saint Croix Vineyards

2 — Schram Winery

3 — Alexis Bailey

