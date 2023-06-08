2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

For the past seven years the readers of Finance & Commerce and Minnesota Lawyer have chosen their most trusted brands and business partners. This year’s selections include many repeat winners and several newcomers.
How are companies chosen for Reader Rankings?
Well, just like it sounds. We pick the categories, populated with a list of companies that have been nominated over the past years and you, the readers vote. If a company is not on the list, they are added by write-in or can be suggested to us for inclusion. Our readers then vote on their favorites through our website. We then tally the votes and the bragging rights begin — Reader Rankings 2023.
We thank you for your support in making the decisions on the winners of the 2023 Reader Rankings. And no doubt, the businesses you selected in the top spots appreciate your support every day. Congratulations to the winners!
Sincerely,
Bill Gaier, Publisher
NOTE: If you would like your company added to the Reader Ranking Survey for 2024, please fill out this request form at the bottom of this page.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
BEST Commercial Real Estate Brokerage
1 — Frauenshuh, Inc
2 — Kraus-Anderson
3 — CBRE
BEST Commercial Leasing Company
1 — Kraus-Anderson
2 — Davis
3 — CBRE
BEST Tenant Representation
1 — Cushman & Wakefield
2 — Davis
3 — CBRE
3 — Carlson Partners
BEST Commercial Property Manager
1 — Frauenshuh Inc.
2 — Davis
3 — Cushman & Wakefield
BEST 1031 Exchange Experts
1 — Cushman & Wakefield
2 — First American Title Company
3 — CPEC1031 – Commercial Partners Exchange Company
BEST Appraisal Companies
1 — CBRE
2 — Diversified Real Estate Services
3 — HVS
BEST Title Companies
1 — First American Title
2 — Land Title
3 — Guaranty Commercial Title
BEST Commercial Valuation
1 — CBRE
2 — Minnesota Real Estate Appraisal Services
3 — Diversified Real Estate Services
CONSTRUCTION
BEST Large Contractor – Over $250 million
1 — Kraus-Anderson Construction
2 — Ryan Companies
3 — Frana
BEST Contractor – under $250 million
1 — LS Black Constructors
2 — Loeffler Construction & Consulting
3 — Gardner Builders
BEST Commercial Real Estate Developer
1 — Sherman Associates
2 — Davis
3 — Ryan Companies
BEST Architect
1 — Kaas Wilson Architects
2 — Synergy Architecture Studio
3 — ESG Architecture & Design
BEST Engineer – Mechanical – Structural – Electrical
1 — BKBM Engineers
2 — Cain Thomas Assoc.
3 — Bolton & Menk
3 — Emanuelson-Podas, Inc.
BEST Engineer – Civil – Earthwork-Utilities-Infrastructure-Remediation
1 — Braun Intertec
2 — Loucks Associates, Inc.
3 — BKBM
3 — Civil Site Group
BEST Construction/Real Estate Law Firm
1 — Winthrop & Weinstine
2 — Hellmuth & Johnson
3 — Felhaber Larson
3 — Fredrickson & Byron
3 — Kubes Law Office
3 — Messerli & Kramer
3 — Minnesota Construction Law Services
BEST Materials Supplier
1 — Brock White
2 — Menards
3 — Shaw Stewart Lumber (Marvin Windows Dealer)
BEST Equipment Rental
1 — Sunbelt
2 — Ziegler Cat
3 — United Rental
BEST Concrete Company
1 — Northland Concrete and Masonry
2 — Ryan Companies
3 — Molin
3 — North Country Concrete
Best Concrete Supplier
1 — Cemstone
2 — AVR
3 — Aggregate Industries
BEST Paving
1 — Northland Paving
2 — Minnesota Roadways Co.
3 — Metro Paving Inc.
BEST Electrical Contractor
1 — Hunt Electric
2 — Parsons Electric
3 — Egan Company
BEST Plumbing Company
1 — Gilbert Mechanical
2 — Horwitz
3 — Egan Company
BEST Fabrication Company
1 — MG McGrath, Inc.
2 — RTL Construction
3 — Fabcon Precast
BEST Landscape Design Company
1 — Midwest Landscapes Inc.
2 — Margolis
3 — Civil Site Group
BEST Windows and Glazing
1 — Andersen Windows
2 — Marvin Windows
3 — Empirehouse
BEST Roofing Contractor
1 — Central Roofing Company
2 — Mint Roofing
3 — Berwald Roofing Company
BEST Painting Company
1 — Swanson & Youngdale Inc.
2 — Finishing Touch Plus (FTP)
3 — Sunrise Painting
LEGAL SERVICES
BEST ADR Company
1 — Gilbert Mediation Center, Ltd.
2 — Benchmark National ADR, LLC
3 — SiebenCare
BEST ADR Individual Mediator
1 — Mary E. Pawlenty
2 — James H. Gilbert
3 — Cara Lee Neville
BEST Claims Administration
1 — American Risk Services
2 — Wilkerson & Hegna
3 — Heffler Claims Group
3 — Rust Consulting Inc.
3 — Van Wagenen
BEST Class Action Claims Administration Services
1 — Heffler Claims Group
2 — Dahl Administration
3 — Rust Consulting Inc.
BEST Court Reporter and Deposition Service
1 — Twin West Reporting
2 — Lexitas
3 — Veritext
BEST Deposition Video Provider
1 — Lexitas
2 — On The Record
3 — Veritext
BEST Digital Forensics
1 — Shepherd Data Services
2 — Carney Forensics
3 — Digital Forensics Corp
BEST Docketing and Calendaring Software
1 — Thomson Reuters Elite
2 — MyCase
3 — Lecorpio Inc.
BEST E-Discovery
1 — Shepherd Data Services
2 — Thomson Reuters
3 — Nightowl Discovery
BEST Expert Witness
1 — Thomson Reuters Expert Witness Services
2 — The Expert Institute
2 — The TASA Group
3 — Juris Pro
BEST Expert Witness Financial
1 — Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
2 — Jenny Bestful, CPA
3 — Financial Advisors, LLC
3 — Hunter Advisors, PLLC
3 — Wipfli
BEST Forensic Accounting
1 — Eide Bailly LLP
2 — Wipfli
3 — Ernst & Young LLP
3 — RSM
3 — Jenny Bestful, CPA
BEST Jury Consultant
1 — The Advocates
2 — NJP Litigation Consulting
3 — Populus law
BEST Law School
1 — Mitchell Hamline School of Law
2 — University of Minnesota Law School
3 — University of St. Thomas School of Law
BEST Legal Liability Insurance
1 — Minnesota Lawyer’s Mutual Insurance
2 — Hays Companies
3 — Lawyers Insurance Group
BEST Legal Outplacement and Career Transition Provider
1 — Minneapolis Outplacement Services
2 — Talon Performance Group
3 — Career Partners International
3 — Roy S. Ginsburg, J.D. Strategic Advisor to Lawyers and Law Firms
BEST Litigation Consulting Firm
1 — Shepherd Data Services
2 — Martin Litigation Support Services, LLC
3 — JuryScope, Inc.
BEST Litigation Valuation
1 — Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
2 — Bassford Remele
3 — Wipfli
BEST Legal Staffing
1 — Robert Half Legal
2 — Sand Search Partners
3 — Special Counsel
3 — Talon Performance Group
BEST Non-Association Continuing Legal Education Provider
1 — Mitchell Hamline School of Law
2 — University of St. Thomas School of Law
3 — Minnesota County Attorneys Association
BEST Online Research Provider
1 — Thomson Reuters
2 — LexisNexis
3 — Fastcase
BEST Paralegal Program in the MN
1 — Hamline University
2 — Winona State University
3 — North Hennepin Community College
BEST Practice Management Software
1 — MyCase
2 — ProLaw
3 — PracticePanther
BEST Private Investigator
1 — Gilbertson Investigations
2 — Private Eye Security
3 — Graf Agency
BEST Process Server
1 — Metro Legal Services Inc
2 — Pro Legal MN
3 — Excel Legal
BEST Tables of Authority Software
1 — Thomson Reuters
2 — Lexisnexis
3 — Wordperfect
BEST Time and Billing Solutions
1 — MyCase
2 — Coyote
3 — Clio
3 — NetDOcs
BEST Translation Services
1 — Minnesota Translations
2 — Global Translation
3 — Lynne Krenz, Stillwater
BEST Trust Administration
1 — Thrivent Financial
2 — Northern Trust
2 — Securian
3 — Marquette Asset Management
3 — U.S. Trust
BUSINESS SERVICES
BEST Business Bank
1 — Bridgewater Bank
2 — Alerus Financial
3 — Flagship Bank
BEST Small Business Banking
1 — Bridgewater Bank
2 — Alerus Financial
2 — Flagship Bank
3 — Bremer Bank
3 — Sunrise Bank
BEST Commercial Mortgage Lender
1 — Bridgewater Bank
2 — Alerus
3 — Flagship Bank
BEST Wealth Management
1 — Alerus Wealth Management
2 — RBC Wealth Management
3 — Thrivent Financial
BEST Insurance Brokerage
1 — Christensen Group
1 — Kraus-Anderson Insurance
2 — Marsh & McLennan Agency
3 — Horizon Agency/Connected Insurance
BEST Business Broker
1 — Sunbelt Business Advisors
2 — Calhoun Business Brokers
3 — Transitions in Business
BEST Accounting Firm
1 — Ernst & Young
2 — CliftonLarsonAllen
3 — Froehling Anderson
BEST Executive Search Firms
1 — Robert Half
2 — Versique Search and Consulting
3 — SkyWater Search Partners Inc.
BEST Staffing Agency
1 — Robert Half OfficeTeam
2 — Salo
3 — The Creative Group – Robert Half
BEST Public Relations Firm
1 — Goff Public
2 — Beehive
3 — Carmichael Lynch Relate
3 — Padilla
BEST MBA Program
1 — Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota
2 — Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas
3 — University of Minnesota Duluth – Labovitz School of Business and Economics
BEST Digital Security Company
1 — Loffler Companies, Inc.
2 — Code42
3 — Atomic Data
3 — Blue Team Alpha
BEST Web Development
1 — The Nerdery
2 — Rocket 55
3 — Colle+McVoy
3 — Evolve Systems
BEST Data Recovery Service
1 — OnTrack
2 — Atomic Data
3 — Stroz Friedberg
3 — Secure Data Recovery
BEST IT Outsourcing Provider
1 — IBM
1 — Thomspn Reuters Legal Managed Services
2 — Deloitte
3 — Emerson Technology
BEST Document Destruction
1 — Shred-it
2 — Iron Mountain
3 — Shred Right
3 — Shred-N-Go, Inc.
BEST Document Management
1 — Shepherd Data Services
2 — Loffler Companies, Inc.
3 — Nightowl Discovery
BEST Tech Recycling & Disposal
1 — Atomic Recycling LLC
2 — Best Buy
3 — Tech Dump
BEST Office Interiors
1 — Atmosphere Commercial Interiors
2 — Perkins & Will
3 — Adolfson & Peterson, Inc.
3 — BDH
BEST Office Equipment
1 — Loffler Companies, Inc.
2 — Fluid
3 — Coordinated Business Solutions
3 — Innovative Office Solutions
3 — Podany’s
BEST Office Supplies
1 — Office Depot
2 — Loffler Companies, Inc.
3 — Innovative Office Supplies
BEST Printer
1 — MetroSales
2 — Loffler
3 — FedEx
BEST Courier and Messenger Service
1 — Priority
2 — Quicksilver
3 — OnTime Delivery
LEISURE
BEST Local Brewery
1 — Bent Paddle
2 — Utepils
3 — Surly
BEST Local Winery
1 — Saint Croix Vineyards
2 — Schram Winery
3 — Alexis Bailey
Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here.