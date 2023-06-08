2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

For the past seven years the readers of Finance & Commerce and Minnesota Lawyer have chosen their most trusted brands and business partners. This year’s selections include many repeat winners and several newcomers.

How are companies chosen for Reader Rankings?

Well, just like it sounds. We pick the categories, populated with a list of companies that have been nominated over the past years and you, the readers vote. If a company is not on the list, they are added by write-in or can be suggested to us for inclusion. Our readers then vote on their favorites through our website. We then tally the votes and the bragging rights begin — Reader Rankings 2023.

We thank you for your support in making the decisions on the winners of the 2023 Reader Rankings. And no doubt, the businesses you selected in the top spots appreciate your support every day. Congratulations to the winners!

Sincerely,

Bill Gaier, Publisher

NOTE: If you would like your company added to the Reader Ranking Survey for 2024, please fill out this request form at the bottom of this page.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BEST Commercial Real Estate Brokerage 1 — Frauenshuh, Inc 2 — Kraus-Anderson 3 — CBRE BEST Commercial Leasing Company 1 — Kraus-Anderson 2 — Davis 3 — CBRE BEST Tenant Representation 1 — Cushman & Wakefield 2 — Davis 3 — CBRE 3 — Carlson Partners BEST Commercial Property Manager 1 — Frauenshuh Inc. 2 — Davis 3 — Cushman & Wakefield BEST 1031 Exchange Experts 1 — Cushman & Wakefield 2 — First American Title Company 3 — CPEC1031 – Commercial Partners Exchange Company BEST Appraisal Companies 1 — CBRE 2 — Diversified Real Estate Services 3 — HVS BEST Title Companies 1 — First American Title 2 — Land Title 3 — Guaranty Commercial Title BEST Commercial Valuation 1 — CBRE 2 — Minnesota Real Estate Appraisal Services 3 — Diversified Real Estate Services CONSTRUCTION BEST Large Contractor – Over $250 million 1 — Kraus-Anderson Construction 2 — Ryan Companies 3 — Frana BEST Contractor – under $250 million 1 — LS Black Constructors 2 — Loeffler Construction & Consulting 3 — Gardner Builders BEST Commercial Real Estate Developer 1 — Sherman Associates 2 — Davis 3 — Ryan Companies BEST Architect 1 — Kaas Wilson Architects 2 — Synergy Architecture Studio 3 — ESG Architecture & Design BEST Engineer – Mechanical – Structural – Electrical 1 — BKBM Engineers 2 — Cain Thomas Assoc. 3 — Bolton & Menk 3 — Emanuelson-Podas, Inc. BEST Engineer – Civil – Earthwork-Utilities-Infrastructure-Remediation 1 — Braun Intertec 2 — Loucks Associates, Inc. 3 — BKBM 3 — Civil Site Group BEST Construction/Real Estate Law Firm 1 — Winthrop & Weinstine 2 — Hellmuth & Johnson 3 — Felhaber Larson 3 — Fredrickson & Byron 3 — Kubes Law Office 3 — Messerli & Kramer 3 — Minnesota Construction Law Services BEST Materials Supplier 1 — Brock White 2 — Menards 3 — Shaw Stewart Lumber (Marvin Windows Dealer) BEST Equipment Rental 1 — Sunbelt 2 — Ziegler Cat 3 — United Rental BEST Concrete Company 1 — Northland Concrete and Masonry 2 — Ryan Companies 3 — Molin 3 — North Country Concrete Best Concrete Supplier 1 — Cemstone 2 — AVR 3 — Aggregate Industries BEST Paving 1 — Northland Paving 2 — Minnesota Roadways Co. 3 — Metro Paving Inc. BEST Electrical Contractor 1 — Hunt Electric 2 — Parsons Electric 3 — Egan Company BEST Plumbing Company 1 — Gilbert Mechanical 2 — Horwitz 3 — Egan Company BEST Fabrication Company 1 — MG McGrath, Inc. 2 — RTL Construction 3 — Fabcon Precast BEST Landscape Design Company 1 — Midwest Landscapes Inc. 2 — Margolis 3 — Civil Site Group BEST Windows and Glazing 1 — Andersen Windows 2 — Marvin Windows 3 — Empirehouse BEST Roofing Contractor 1 — Central Roofing Company 2 — Mint Roofing 3 — Berwald Roofing Company BEST Painting Company 1 — Swanson & Youngdale Inc. 2 — Finishing Touch Plus (FTP) 3 — Sunrise Painting LEGAL SERVICES BEST ADR Company 1 — Gilbert Mediation Center, Ltd. 2 — Benchmark National ADR, LLC 3 — SiebenCare BEST ADR Individual Mediator 1 — Mary E. Pawlenty 2 — James H. Gilbert 3 — Cara Lee Neville BEST Claims Administration 1 — American Risk Services 2 — Wilkerson & Hegna 3 — Heffler Claims Group 3 — Rust Consulting Inc. 3 — Van Wagenen BEST Class Action Claims Administration Services 1 — Heffler Claims Group 2 — Dahl Administration 3 — Rust Consulting Inc. BEST Court Reporter and Deposition Service 1 — Twin West Reporting 2 — Lexitas 3 — Veritext BEST Deposition Video Provider 1 — Lexitas 2 — On The Record 3 — Veritext BEST Digital Forensics 1 — Shepherd Data Services 2 — Carney Forensics 3 — Digital Forensics Corp BEST Docketing and Calendaring Software 1 — Thomson Reuters Elite 2 — MyCase 3 — Lecorpio Inc. BEST E-Discovery 1 — Shepherd Data Services 2 — Thomson Reuters 3 — Nightowl Discovery BEST Expert Witness 1 — Thomson Reuters Expert Witness Services 2 — The Expert Institute 2 — The TASA Group 3 — Juris Pro BEST Expert Witness Financial 1 — Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP 2 — Jenny Bestful, CPA 3 — Financial Advisors, LLC 3 — Hunter Advisors, PLLC 3 — Wipfli BEST Forensic Accounting 1 — Eide Bailly LLP 2 — Wipfli 3 — Ernst & Young LLP 3 — RSM 3 — Jenny Bestful, CPA BEST Jury Consultant 1 — The Advocates 2 — NJP Litigation Consulting 3 — Populus law BEST Law School 1 — Mitchell Hamline School of Law 2 — University of Minnesota Law School 3 — University of St. Thomas School of Law BEST Legal Liability Insurance 1 — Minnesota Lawyer’s Mutual Insurance 2 — Hays Companies 3 — Lawyers Insurance Group BEST Legal Outplacement and Career Transition Provider 1 — Minneapolis Outplacement Services 2 — Talon Performance Group 3 — Career Partners International 3 — Roy S. Ginsburg, J.D. Strategic Advisor to Lawyers and Law Firms BEST Litigation Consulting Firm 1 — Shepherd Data Services 2 — Martin Litigation Support Services, LLC 3 — JuryScope, Inc. BEST Litigation Valuation 1 — Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP 2 — Bassford Remele 3 — Wipfli BEST Legal Staffing 1 — Robert Half Legal 2 — Sand Search Partners 3 — Special Counsel 3 — Talon Performance Group BEST Non-Association Continuing Legal Education Provider 1 — Mitchell Hamline School of Law 2 — University of St. Thomas School of Law 3 — Minnesota County Attorneys Association BEST Online Research Provider 1 — Thomson Reuters 2 — LexisNexis 3 — Fastcase BEST Paralegal Program in the MN 1 — Hamline University 2 — Winona State University 3 — North Hennepin Community College BEST Practice Management Software 1 — MyCase 2 — ProLaw 3 — PracticePanther BEST Private Investigator 1 — Gilbertson Investigations 2 — Private Eye Security 3 — Graf Agency BEST Process Server 1 — Metro Legal Services Inc 2 — Pro Legal MN 3 — Excel Legal BEST Tables of Authority Software 1 — Thomson Reuters 2 — Lexisnexis 3 — Wordperfect BEST Time and Billing Solutions 1 — MyCase 2 — Coyote 3 — Clio 3 — NetDOcs BEST Translation Services 1 — Minnesota Translations 2 — Global Translation 3 — Lynne Krenz, Stillwater BEST Trust Administration 1 — Thrivent Financial 2 — Northern Trust 2 — Securian 3 — Marquette Asset Management 3 — U.S. Trust BUSINESS SERVICES BEST Business Bank 1 — Bridgewater Bank 2 — Alerus Financial 3 — Flagship Bank BEST Small Business Banking 1 — Bridgewater Bank 2 — Alerus Financial 2 — Flagship Bank 3 — Bremer Bank 3 — Sunrise Bank BEST Commercial Mortgage Lender 1 — Bridgewater Bank 2 — Alerus 3 — Flagship Bank BEST Wealth Management 1 — Alerus Wealth Management 2 — RBC Wealth Management 3 — Thrivent Financial BEST Insurance Brokerage 1 — Christensen Group 1 — Kraus-Anderson Insurance 2 — Marsh & McLennan Agency 3 — Horizon Agency/Connected Insurance BEST Business Broker 1 — Sunbelt Business Advisors 2 — Calhoun Business Brokers 3 — Transitions in Business BEST Accounting Firm 1 — Ernst & Young 2 — CliftonLarsonAllen 3 — Froehling Anderson BEST Executive Search Firms 1 — Robert Half 2 — Versique Search and Consulting 3 — SkyWater Search Partners Inc. BEST Staffing Agency 1 — Robert Half OfficeTeam 2 — Salo 3 — The Creative Group – Robert Half BEST Public Relations Firm 1 — Goff Public 2 — Beehive 3 — Carmichael Lynch Relate 3 — Padilla BEST MBA Program 1 — Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota 2 — Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas 3 — University of Minnesota Duluth – Labovitz School of Business and Economics BEST Digital Security Company 1 — Loffler Companies, Inc. 2 — Code42 3 — Atomic Data 3 — Blue Team Alpha BEST Web Development 1 — The Nerdery 2 — Rocket 55 3 — Colle+McVoy 3 — Evolve Systems BEST Data Recovery Service 1 — OnTrack 2 — Atomic Data 3 — Stroz Friedberg 3 — Secure Data Recovery BEST IT Outsourcing Provider 1 — IBM 1 — Thomspn Reuters Legal Managed Services 2 — Deloitte 3 — Emerson Technology BEST Document Destruction 1 — Shred-it 2 — Iron Mountain 3 — Shred Right 3 — Shred-N-Go, Inc. BEST Document Management 1 — Shepherd Data Services 2 — Loffler Companies, Inc. 3 — Nightowl Discovery BEST Tech Recycling & Disposal 1 — Atomic Recycling LLC 2 — Best Buy 3 — Tech Dump BEST Office Interiors 1 — Atmosphere Commercial Interiors 2 — Perkins & Will 3 — Adolfson & Peterson, Inc. 3 — BDH BEST Office Equipment 1 — Loffler Companies, Inc. 2 — Fluid 3 — Coordinated Business Solutions 3 — Innovative Office Solutions 3 — Podany’s BEST Office Supplies 1 — Office Depot 2 — Loffler Companies, Inc. 3 — Innovative Office Supplies BEST Printer 1 — MetroSales 2 — Loffler 3 — FedEx BEST Courier and Messenger Service 1 — Priority 2 — Quicksilver 3 — OnTime Delivery LEISURE BEST Local Brewery 1 — Bent Paddle 2 — Utepils 3 — Surly BEST Local Winery 1 — Saint Croix Vineyards 2 — Schram Winery 3 — Alexis Bailey

Δ

