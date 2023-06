Property Taxation

Disclosures

In the challenge to the estimated market value of petitioner’s commercial, income-producing property, the county moved to dismiss the petition based on petitioner’s failure to make the disclosures required by Minn. Stat. § 278.05, subd. 6. Noting that the disclosures had not been made, the Tax Court granted the motion.

27-CV-22-6390 OMP Minneapolis Propco I LLC v. County of Hennepin