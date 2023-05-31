Streaming service promotes ‘Making a Murderer’ rebuttal

By Steve Schuster, BridgeTower Media Newswires

MILWAUKEE — Friends and foes of Steven Avery received an email recently advertising “Convicting a Murderer,” the soon to be launched series on Daily Wire+, a conservative streaming service. The series is a rebuttal to the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

Avery is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of the murder of Teresa Halbach, who was murdered on Oct. 31, 2005. For the past 18 years, Avery has had a number of criminal defense attorneys who have all been unsuccessful at gaining his release. However, Avery’s attorney Kathleen Zellner remains optimistic that new evidence will prove her client’s innocence.

The Netflix series, which originally aired in 2015, received criticism from the media, government officials and the general public for allegedly telling only one side of Avery’s story, revictimizing Halbach and her family, and incriminating law enforcement professionals.

“I watched ‘Making a Murderer,’ did some research and found out I was lied to,” said Shawn Rech, director of “Convicting a Murderer” at Cleveland-based Transition Studios, who also said the original series was “just layered and layered all of this nonsense.”

“Making a Murderer was cut to the integrity of a Howard Stern bit,” Rech added.

Rech noted that “Making a Murderer” was the subject of litigation in federal court from a libel case filed by Andrew Colborn (Colborn v. Netflix), a retired sheriff’s officer. Colborn’s attorneys said that the Netflix series falsely alleged that he planted evidence in an attempt to frame Avery.

In 2021, a federal judge denied Netflix’s motion to dismiss Colborn’s lawsuit. The ruling against Netflix stated that “neither the Supreme Court nor the 7th Circuit has ever suggested a speaker enjoys unconditional First Amendment immunity for making defamatory statements simply because the statements concern legal proceedings.”

However, on March 10, 2023, the court granted a summary judgment in favor of Netflix and Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi, the creators of the “Making a Murderer” series.

“In the end, Colborn’s turn in ‘Making a Murderer’ may not have been to his liking, but that does not make it defamatory,” Judge Brett H. Ludwig wrote. “Few aspire to enter the cultural zeitgeist on such controversial terms. That possibility, though, is a necessary byproduct of the freedom of press that the First Amendment protects. If media could portray us only at our best, we would be a country of antiseptic caricatures and less intelligent for it.”

Rech said he is optimistic the new series will air this summer. Each of the episodes is about one-hour long, he added.

Rech says that the new series tells a more complete story and tells the truth about Wisconsin law enforcement. Unlike the original “Making a Murderer” series, “Convicting a Murderer” shows the forest through the trees, he says.

“We don’t tell people what to think. We tell the complete story. Law enforcement was falsely portrayed dishonestly in ‘Making a Murderer.’ You’re going to hear law enforcement respond directly to the false accusations made in ‘Making a Murderer,’” Rech added.

During an exclusive interview with the Wisconsin Law Journal, former Calumet County District Attorney Ken Kratz, Avery’s original prosecutor, praised the series.

“‘Making a Murderer’ fooled millions of Netflix subscribers into thinking Wisconsin law enforcement officers planted physical evidence, leading to an innocent man’s conviction for a murder he never committed,” he said. “Since that time, attacks against police and prosecutors have become more egregious, and with such frequency as to cause a dramatic shift in public perception, with predictable tragic consequences. Efforts to defund the police, reform criminal justice procedures and skew the public safety narrative towards the accused have thrown many historically law-biding communities into chaos,” Kratz said.

“‘Making a Murderer’ bears much of the responsibility for this outcome,” Kratz added.

“It’s time for the public to see just how ‘Making a Murderer’ fabricated events and courtroom testimony, all for the purpose of entertainment,” Kratz said. “Hopefully those justice professionals who have lost their reputations and careers, like me, as a direct result of this deceptive and defamatory TV show will be vindicated,” Kratz added.

The Wisconsin Law Journal previously reached out to Netflix, Demos and Ricciardi. Demos and Ricciardi did not immediately respond for comment. Erika Masonhall, a spokeswoman for Netflix said, “Thanks for the opportunity, but we’ll decline to comment.”