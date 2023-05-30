People & Practices: May 30, 2023

Peter Schwingler joins Jones Day’s Minneapolis office

Peter Schwingler has joined global law firm Jones Day as a partner in its Antitrust & Competition Law Practice. Schwingler will be based in the firm’s Minneapolis Office.

Schwingler is an experienced antitrust litigator who has worked in both private practice and for the U.S. government. In private practice, he has served as lead defense counsel for major corporations in high-stakes antitrust class actions, Section 7 actions by the Antitrust Division, Second Requests before the Federal Trade Commission, and multiple civil and criminal antitrust investigations. He also served as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), where he spent four years in the Antitrust Division. During this time, he conducted investigations into potential violations of U.S. antitrust laws, with a focus on merger reviews under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

At Jones Day, Schwingler will spend time in both Minneapolis and Washington, playing a part in the firm’s representation of clients in challenging and complex antitrust matters, including transactions, investigations, litigation, and compliance counseling.

Schwingler was formerly an adjunct law professor at Georgetown University Law Center, where he taught legal research and analysis.

Schwingler earned his law degree from Columbia Law School and his undergraduate degree in mathematics and financial economics from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. He began his legal career as law clerk to Judge James B. Loken, chief judge of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Fox Rothschild elevates four

Fox Rothschild has elevated three Minneapolis-based attorneys to partner and one Minneapolis-based attorney to counsel: Jenny Fuller, partner, Labor and Employment; Sarah Gibson, partner, Real Estate; Amy Papenhausen, partner, Taxation and Wealth Planning; and Natalie Uhlemann, counsel, Litigation.

Lommen Abdo adds 2 to team

Lommen Abdo Law Firm has added of Christopher Scott and Nathan Z. Heffernan to its legal team.

Scott recently joined Lommen Abdo and works in the areas of insurance defense, civil litigation, professional liability, medical malpractice, wrongful death, personal injuries and criminal and traffic defense. He has a particular interest in representing commercial landlords and residential landlords, rental property managers, and tenants in all areas of landlord-tenant law. He has been recognized as a 2022 Rising Star by Minnesota Super Lawyers. Chris is an active member of the Minnesota State Bar and Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers. He also serves as a mentor for law students and continues to educate individuals regarding residential housing rights and responsibilities. He obtained his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School in 2016 and received a B.A. from the University of Minnesota in 2013.

Heffernan recently joined Lommen Abdo, concentrating his practice on all areas of litigation, including complex commercial litigation and insurance coverage and defense. Nathan also serves clients through the firm’s professional liability practice. Heffernan also serves clients as a business and corporate lawyer helping clients with every stage of their businesses. From entity formation through exit strategy, Nathan is there to assist with all corporate matters. Nathan received his B.A. from the University of Minnesota in 2014 and received his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2018.

Navita Lakhram named to justice, diversity post

Fredrikson attorney Navita T. Lakhram has been appointed to the Twin Cities Diversity in Practice (TCDIP) and Wanton Injustice Legal Detail (WILD) board of directors, in her capacity as co-chair of TCDIP’s Emerging Leader’s Group. The aim of TCDIP and WILD is to build a vibrant, diverse and inclusive legal community in the Twins Cities.

Lakhram’s practice focuses on understanding each client’s business strategy—to effectively assist with mergers, acquisitions, real estate and general corporate matters—by leveraging her previous experiences of working in-house at a nationwide franchisor and seconded with a leading national middle market private equity fund.

TCDIP is an association of more than 50 law firms and corporate legal departments with a single mission: to attract, recruit, advance and retain attorneys of color in the Twin Cities legal community. TCDIP is also dedicated to promoting the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul as a great place for attorneys of color to develop professionally and personally.

The WILD’s mission is to provide a platform through which TCDIP’s lawyers and members can actively combat all forms of racism through direct support and partnerships with existing community organizations currently rooted in this work.

