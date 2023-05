Property Tax

Valuation

This property tax case concerned the market value of petitioner’s three-building office, research, and manufacturing campus located in Fridley as of 2019. The Tax Court found that the assessed value of the subject property overstated its market value as of the valuation date and reduced the combined value from $51.3 million to $44.7 million.

02-CV-20-1935 Medtronic Inc. v. County of Anoka