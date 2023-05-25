Justices uphold tax appraisal for Minneapolis Hyatt Regency

The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld tax appraisal increases for Minneapolis’ Hyatt Regency Hotel. In 1300 Nicollet LLC v. County of Hennepin, decided May 17, the court determined that the Minnesota Tax Court did not err in limiting Hyatt’s access to information about competing hotels.

Hennepin County assessed the value of the hotel’s real estate from 2016 to 2018. 1300 Nicollet LLC, which owns the hotel, contested the valuations and appealed to the tax court. Before trial, 1300 Nicollet served Hennepin County with written discovery requests for income and expense information and data for 10 other Minneapolis hotels. However, Hennepin County refused to produce those appraisal reports and data for the competitor hotels, citing information protected by the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.

1300 Nicollet then moved to compel the production of the tenancy, income, and expense information of the competitor hotels. It proposed a protective order that would only be used for the proceeding. However, many of the downtown hotels opposed the motion, claiming they would be substantially harmed if the data was provided to their competitor.

The County and 1300 Nicollet exchanged their respective experts’ appraisal reports. Hennepin County considered the data of at least four downtown Minneapolis hotels. Since the county’s expert relied on data about four of the hotels, the court said it was fair that the 1300 Nicollet be provided with that data. But the court stopped short of providing information on the six others because the county’s expert did not rely on that data in generating the valuation.

Looking at the proportionality of the requested discovery to the needs of the case, the court found that 1300 Nicollet’s expert could make an informed appraisal without accessing the requested information for the six other properties.

At trial, the parties presented their expert appraisals. 1300 Nicollet’s expert, who relied exclusively on the income capitalization approach, appraised the real estate at $39,700,000, $39,300,000, and $35,200,000 in 2016, 2017, and 2018. However, the county’s expert used both income capitalization and sales comparison approaches to estimate the market value. Since the hotel operates restaurants, the county’s expert attributed all food and beverage net income to the real property itself, thereby raising the value of the hotel.

While the court adopted much of 1300 Nicollet’s expert’s analysis, it adjusted the calculations in a few key areas. It increased the market value of the hotel’s real estate to $71,703,000, $67,940,000, and $68,881,000.

1300 Nicollet challenged the court’s discovery rulings and the adjustments to its expert appraisal. It argued that the tax court should not consider whether an expert can prepare an adequate appraisal without receiving requested information from the county’s expert, claiming that there was a due process violation without access to the same relevant facts.

Thomas Wilhelmy, shareholder at Fredrikson & Byron P.A., represented 1300 Nicollet.

“The county provided absolutely no evidence at trial to support the tax court’s adjustments,” Wilhelmy argued. He maintained that not having access to the information Hennepin County provided to the county’s expert was injurious.

“The tax court allowed the data to be biased, and to be selectively exclusive,” Wilhelmy asserted. “There were 10 hotels. By excluding the information that was in the county’s files, the exact details of which were kept out by the court by granting the county’s motion to exclude, we did not know exactly what data there was.”

Sara Bruggeman, assistant Hennepin County attorney, represented Hennepin County. “The tax court did not abuse its discretion by limiting discovery to only third-party confidential data on which county’s appraiser relied,” Bruggeman asserted. “It correctly found that the third-party confidential data was cumulative of information that was already in the relator’s expert’s possession. Discovery for the purposes of preparing relator’s appraisal was unnecessary.”

The Supreme Court agreed with the county, finding that 1300 Nicollet’s due process rights were not violated by the tax court’s discovery and evidentiary decisions. It determined that two statutes—section 278.05, subdivision 3 and section 13.03, subdivision 6—could be read together. As a result, it found that assessor’s records are subject to the rules of pretrial discovery and may be excluded from discovery using a balancing test. The balancing test allows the tax court to consider confidentiality, privilege, proportionality, and relevance.

The court agreed with 1300 Nicollet that there was a possibility that the county could “cherry pick” which data to provide to its expert to achieve a more favorable valuation, but found that it was the Legislature’s responsibility to provide guidance on balancing competing interests such as data privacy and ensuring due process in property tax litigation.

The court also found that the tax court’s discovery decisions were supported by the record. “The tax court explained that the benefit to 1300 Nicollet increased regarding the more limited information concerning the four hotels because 1300 Nicollet needed the information to effectively cross-examine [expert],” the court wrote. “The harm to the county and third parties, according to the tax court, decreased because less information was being disclosed to 1300 Nicollet.”

The Minnesota Supreme Court found that the Minnesota Tax Court did not abuse its discretion. It accepted the adjustments to the market valuations of the hotel.