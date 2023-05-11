The Unfrazzled Lawyer: 5 symptoms of ineffective time management

Editor’s note: The Unfrazzled Lawyer is a monthly column aimed at helping attorneys take back control of their time and focus on what’s most important to them, so they can build the career and life they want, without guilt or burnout.

In the last Unfrazzled Lawyer column, we built on our foundational understanding of how crucial your priorities are to your well-being by discussing the four keys to taking back control of your time and becoming an unfrazzled lawyer: getting clear on your priorities; using an effective time-management strategy to align your time with your priorities; identifying and protecting yourself from your frazzle factors; and regularly revisiting your approach to managing those four keys.

In this column, we’ll dig further into the time-management key by identifying five symptoms of an ineffective time-management strategy.

1. You never received time-management skills training.

We are facing a time-management crisis in our profession. Today’s lawyers typically never learn time-management skills and strategy. Even worse, today’s practice environment and modern culture require us to be skilled in this area to stand a chance at thriving and finding fulfillment in life as a lawyer.

I provide time-management training for lawyers precisely because this crucial skill is consistently lacking in our profession, and its absence is driving the well-being crisis we see surfacing all over the legal industry.

Lawyers untrained in time management feel they must practice at a sprinting pace. They struggle to keep up with the demands of practice, let alone to balance their legal practice with their life or to pursue intentional self-development.

Instead, lawyers unnecessarily burn out and feel pressured to leave firms and practice to protect their well-being.

2. You try to power through or plan everything out.

You may push yourself harder and harder, convinced that if you can just muster a bit more willpower, discipline or focus, you’ll finally be able to keep up with everything.

You may also think being a little more organized will make it all fit. Perhaps you have a detailed to-do list or paper planner sitting next to you right now, filled with the countless things you need to get done. Planning might even make you feel more in control, as if making it all fit on paper means it will fit in real life.

However, neither powering through nor planning is sufficient. In fact, if you’re powering through, planning or trying to be extra productive in an attempt to squeeze even more into your busy lawyer life, you will only become overwhelmed and burn yourself out faster and more efficiently.

Treating yourself like a racecar, always trying to push harder and go faster, works against you becoming an unfrazzled lawyer.

3. You say “yes” to every task, then try to make it all fit.

You may find yourself saying “yes” to every ask and task directed your way. It may even feel like “yes” is an automatic reflex, as if there’s no other realistic option. You likely say “yes” without knowing whether the project or favor is aligned with your priorities or whether you’ll have sufficient time to tackle it.

Sometimes the future even feels like a magical time when you’ll somehow have more time for the project you just agreed to accept. You’re then stuck trying to make everything you’ve taken on fit into your already busy day, which tends to lead you right back to the powering through and planning trap we discussed above.

4. You regularly underestimate, or struggle to estimate, how long things will take.

You may find that even if you plan out the things you need to get done, everything always takes longer than you think. It’s as if you’re chronically overly optimistic about how much you can get done in any given period of time.

Or maybe you don’t plan out how you’ll get everything done, because you’re not quite sure how to map out the many moving, often-changing tasks in your practice and life.

Whether you make a plan in advance or simply respond to the tasks thrown at you throughout the day, you may feel compelled to keep moving, because you’re just not sure if you’ll have time for everything otherwise. This experience is unsettling and makes it very difficult to take a break, disconnect or ever truly rest.

5. You have no time-management role models, comrades, inspiration or support.

Research shows the people you surround yourself with have a massive impact on your success or failure. Similarly, we know consistent access to evidence and examples of what is possible supercharges your success.

In other words, to succeed in becoming an unfrazzled lawyer, not only do you need time-management training, you need to surround yourself with relevant role models, as well as others who are also on their journey to becoming an unfrazzled lawyer.

Normalizing for yourself the outcome you are shooting for can make or break your success. Given the current nature of the legal industry, it’s even more important for you to surround yourself with this normalcy and support, to consistently counteract our practice culture.

You need a regular escape from the culture that is making you feel strange, selfish, guilty, uncommitted or like an outsider for wanting to live the life you deserve. I’m building a support and community resource as we speak, because it’s a key ingredient missing for so many lawyers. (You’re welcome to connect with me if you need this support.)

It’s crucial you have consistent input and support to reinforce that building an unfrazzled life is normal, expected, respected and an effort others encourage you to pursue!

To get started on improving your time-management approach, identify which of the following issues above most resonate with you. From there, you can start adjusting your time-management strategy accordingly, or building in any missing training or support.

An ineffective time-management strategy is a direct threat to your well-being and an urgent issue that should be addressed to avoid overwhelm and burnout.

In next month’s column, we’ll dig deeper into another key to becoming an unfrazzled lawyer: identifying and protecting against your frazzle factors. In the meantime, if you’d like support in addressing the symptoms above, feel free to reach out.

Kate Ahern, of Unfrazzled LLC, guides lawyers on time management, priorities management, burnout, and the related impact of gender bias and other external pressures. She also helps law firms support associate development and retention. Ahern is also a law professor, former AmLaw200 attorney, and transactional lawyer. She can be contacted at [email protected].

