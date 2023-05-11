Ethics authority Painter insists high court can’t police itself

Senate Democrats are pushing for ethical reform in the U.S. Supreme Court. Minnesota Law professor Richard Painter contends this is a great idea and says the status quo contributes to the judicial impropriety recently dominating headlines.

Increasing questions surrounding Justice Clarence Thomas have bolstered the move for ethics reform in the nation’s highest court. Embattled Thomas, along with his wife, Ginni, has accumulated a pile of ethics scandals, including not disclosing school tuition paid by a conservative donor, luxury vacations, and lucrative real estate deals.

There are no official ethical standards for the U.S. Supreme Court, although there are for the lower federal courts. The justices also serve lifetime appointments. It is this combination that is so dangerous, explained Painter, S. Walter Richey Professor of Corporate Law at University of Minnesota Law School.

“They’re trying to convince us that they can self-police,” said Painter, who served as chief White House ethics officer for two years during the George W. Bush administration. “They combine self-policing with lifetime tenure in powerful positions.”

“The Supreme Court justices are basically left on their own,” Painter affirmed. “There’s nobody watching.”

On April 25, 2023, the justices issued a joint statement titled “Statement on Ethics and Principles”, where they reiterated that they are voluntarily opting to follow the substance of the lower courts’ regulations set out by the Judicial Conference. For now, the justices say they consider “a wide variety of authorities to address specific ethical issues” including “advice for the Court’s Legal Office and from their colleagues.”

“What they’re running up at the court is a club,” Painter said. “They’re in their little lifetime tenure club.”

Painter continued, “They may disagree sharply on abortion or whatever it is, but they are a nine-member elite club. This explains why all nine of them signed onto that memo saying that ‘everything’s OK and we can enforce the ethics rules.’”

“That memo signed by all nine justices is saying basically ‘everything’s OK’ when they know it’s not,” stated Painter. “If you’re looking for an overarching theme, it’s ‘colleagues covering for colleagues.’”

Painter provided numerous examples of instances of this phenomenon, including police departments, religious institutions, and even university departments.

“At least at a university, you theoretically have a Title IX office that people can go to. People don’t just go down the hall and talk to the offender’s colleagues.”

Painter discussed how universities used to function without current external oversight.

“If you don’t supervise that situation, you’re going to get the abuses that we have had at many universities.”

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois has led the charge of ethics reform. He blasted the court at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 2.

“We wouldn’t tolerate this from a city council member or an alderman,” Durbin said. “It falls short of ethical standards we expect of any public servant in America, and yet the Supreme Court won’t even acknowledge it’s a problem.”

Chief Justice John Roberts declined an invitation to attend the hearing citing “separation of powers concerns” and “the importance of preserving judicial independence.”

Painter said he was disappointed that Roberts declined the attend and has called the court’s silence and unwillingness to address this issue a function of arrogance.

“These are nine people who can change the law overnight,” Painter said. “That’s extraordinary power, and there’s arrogance that comes along with it, thinking that you’re somehow above the rest of society.”

Ethics reform for the court was evidently still a partisan issue at the hearing. However, even some Republicans, who have characterized the push for ethics reform as a way to undermine the court’s legitimacy, have expressed that the court’s behavior ought to change. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina suggested that the court should “be more transparent.” Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said it appeared that “better oversight” was needed.

“They’re running the court basically by themselves saying that they can regulate it,” Painter affirmed. Painter pointed to parallels such as the financial sector to illustrate that regulation is important. Prior to 2008, there was much more a “hands off” approach to derivatives markets. “Of course, it imploded,” Painter stated. “Same thing happened in 1929. ‘We’re smarter than everybody, we can run our own show,’ they thought. And it collapsed.”

“This is a societal phenomenon. And the only answer is external oversight,” Painter maintained. “The pushback against ‘colleagues covering for colleagues’ is external oversight.”

Painter said that an inspector general should be installed at the U.S. Supreme Court who is agreed to by all nine justices and confirmed by the Senate. “They need external oversight just like every other agency,” Painter argued.

“The feeling of being better than other people, combined with lifetime tenure, combined with ‘colleagues covering for colleagues’ and no oversight—putting all this together, it’s a recipe for ethical disaster,” Painter said.