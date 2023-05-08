People & Practices: May 8, 2023

Somermeyer Sullivan PLLC adds 2 partners

Somermeyer Sullivan PLLC has added two new partners: Carl Crosby Lehmann and Mary Dunnewold.

Lehmann is an experienced adviser to higher education institutions, having worked extensively with colleges and universities across the country for nearly 30 years. For the past seven years, he has served as the general counsel to St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. His practice involves all aspects of higher education legal services, including complex transactional, regulatory, and litigation matters.

Dunnewold brings extensive practical experience in higher education to her work as a campus investigator, adviser, and trainer. As a campus investigator, she has conducted complex Title IX and bias investigations involving students, staff, and faculty. As a Title IX deputy, she has counseled Title IX offices in managing processes, drafted campus policy and procedures, and conducted trainings for all members of the campus community. Her work is grounded in over 20 years of experience as a law school teacher and administrator.

Maslon appoints Freeman co-chair of insurance group

The law firm of Maslon LLP has announced that partner Bryan Freeman has been appointed to serve as co-chair of the law firm’s Insurance Coverage Group. In this capacity, Freeman joins partner Margo Brownell, chair since 2013, to help guide the strategy and direction of the practice group, with particular attention to client service, attorney training and development, and competitive effectiveness.

Freeman is a trial lawyer focusing his practice on insurance coverage. He has broad experience helping business policyholders secure the benefits, protection, and dollars their insurance policies are meant to provide. Freeman has helped his policyholder clients recover millions of dollars in insurance proceeds in disputes over coverage for directors and officers, employment practices, product, environmental, and fiduciary liability as well as in litigation over first-party coverage for fidelity and crime loss, property loss, business interruption, and cyber loss. He has been recognized in the insurance coverage category on the Minnesota Super Lawyers lists since 2013.

