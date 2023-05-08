Attorney discipline: Supreme Court decisions in April

The Minnesota Supreme Court announced these disciplinary measures last month.

Disbarred

John Timothy Hernandez was disbarred effective April 25, 2023. Initially licensed in 2017, the court found multiple instances of misconduct ranging from failure to cooperate in a disciplinary investigation to failure to communicate with clients.

Reinstated

Former Judge Alan Pendleton was reinstated to the practice of law on April 7, 2023. Pendleton was suspended seven years ago for misrepresenting his residence in his affidavit of candidacy.

Suspended

Jennifer Casanova-Roers was suspended from the practice of law on April 25, 2023. Casanova-Roers will be suspended for a minimum for sixty days. Misconduct included giving legal advice to an unrepresented person and representing clients when a nonwaivable conflict existed.

Richard Curott was indefinitely suspended with no right to petition for reinstatement for ninety days on April 25, 2023. Curott failed to cooperate in three disciplinary proceedings, commingled personal funds in his trust account, and failed to provide a law firm employee with the correct tax documents.

Herbert Igbanugo was suspended from the practice of law for ten months on April 26, 2023. Igbanugo was determined to have committed fifty rule violations among seven matters.