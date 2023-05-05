DUI license suspension upheld

A Minnesota man convicted of driving under the influence in Wisconsin had his Minnesota drivers’ license suspended. In Stewart Edward Underhill v. Commissioner of Public Safety, filed April 24, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that district courts cannot overturn license suspensions on the grounds that the out-of-state convictions are based on evidence obtained in violation of licensees’ Fourth Amendment rights.

Underhill was driving in Dunn County, Wisconsin, in June 2021. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Police brought Underhill to a hospital where they requested that Underhill provide a blood sample. They also told Underhill about the consequences that would ensue if he refused the blood sample. Underhill eventually consented to the blood draw. Analysis of Underhill’s blood sample showed that there was a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more.

Subsequently, the Wisconsin DMV communicated all of this to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. The Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety informed Underhill that his license was suspended for a year, after which his license could be reinstated. Minnesota law requires the commissioner to revoke, and permits the commissioner to suspend, the driver’s license of an individual convicted in another state for driving with a blood-alcohol count of .08 or more.

Underhill petitioned the district court for judicial review of the suspension. He argued that the Wisconsin officer misled him into providing his blood sample, which violated his Fourth Amendment rights. The commissioner responded that Underhill was not misled by the officer and that Underhill was unable to challenge the Wisconsin conviction in a Minnesota court.

The district court drew inferences from exhibits submitted by the commissioner to determine that Underhill was convicted because he had a blood-alcohol count above the limit. It sustained the suspension of Underhill’s license.

Underhill appealed the district court’s determination. He did not challenge the court’s reading of the statute; rather, he contended that the commissioner was unable to rely on his Wisconsin conviction to suspend his license. Underhill argued that the suspension was improper because the Wisconsin conviction was based on a violation of his constitutional rights and because the arresting officer misstated the applicable law about warrantless blood draws.

The commissioner, on the other hand, maintained that the suspension was proper because Underhill engaged in conduct in Wisconsin that would have been an offense in Minnesota prompting revocation of his license. Furthermore, the commissioner asserted that Underhill was unable to obtain reinstatement of his driver’s license by collaterally attacking his Wisconsin conviction.

The Court of Appeals found that the commissioner properly relied on Underhill’s Wisconsin conviction, despite the argument that the conviction was obtained in violation of Underhill’s Fourth Amendment rights. Minnesota law does allow a very narrow exception to the general rule of recognition of a conviction in another state, but that principle has not been applied before in a civil proceeding.

“This is quasi-criminal. It forms the basis of a criminal element or criminal offense for enhancement purposes,” argued Charles Ramsay, of Ramsay Law Firm, P.L.L.C., who represented Underhill.

Ryan Pesch, assistant attorney general, argued, “To the extent of appellant’s challenge to the constitutionality of Wisconsin’s procedure, that should be raised in Wisconsin.”

Ultimately, the court found that case law was not on Underhill’s side, noting that “Underhill’s liberty is not at stake.” As Underhill’s case dealt with an exercise of police power in order to protect the public and not punishment or incarceration, the court determined that Underhill was unable to collaterally attack the Wisconsin conviction.

The Court of Appeals determined that the commissioner properly relied on the Wisconsin conviction when suspending the Minnesota driver’s license. It affirmed the holding of the lower court.