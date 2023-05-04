COVID insurance claim rejected

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has unanimously affirmed that there was no insurance coverage for a Minnesota hospital that suffered damages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Olmsted Medical Center v. Continental Casualty Company, decided on April 26, the court held that there was no physical loss suffered under the insurance policy.

Hundreds of business-interruption lawsuits have been filed by insurers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Courts — not just the 8th Circuit — have been grappling with whether insurance companies are on the hook for the devastating financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the exact total financial damage stemming from the pandemic is unknown, it is in the trillions of dollars in America. Businesses, many of which were closed or limited by executive orders issued by governors attempting to stop the spread of COVID-19, experienced significant losses as a result. They have attempted to have their insurance companies foot the bill by filing claims under their business-interruption insurance policies, citing COVID-19 as the source of interruption.

So far, the cases have resulted in wins for the insurance companies. As of 2023, the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th circuits have determined that there is no insurance coverage for COVID-19 business-interruption claims.

In Olmsted, the hospital purchased a business property insurance policy from Continental Casualty Company, effective from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2021. The terms of the policy state that it “insures against risks of direct physical loss of or damage to property and/or interests described herein at.”

Two months into the coverage period, COVID-19 struck. Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Order 20-09, ordering nonessential or elective surgeries and procedures using personal protective equipment or ventilators to be indefinitely postponed. As a result, Olmsted argues that it lost $19 million, as 60% of the surgeries or procedures performed at its locations or nonessential or elective.

Olmsted filed a claim of lost business income with Continental. Continental denied the claim. Olmsted then filed an action alleging breach of contract, seeking damages and declaratory relief. In its amended complaint, Olmsted argued that the cancellations and postponements it experienced — which resulted in massive financial losses — were the direct result of COVID-19.

There are four provisions of Olmsted’s property insurance policy that are relevant, one of which is the “business-interruption” provision. Under the business-interruption provision, Continental would provide coverage “against loss resulting from necessary interruption of business caused by direct physical loss of or damage to covered property.” Olmsted argued that COVID-19 was “physically present” at the facility, both on surfaces and outside and inside individuals in the building. Continental moved to dismiss, arguing that Olmsted did not show that there was a “direct physical loss of or damage to” property.

On July 2, 2021, in Oral Surgeons, P.C. v. Cincinnati Insurance Company, the 8th Circuit issued the first ruling by a federal appellate court on COVID-19 business-interruption claims. It determined that there was no coverage for losses suffered resulting from the suspension of non-emergency oral and maxillofacial procedures scheduled in Iowa. Specifically, the court maintained that “there must be some physicality to the loss or damage of property—e.g., a physical alteration, physical contamination, or physical destruction.”

Olmsted pointed to the word “of” in the business-interruption provision “direct physical loss of or damage to” property.” The provision limits the coverage to the “length of time as would be required to “rebuild, repair or replace” the property. “Due to the fact SARS-CoV-2 does not have an effect on the underlying property, we do not see how to square Olmsted’s broader interpretation of the provision with the express time limitation,” the court wrote.

Additionally, Olmsted pointed to other cases where contamination was present. In a Minnesota Court of Appeals case, Sentinel Management v. New Hampshire Insurance Co., a building contained released asbestos fibers. While the fibers could be removed, abrasion would continue to cause the release of asbestos fibers until the asbestos-containing materials were replaced. Yet, the court found that this case was distinguishable, finding that it dealt with “contamination that were permanent absent some intervention.” Instead, the court concluded, “Rather than being permanent, a SARS-CoV-2 contamination is surface-level, removed with relative ease, and will dissipate on its own in a matter of days, if not sooner.”

“It is true that some forms of physical contamination may support a finding of ‘direct physical loss,’” the court admitted. The 8th Circuit ultimately determined that SARS-CoV-2 was not the type of contaminant the results in direct physical loss.

The court found that Olmsted’s claims for breach of contract and declaratory judgment did not state claims for relief that were plausible. It held that the district court correctly dismissed the complaint.