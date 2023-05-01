‘Texas two-step’ called misuse of bankruptcy process

By Kris Olson, BridgeTower Media Newswires

Boston plaintiffs’ attorney Michael C. Shepard has been tangoing with what has become known as the “Texas two-step” on behalf of asbestos and talc victims for some time, and he doesn’t expect the music to stop any time soon.

The “Texas two-step” is a legal strategy by which a company facing significant mass tort liabilities — think J&J or Georgia-Pacific — spins off those liabilities into a new company (LTL Management LLC and Bestwall, respectively, in the case of J&J and Georgia-Pacific), and then has those new companies declare bankruptcy.

The controversial strategy, devised by Dallas-based Gregory M. Gordon, has meant big bucks for his firm, Jones Day. Published reports peg its rake at about $107 million in fees over the course of five years.

As Jones Day’s clients have tested the boundaries of bankruptcy law, Shepard and his colleagues on the asbestos claimants’ committees are trying to hold back the tide.

Shepard is involved with four bankruptcies pending in the Western District of North Carolina, the preferred venue of would-be Texas two-steppers: Bestwall (formerly Georgia-Pacific), DBMP (formerly Certainteed), Aldrich (formerly Ingersoll Rand), and Murray (formerly Trane).

The LTL case was in Charlotte, too, until it was moved to New Jersey in November 2021 over J&J’s objections.

In the context of that case, the Texas two-step suffered a setback when the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed LTL’s bankruptcy petition in January, ruling that it was not in financial distress when it filed because it had a funding support agreement with J&J that gave it the right to cause J&J to pay it up to an estimated $61.5 million in cash as of the petition date.

“Good intentions — such as to protect the J&J brand or comprehensively resolve litigation — do not suffice alone,” Judge Thomas L. Ambro wrote for the unanimous three-judge panel. “What counts to access the Bankruptcy Code’s safe harbor is to meet its intended purposes. Only a putative debtor in financial distress can do so. LTL was not.”

Hanging in the balance in the LTL litigation are more than 40,000 lawsuits alleging that J&J’s baby powder and other talc products caused cancer.

Most observers do not expect the two-step to quietly waltz off into the sunset, however. Instead, they believe that the 3rd Circuit decision will spawn a new wave of creativity on behalf of the companies’ attorneys to salvage the maneuver.

Companies have been drawn to the Western District of Carolina because they like the 4th Circuit’s law regarding bad-faith filing of bankruptcies, Shepard explains.

“The 4th Circuit has an added element that the other circuits don’t have,” he says.

They had also seen another asbestos manufacturer, Garlock, receive what they considered favorable rulings, he adds.

At its outset, LTL had proceeded like the other “two-steps”: J&J, which is headquartered in New Jersey, was “moved” to Texas in the morning. Once it was incorporated there, the company used the Texas divisive merger statute to split the company into two separate entities — “we call them ‘good co.’ and ‘bad co.,’” Shepard says.

The liabilities and a little bit of money were put into one silo, while all the assets were placed into “good co.,” which was then moved back to New Jersey and reincorporated.

“From the shareholders and the public’s perspective, nothing’s changed with respect to Johnson & Johnson,” Shepard says. “It just took a quick trip to Texas, and they were able to cleave off their asbestos liabilities into LTL.”

LTL — “bad co.” — was then moved to North Carolina and bankrupted there.

But in LTL’s case, the bankruptcy did not stay there.

“I think the judge probably was getting tired of all these cases being brought in North Carolina that had no real relationship to the forum,” Shepard suggests.

Once New Jersey Bankruptcy Court Judge Michael B. Kaplan got the case, he allowed it to be certified directly to the 3rd Circuit to assess the victims’ claims that the two-step is fraud and a misuse of the bankruptcy system.

Shepard says Ambro, a former bankruptcy judge himself, is as knowledgeable about bankruptcy law as any federal appellate judge in the country.

But when the 3rd Circuit issued its ruling, J&J was ready. It filed a second bankruptcy petition on LTL’s behalf before Kaplan, tweaking the funding agreement to bolster the idea that LTL is in “financial distress” by shrinking its access to money.

“But our argument is now it’s clearly a fraudulent transfer,” Shepard says. “If you’ve now taken a promissory note to pay open-ended liabilities from Johnson & Johnson to LTL and you’ve negotiated for a fixed capped amount that’s less than full payment, you’ve essentially transferred away value and assets, so that transfer should be unwound.”

Another new wrinkle is that the company is claiming to have on its side 60,000 alleged talc victims in favor of an $8.9 billion settlement, a deal reported by the New York Times, among others.

“We think that’s simply not true,” Shepard says.

Instead, the claimants’ committees believe that alleged support was manufactured with the help of tort mass-filer firms that advertise on television and the internet, Shepard says.

Upon its initial filing, the bankruptcy petition was required to list the top 20 or 30 law firms that represent the most claimants, and the firms in question were nowhere to be found, he notes.

“All of a sudden, they supposedly have 60,000 claimants that they’ve gotten in the last year and a half,” Shepard says. “Maybe they have. But if those are 60,000 legitimate cases, I find it hard to believe that they have found those people, signed all those people to retainers, and vetted all those people as having actual compensable diseases and causal connections to Johnson & Johnson.”

That was a subject of much discussion during the first day of hearings on April 11 and will continue to play itself out in the New Jersey Bankruptcy Court, according to Shepard.

“It’s going to be a soap opera for sure,” he says.

Whether the Texas two-step remains part of the legal landscape over the long haul reportedly has implications beyond asbestos and talc.

“I can see the appeal from a manufacturer’s standpoint,” Shepard says. “If you were a company manufacturing a product, and you knew that if things got bad and the product harmed a lot of people, all I have to do is do a Texas two-step, silo off that liability, and I can continue as a company, you are disincentivized from taking the necessary measures to protect your customers and the public.”

A drug company would have reason to look past potential harmful side effects and rush a product to market, for example.

“Right now, it’s just asbestos and talc victims,” Shepard says. “But tomorrow, it’s going to be pharmaceutical [companies]. It could be automakers. It could be any number of products that are on the market that hurt people. You’re essentially removing one of the great safeguards that we have in this country from corporate negligence or malfeasance, and that is the right to a jury trial, the right to hold that company accountable.”

Gordon and Jones Day had not responded to requests for comment as of Lawyers Weekly’s press time.