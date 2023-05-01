Supreme Court suspends lawyer who once sued ethics office

On April 26, the Minnesota Supreme Court indefinitely suspended Herbert Igbanugo from the practice of law. He has no right to petition for reinstatement for 10 months.

Igbanugo began practicing law in Minnesota in 1988. He is currently the founding shareholder of Igbanugo Partners International Law Firm. Igbanugo practices corporate and general immigration law.

Igbanugo and the Minnesota Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility are no strangers. He has been disciplined four previous times. In 2015, the OLPR recommended Igbanugo be suspended from the practice of law for 90 days, and the Supreme Court agreed. Among other things, the Supreme Court found that Igbanugo harassed clients, threatening to come after a client with “hell and brimstone” and informing them that they would “suffer divine justice.”

Then, in 2021, Igbanugo sued the OLPR, the Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board, and a variety of individuals. Specifically, Igbanugo alleged that the OLPR’s conduct violated his First, Fourth, Fifth, and 14th Amendment rights. The district court dismissed the claim and granted the defendants’ motion for Rule 11 sanctions. Igbanugo was ordered to pay $50,000 for allegedly bringing the suit on the basis of retaliatory animus. In January 2023, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Igbanugo’s appeal of the district court’s decision.

During the 8th Circuit’s consideration of Igbanugo’s suit, the current disciplinary matter was pending. The OLPR filed this petition for disciplinary action in March 2021. The evidentiary hearing lasted two weeks, there were hundreds of exhibits, and it culminated in a 55-page recommendation for discipline.

The OLPR alleged that Igbanugo committed 54 violations of the Minnesota Rules of Professional Conduct. The referee concluded that Igbanugo did commit 50 violations across seven client matters between 2011 and 2018. The misconduct included collecting unreasonable fees, failing to promptly issue refunds of unearned fees, and providing false and misleading information. Additionally, the referee found five aggravating factors and no mitigating factors. A 10-month suspension was presented to the court.

The director of the OLPR asserted that the referee’s recommendation was actually too lenient. She wanted Igbanugo to be suspended for a year at minimum, citing the vulnerability of the clients and the nature of Igbanugo’s misconduct. Igbanugo, on the other hand, claimed that no discipline was warranted. He declared that the director’s petition was “a potpourri of false and misleading statements.” Igbanugo filed a 160-page answer to the petition.

Ultimately, the court agreed with the referee’s recommendation, imposing an indefinite suspension with no right to petition for reinstatement for 10 months.

“Igbanugo’s actions resulted in significant harm to his clients,” the court wrote. “Igbanugo’s misconduct was also detrimental to the public’s respect for the legal profession and the judicial system as a whole.”

Finding that the evidentiary determinations were neither erroneous nor an abuse of discretion, and concluding that Igbanugo did not show remorse for his actions, the court imposed the indefinite suspension with no right to petition for reinstatement for 10 months. The suspension commences in May.

In an email to Minnesota Lawyer, Igbanugo stated, “Obviously, I am very disappointed in the decision of the MN Supreme Court, but I do respect the Court immensely. And, most unfortunately, this ordeal claimed the life of my junior partner of ten years, Mr. Jason Nielson, by massive heart attack on November 5, 2022. May his kind and gentle soul rest in peace.”

Igbanugo maintained, “I make no claim whatsoever that the MN Supreme Court has been unfair in any way” but asserted that the “referee in this matter simply read me completely wrong.”

“I have done well over $1 million in pro bono (deliberate and compelled) work for my clients over the past 34 years during which I have served 30,000 to 35,000 clients with mostly good results. And that is the Herbert Igbanugo I know and the person I will continue to be,” Igbanugo stated.

“I am taking the Supreme Court’s decision, and everything associated with it all in at this point and will determine what direction to go with my professional career in the very near future,” Igbanugo concluded.