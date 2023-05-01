People & Practices: May 1, 2023

Litigation attorney Kara Lillehaug joins Fredrikson

Attorney Kara M. Lillehaug has joined Fredrikson in its Litigation and White Collar & Regulatory Defense groups. Lillehaug is an experienced litigator who has tried over a dozen cases and argued before appellate courts.

As a former Hennepin County prosecutor focused on financial fraud, Lillehaug’s experience allows clients a window into government investigations and trial strategy. Before joining Fredrikson, Lillehaug worked as an attorney within the child protection system.

Her cases range from complex business litigation to criminal defense.

Network names Vyvyan volunteer of the year

Fredrikson attorney Mark Vyvyan has been awarded Volunteer of the Year by Volunteer Lawyers Network (VLN).

VLN presented this award in recognition of Vyvyan’s long-term commitment to pro bono work in the area of housing and litigation. Vyvyan’s work includes serving six clients at his most recent housing court shift. He has also been instrumental in starting the housing court clinic program between VLN and Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid (MMLA). In addition to his pro bono work, Vyvyan mentors and supports a team of housing attorneys at Fredrikson.

As an attorney in Fredrikson, Vyvyan is a litigator in areas like commercial landlord-tenant disputes, complex foreclosures, construction disputes, oil and gas litigation, and significant boundary and easement disputes. Vyvyan also has experience handling real estate transactions. He has tried cases for both plaintiffs and defendants in states across the Upper Midwest.

Established in 1966, Volunteer Lawyers Network is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides civil legal services to low-income people through volunteer attorneys.

Cardozo Society to give award to Judah Druck

Judah Druck, a partner in Maslon LLP’s Litigation Group, will be honored with the 2023 Arthur T. Pfefer Memorial Award from the Twin Cities Cardozo Society at its annual dinner June 22.

The award is given to a Jewish law student or attorney age 35 or younger who exhibits ambition and determination, realizes academic or professional success, and has a strong commitment to the Jewish and general community. It is named for Arthur T. Pfefer, who was raised in St. Paul and earned a law degree with honors at the University of Minnesota in 1967. Upon graduation, Pfefer was hired by the Maslon firm, then known as Maslon Edelman Borman & Brand, but before starting his legal career he was deployed to Vietnam as a captain in the U.S. Army. He was killed in action in Pleiku, Vietnam, on July 25, 1969.

Druck represents corporate and individual policyholders in insurance coverage and complex business disputes, advising clients and litigating actions concerning product liabilities, environmental and toxic tort liabilities, directors and officers-related liabilities, first-party property loss, business interruption, and broker negligence. He also maintains a robust commercial litigation practice spanning multiple industries and forums, ranging from representing investment banking firms in federal appeals to litigating putative class actions under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Druck was elected last year to the board of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC). He also serves as president of Congregation Darchei Noam in St. Louis Park.

The Twin Cities Cardozo Society is an affinity group for Jewish attorneys, judges, and law students, sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater St. Paul and the Minneapolis Jewish Federation. Its mission is to strengthen bonds among legal professionals through educational, social and philanthropic activities, and offer opportunities for communal involvement and leadership.

Taft named fastest growing firm by in Am Law 100

Taft has been named to the Am Law 100 for the second consecutive year, increasing its ranking by 18 spots as reported by The American Lawyer. Taft is ranked as the 82nd largest law firm in the United States by revenue.

Taft increased its 2022 revenue by 32% over 2021. The increased revenue resulted from 15% organic growth and 17% from its merger with Detroit-area firm Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, effective on Dec. 31, 2022.

According to The American Lawyer, Taft is the fastest growing law firm with the largest increase in revenue among all firms on the Am Law 100 from 2021 to 2022. This significant growth has allowed Taft to invest in strategic lateral hires and modern initiatives, including its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and innovative solutions to better serve its clients.

With Taft’s 2022 expansion into the Detroit market through the Jaffe merger, together with its robust organic growth, the firm is now composed of approximately 825 attorneys in eight primary Midwest markets and the District of Colombia.

