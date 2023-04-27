Justices send lease fight to arbitration

A court-appointed receiver in a landlord-tenant case is bound by the arbitration clause in the lease. In Wilmington Trust v. 700 Hennepin Holdings, decided April 19, the Minnesota Supreme Court determined that as a receiver steps into the shoes of the person over whose property the receiver is appointed under the Minnesota Receivership Act, the receiver succeeds to the landlord’s rights and duties under a lease agreement when that person is a landlord.

The case arose out of a lease agreement entered into in 2017 between 700 Hennepin Holdings, who owned a 100-year-old building in downtown Minneapolis, and Seven Acquisition, LLC. Seven Acquisition operated the restaurant Seven Steakhouse and Sushi in the building at 700 Hennepin Ave. S.

Once a popular restaurant, Seven limited its hours and shut down a couple of times, citing COVID-19 policies and increasing crime. But it was a leaky roof that caused Seven to permanently close its doors in November of 2022. “Due to circumstances beyond our control, we cannot operate a restaurant/bar in our current residence building of 700 Hennepin Avenue,” the company wrote on its website in October of 2022.

The leaks began in January 2018, causing water damage to the building, including into the restaurant. Seven requested repairs to fix the leaks, but 700 Hennepin did not fix the damage. When a pipe burst in February 2019, it caused serious water damage.

Seven withheld its rent, citing its lost profits and other damages. 700 Hennepin responded by filing an eviction action against Seven. However, Seven sought an order compelling 700 Hennepin to arbitrate its claims, rather than meet in district court, per the lease.

After the district court found that the contract required the parties to arbitrate, an arbitrator awarded Seven over $900,000 in damages for business losses but determined that 700 Hennepin was owed about $140,000 in unpaid rent. Seven’s award was around $826,000, which it moved to confirm in district court.

But before the district court could confirm the award, the trustee for mortgagees of 700 Hennepin initiated a foreclosure action against 700 Hennepin. A receiver for the building was appointed. Subsequently, the receiver sought about $45,000 from Seven, the amount of rent owed since the date the Receiver was appointed. Seven disputed this, maintaining it owed no rent because there was still a leaky roof causing financial losses.

When the receiver filed a motion requesting Seven be ordered to pay all the rent due and owing, Seven opposed. It argued that the dispute over whether any rent was due must be arbitrated according to the lease. The receivership judge, however, determined that arbitration was not necessary because the receiver did not agree to arbitration when he agreed to be a receiver, and the lease did not subject the receiver to arbitration. The Court of Appeals reversed and remanded.

Jason Asmus, a partner at Taft Stettinius & Hollister, who represented the receiver, argued that the district court had the exclusive authority to determine whether the parties should go to arbitration.

“The receivership changes the circumstance. The district court has exclusive authority over the receiver. It has the authority to direct the receiver,” Asmus argued. “Recognizing the district court’s exclusive authority is not ignoring the arbitration provision.”

Asmus maintained that the tenant exercised its right to go to arbitration before the foreclosure action.

“The practical result of the Receiver’s argument is that the district court can ignore the contractual rights of the other party to the contract,” the majority said. The Minnesota Supreme Court then looked at the 2012 Receivership Act, both at the statutory language as well as Minnesota’s law prior to enactment of the statute. The court ultimately determined that the statutory language demonstrated that the district court merely has exclusive authority over directing the receiver, not in determining all controversies related to collection of the receivership property.

Mark Bradford, a partner at Braford, Andresen, Norrie & Camarotto, who represented Seven, agreed. “We have a binding, existing contract with the landlord. The contractual rights don’t just go away because the landlord’s conduct necessitated the appointment of the receiver.”

The court concluded that the dispute between the receiver and tenant be submitted to arbitration. It Affirmed the Court of appeals.

Justice Anne K. McKeig and Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea dissented. McKeig, who authored the dissent, argued that the statute conferred absolute authority on the district court to determine all controversies related to receivership property.

“Nowhere does Minn. Stat. § 576.23 suggest that this exclusive, limitless authority will somehow give way to an obligation to arbitrate contained in a lease,” McKeig wrote. She stated that, in this instance, the statute should trump the contract. “This certainly does not mean that every clause within the contract is somehow void or may simply be ignored by the district court, as the majority suggests,” McKeig maintained. “The district court may refer the dispute to an arbitrator, but it does so based on a delegation of the authority it possesses to decide all controversies over receivership property.”