8th Circuit rejects Minnesota firm’s effort to invoke franchise act

Once again, a federal court has informed a Minnesota corporation that is not engaging in a franchisor/franchisee relationship. In Louis DeGidio, Inc. v. Industrial Combustion, Inc., decided April 24, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that a company was out of luck when it attempted to invoke protections found in the Minnesota Franchise Act (MFA) based on the circumstances of its distributorship relationship.

Louis DeGidio Services is a Minnesota corporation that distributes burners. It has been around since 1958, purchasing and distributing burners made by Industrial Combustion, a Wisconsin LLC, for institutional boiler systems across most of Minnesota. The parties had a business relationship for about 60 years.

Things began to go south in 2015 when DeGidio’s purchases of Industrial Combustion burners slowed. Finally, in 2019, Industrial Combustion told DeGidio that it would terminate the distributorship within 30 days. The corporation filed this action in October 2019 seeking to enjoin the manufacturer from terminating the contract under the terms of the MFA. It asserted, as a franchise of Industrial Combustion, its relationship could not be terminated without showing good cause. It also alleged breach of contract, fraud, negligent misrepresentation, estoppel, tortious interference, and unjust enrichment.

In 2019, the matter went before U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim. He determined that the distributor met the first two components of the definition of franchise, as it used the manufacturer’s trade name and purchased goods from the manufacturer. However, Tunheim was unconvinced that DeGidio proved the last requirement: paying a franchise fee.

Franchise fees in Minnesota can be paid directly or indirectly. Generally, franchise fees are paid as flat or royalty fees based on sales. However, it may be paid indirectly through conditions imposed by a franchisor. These conditions could include requiring a party to purchase an unreasonable amount of inventory, imposing mandatory fees for required training, and charging inflated prices for parts.

On appeal, DeGidio alleged that it was required by Industrial Combustion to purchase minimum quantities of replacement parts to remain as a distributor. DeGidio argued that Industrial Combustion imposed sales goals and quotas that pressured the company to purchase replacement parts from Industrial Combustion above wholesale prices.

“We had these target goals, we had these quotas,” said Steven Moore, a partner at Smith, Jadin, Johnson, who represented DeGidio. “You don’t just put in a boiler. You have to have the parts to put in the boiler, and you have to have the parts to service the boiler.”

Citing the 2007 agreement between the parties, DeGidio claimed that it was required to “maintain minimum stock at its place of business for efficient sales, service and repair of I.C. products.” The company purchased replacement parts from Industrial Combustion, some of which were manufactured by third party original equipment manufacturers. The parts manufactured by the third party, both parties agreed, were sold at above wholesale prices. Consequently, DeGidio argued, those prices were an indirect franchise fee, since not meeting the sales requirements would mean a termination of the contract.

“[W]hile sales above bona fide prices can constitute an indirect franchise fee, many do not,” the court wrote. “For sales at a higher price to constitute a franchise fee, there must be evidence of compulsion accompanied by threat of termination.” Although DeGidio presented a 2019 email from Industrial Combustion that suggested the company meet a $100,000 sales target, the court was unconvinced.

“There’s no language in that document suggesting there is any requirement to purchase any number of OEM parts,” stated Joseph Diedrich, senior associate attorney at Husch Blackwell, who represented Industrial Combustion. “There is no dispute that both burners and either IC parts or OEM parts could be used to meet the sales goal.”

The 8th Circuit found that the company was purchasing burners and parts manufactured by Industrial Combustion merely to meet its responsibility as a distributor to service Industrial Combustion burners. There was no evidence that Industrial Combustion ever made DeGidio pay above bona fide wholesale prices to maintain the relationship, nor was there any evidence that Industrial Combustion fired sales representatives for failing to purchase the replacement parts from Industrial Combustion.

The court found that the ordinary business expenses and minimum purchase requirements in this business relationship did not constitute franchise fees. It affirmed the granting of summary judgment in favor of Industrial Combustion.

