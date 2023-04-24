People & Practices: April 24, 2023

Lathrop GPM LLP expands Intellectual Property Group

Lathrop GPM LLP has announced four new additions to the firm’s Intellectual Property Practice Group, including counsel Lisbeth C. Robinson, Ph.D., in the firm’s Minneapolis office.

Robinson is a former patent examiner and focuses her practice on patent preparation, prosecution, and analyses. She works with universities, medical device companies, and emerging and established companies in biotechnology on patent drafting, prosecution and counseling in material science, synthetic biology, and crop gene editing. Robinson earned her J.D. from the University of Minnesota School of Law, her Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Minnesota, and her B.S. in Biochemical Sciences from the University of Vermont.

Also joining the firm in its Boston office are partner Lisa Hillman, Ph.D., counsel Jennifer Liu, Pharm.D . , and technical specialist Diane Lebo, Ph.D.

“This is an exciting time of expansion for our IP team,” said Kate Tompkins, leader of the firm’s Intellectual Property Practice Group. “The varied and extensive skillsets of these four professionals will further bolster our abilities in patent procurement and litigation in Boston, Minneapolis, and across the U.S. We look forward to providing their insights to our clients in the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, and medical device fields.”

“IP and life sciences continue to be a key focus of our strategic growth,” said Cameron Garrison, managing partner of Lathrop GPM. “Our innovative pricing capabilities and commitment to client service are a great match for the needs of our clients, throughout the United States. We hope to continue to attract this caliber of IP talent across the country.”

