Justices remand homeowners association covenant case

Ambiguous language in restrictive land use covenants can now be interpreted by consulting extrinsic evidence. In Windcliff Association, Inc. v. Aaron Breyfogle, Et al., decided April 19, the Minnesota Supreme Court remanded the matter back to the district court for a jury to determine the meaning of the restrictive covenant.

This property case arose when a couple set out to build a garage. Aaron and Abby Breyfogle own a home in a common interest residential subdivision. There, the homes are subject to restrictive land use covenants, including a limit on the size of outbuildings to 1,200 square feet. The Breyfogles proposed the plans for a 1,656-square-foot garage to their homeowners’ association. The association informed them it violated the covenant and rejected the plans.

However, the Breyfogles claimed that the restrictive covenant was no longer in effect because the Wabasha County zoning restriction was repealed. The homeowners association replied that what Wabasha County did had no effect on the covenant’s validity. Nevertheless, the Breyfogles broke ground.

The association filed suit against the Breyfogles, attempting to enforce the 1,200-square-foot restriction on the garage. The Breyfogles claimed that the covenant was not ambiguous and argued that, even if there was ambiguity, that it must be strictly construed against the land use restriction as a matter of law.

The district court, which found the covenant to be ambiguous, granted summary judgment for the Breyfogles. Appealing to the declaration of the wife of the man who drafted the declaration — which maintained that the restriction was intended to comply with Wabasha County zoning ordinances — the district court determined that the intent of the covenanting parties was for country zoning regulations to control the covenant’s interpretation. However, the Court of Appeals concluded that the interpretation of the restrictive covenant was a question of fact for a jury.

“If they get into a situation where something is ambiguous, a land use covenant — a specific type of document — is ambiguous, it should be construed automatically against the land use restriction,” argued Elizabeth Roff, attorney at Stellpflug Law, who represented the Breyfogles. Roff cited 39 jurisdictions who hold the same interpretation.

“I think it would be highly anomalous for this court to say that a defendant facing prison under an ambiguous criminal statute is not entitled to the exact rule that someone trying to build a garage is entitled to,” argued John Giesen, attorney at Dunlap & Seeger, who represented the association. “We agree that property is a fundamental right — it’s got a lot of history and a lot of protections in the law. But it’s not more important than liberty.”

The Breyfogles also offered policy arguments about why ambiguous restrictive covenants should be automatically construed against land use restriction. “This is the opportunity to make the change and go in the direction where you favor the land use rights, favor certainty, favor that this covenant cannot be interpreted against another homeowner in a different manner, reduce litigation costs,” Roff argued. However, the court countered, noting “this rule respects only the landowner’s perspective. On the other side of the coin, such a rule defeats the legitimate expectations of neighbors that the ‘full force and effect’ of a covenant will be carried out.”

The court held that a jury should decide what the meaning of an ambiguous restrictive land covenant is absent extrinsic evidence conclusively demonstrating intent. If the question goes to a jury, the court requires the jury to strictly construe the ambiguity in a restrictive covenant against land use only if it is unable to resolve the ambiguity from extrinsic evidence through a preponderance of the evidence.

Justice G. Barry Anderson and Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea dissented. “[T]he fact that restrictive covenants may bind subsequent successors highlights the need for a rule of strict construction to appropriately uphold the right to use property freely,” stated Anderson. The dissent maintained that the court’s approach “provides minimal protection to property owners and does not adequately protect the right to free and unrestricted property use.” It also raised Roff’s worry about extended litigation. “Property rights inure not only to the wealthy and powerful, but also to the highly leveraged first-time owner of a townhouse in a modest neighborhood; the former is well-positioned to endlessly litigate ambiguous terminology under the formula proposed by the court, the latter not so much,” declared Anderson.