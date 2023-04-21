High court complicates gun litigation

U.S. District Court Judge Kathleen Menendez concluded on March 31 that Minnesota’s law preventing 18- to 20-year-olds from obtaining concealed carry permits is unconstitutional. The case, Worth v. Harrington, was one of a series of suits filed contesting various state and federal gun regulations following a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that has caused confusion about the constitutionality of such legislation.

The Minnesota case was brought by three Minnesotans under age 21 but older than 18, as well as gun-rights advocacy organizations Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, Second Amendment Foundation, and the Firearms Policy Coalition. Other than being too young under the law, there was no other reason for being denied the permit.

Appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, plaintiffs argued that “founding era militia laws lend support to the understanding that ‘the people’ referred to in the Second Amendment includes 18-to-20-year-olds,” demonstrating that allowing 18-to-20-year-olds to concealed carry is consistent with America’s history of firearms regulation.

Bruen was decided on June 23, 2022. A New York state law, known as the 1911 Sullivan Act, required those wanting to concealed carry show “proper cause” in their application. In the 6-3 decision, the court held that the Second and 14th Amendments protected an individual’s right to carry a pistol in public. It determined that states are allowed to require applicants to satisfy objective criteria such as background checks, but it held unconstitutional “may issue” systems where local authorities arbitrarily evaluate need. Importantly, the holding of Bruen — authored by Justice Clarence Thomas — was that gun restrictions be viewed by looking at the “historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

Megan Walsh, visiting clinical professor of law at University of Minnesota’s Gun Violence Prevention Law Clinic, explained, “Prior to Bruen, the lower courts applied an interest-balancing test that weighed the government’s interest in promoting public safety against the burden on the Second Amendment right. Courts generally applied intermediate scrutiny and evaluated whether the challenged gun regulation furthered the government interest.”

But Bruen created a new analysis, Walsh said, noting that she was speaking in her individual capacity and not on behalf of her employer or other entity.

“Bruen eliminated the courts’ use of scrutiny to evaluate gun regulations and replaced it with a test that focuses on history and the text of the Second Amendment. So now if a government regulation infringes upon the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, the government has the burden to identify an analogous historical law that is similar to the challenged modern-day regulation.”

The problem for judges — many of whom are not historical scholars — is that they must now decide whether historical legal facts do, or do not, support gun regulations.

“Justice Thomas provided some guidance about how to analogize modern laws to historical laws, but there is a lot of room within that guidance for courts to use their judgment about what laws are similar enough to show a modern law is part of the nation’s historical tradition,” Walsh explained. “So, in situations where courts in different jurisdictions are evaluating the constitutionality of a modern law, one judge may find a historical law to be analogous and support finding the modern law constitutional, and another judge may find that the same historical example is an outlier or not sufficiently similar to support the constitutionality of the challenged law.”

The historical test analysis not only requires that judges become historians, but lawyers as well.

“Bruen places the burden on the lawyers in the case to identify the relevant historical laws. This means that two courts may be analyzing two different sets of historical laws put before the court by two different teams of lawyers, even when they are evaluating the constitutionality of the same or a similar law.”

In Menendez’s analysis, she concluded that, because the defendants did not show a historical tradition in America of denying 18-to-20-year-olds the right to publicly carry a handgun for self-defense, Minnesota’s law violated the Second Amendment.

“[W]hatever the evidence may reveal about the wisdom behind enacting a 21-year-old requirement for publicly carrying a handgun, such analysis belongs to a regime of means-end scrutiny scuttled by Bruen,” Menendez wrote. “Bruen makes it clear that today’s policy considerations play no role in the analytical framework that begins and ends more than 200 years ago.”

“Judge Menendez’s opinion said that if her decision was based on whether the government’s goal of promoting safety by prohibiting individuals between the ages of 18 and 20 from carrying in public was based on evaluating how well the law achieved the government’s interest, she likely would have found the law to be constitutional,” Walsh stated. “She referenced social science data in oral argument and in the opinion showing that 18-20-year-olds have still-developing brains, exhibit increased impulsivity than older adults, and are involved in disproportionate rates of crimes involving firearms.”

Still, Walsh does not agree with how Menendez applied the test. “There is significant historical evidence showing that individuals under the age of 21 were not considered part of ‘the people’ the Second Amendment protects because they were routinely treated as minors, or ‘infants’ in the language of the time,” Walsh noted. “She disregarded some historical laws and regulations identified by the defendants as insufficiently analogous, that I would argue provide support that the challenged law is consistent with the nation’s historical tradition.”

Walsh believes that it is just a matter of time before the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the issue again; she thinks that it will select a 5th Circuit case.

“I think it is likely that the Supreme Court will take a case from the 5th Circuit, U.S. v. Rahimi, which struck down a federal law prohibiting individuals who are subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms,” Walsh predicted.

In that case, a man who was subject to a protective order after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, and who was involved in five shootings in a couple months’ span, was still permitted to keep his gun. The order struck down the federal law that prohibits those subject to domestic violence protection orders from possessing firearms.

“Rahimi has a cert petition pending, and if the Supreme Court takes that case, it will likely give some additional guidance to lower Courts about how to apply the text and history approach.”

For now, the trend is for courts to act in accordance with what Bruen appears to require, resulting in a loosening of gun laws across the country.

“Courts struck down more firearm laws in the three months after Bruen than it did in a decade after Heller. I don’t think that most Americans, and even most lawyers, are aware of what a significant effect Bruen has had on the government’s ability to regulate firearms in the name of public safety,” Walsh said. “It’s a clear example of how the Supreme Court has moved the law away from what the vast majority of Americans want — reasonable gun laws that make it safer for all of us without unduly burdening the rights of lawful gun owners.”