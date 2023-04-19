With law license restored, ex-judge assists low-income people in Arizona

A former Minnesota judge who was previously suspended from the practice of law has been reinstated.

In an order filed April 7, the Minnesota Supreme Court reinstated former Judge Alan F. Pendleton to the practice of law, though he plans to remain in his current home state, Arizona, where he will offer legal advice to low-income people.

Pendleton served as a 10th Judicial District judge for Anoka County from 1999 to 2015. He was elected to full terms in 2002, 2008, and 2014. Pendleton became a well-respected member of the bench. In fact, he was previously named the 2012 Minnesota District Judges Association Outstanding Judge.

Just a few years later, however, Pendleton’s reputation and career dramatically changed. When he filed an affidavit of candidacy in 2014, Pendleton maintained that he resided in Anoka County. However, Pendleton was living in his wife’s house in Minnetonka — Hennepin County — starting in December 2013 for the next eight months.

He stated he had always lived in a separate residence from his wife, a condo located in Anoka. But in late 2013, Pendleton sold the condo. Thereafter, he resided with his wife in Minnetonka until he rented an Anoka County apartment in 2014. The story of why Pendleton moved in with his wife is not that he simply wanted to sell the condo. Instead, Pendleton was helping his son who was struggling with a drug problem.

In 2014, the Minnesota Board on Judicial Standards appointed a panel to look into sanctions.

A three-member panel determined that Judge Pendleton failed to reside within his judicial district for about five months in 2014. The panel recommended that Pendleton be censured as well as suspended from judicial office without pay for at least six months.

Pendleton appealed the panel’s findings, saying that he was denied due process of law. He also maintained that the board failed to prove that he committed judicial misconduct by clear and convincing evidence.

In 2015, Pendleton was removed from the bench by the Minnesota Supreme Court. Removal of Pendleton was a rare move by the court. In fact, the court has only removed judges for misconduct three other times.

The court also held disciplinary proceedings. It found that there was clear and convincing evidence that Pendleton did not reside within his judicial district while in office and that he made a knowingly false statement about his residence in the affidavit of candidacy. The court also concluded that the due process claims lacked merit.

It took issue with the false statement about his residency in the affidavit of candidacy.

“The context in which this knowingly false statement was made is especially troubling,” the court wrote. “When we assess Judge Pendleton’s violations and the cumulative impact his misconduct has on the public’s faith in the integrity of the judicial system, we conclude that the sanction of removal from office is the only sanction adequate to ensure that the people of Minnesota can have continued faith in the integrity of their justice system.”

In March 2016, the Minnesota Supreme Court suspended Pendleton from the practice of law for a minimum for ninety days. He was conditionally reinstated on June 8, 2016, subject to successful completion of the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination. However, he did not file proof of completion by March 1, 2017, so the court revoked his conditional reinstatement and indefinitely suspended him.

Pendleton did not complete the MPRE because he moved his son to Arizona to focus on his son’s health.

“Nothing was more important that helping my son so I declined the job offers and moved my son to Arizona,” Pendleton says. His son is now drug-free with a good job.

While Pendleton recognizes the role the family crisis played into being removed from the bench, he takes full responsibility.

“Years ago, I accepted full responsibility for the mistakes I made that led to my removal from the bench and the suspension of my law license,” he says. “I blame no one for what happened other than myself.”

Arizona is now home for Pendleton. He has continued to manage his Minnesota Judicial Training and Education website that operates as a judicial resource library. Minnesota Lawyer reached out to Pendleton to ask if he planned to return to Minnesota. He says he’s content to be in Arizona and would only accept a 100% remote job in Minnesota.

So why become reinstated after seven years away from it? Pendleton became aware of a program that allows those without an Arizona law license to provide legal advice to low-income individuals in Arizona.

“The American legal system is facing a national crisis. Every year our legal system fails to deliver equal justice to millions of low-income citizens who are unable to afford to hire a lawyer to assist them with their legal needs in the civil justice system,” Pendleton says. “There are millions of low-income citizens who are not quite poor enough to qualify for legal aid, but certainly not rich enough to afford an attorney. And then there are the millions of low-income citizens who do qualify for legal aid but are turned away because the current legal aid system cannot handle the demand. The problem is especially severe in Arizona which has one of the worst attorney shortages in the county.”

To serve in this capacity, however, Pendleton had to have an active law license from his home state. Pendleton had to make up some deficits for his time away.

“I was required to pay for seven years of past lawyer registration fees,” he says. “I was then told I also needed to make up six years (90 credits) of Continuing Legal Education courses.”

He did all that and petitioned the Minnesota Supreme Court and the OLPR in early March this year. The OLPR did not oppose Pendleton’s request to be reinstated and the court granted Pendleton’s request.

“I am grateful that now that my Minnesota law license has been reinstated that I am finally in a position to help fill that need,” Pendleton says. “I can start providing much needed legal advice to people in desperate need of legal assistance. This is a 100% volunteer position.”