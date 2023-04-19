Does pay transparency yield equity?

How much money do you make?

That question can either evoke nerves or an honest answer — depending on the stance one takes on the issue of pay transparency.

However, legal and corporate experts at a Minnesota Women Lawyers’ Pay Equity Initiative April 10 seminar encouraged attendees to ask a different question: “Why do you earn what you do?”

The Equal Pay Initiative hosted four experts in the legal and corporate sectors to share their expertise, data, and opinions about the benefits of pay transparency.

The experts included attorneys from Minneapolis-based law firms, Sonia Miller-Van Oort with Sapientia Law Group and Nicole Moen of Fredrikson & Byron, as well as University of Minnesota Carlton Business Career Center Director Maggie Tomas. Falon Wrigley with 3M Company provided a corporate perspective.

The panel was moderated by Andrea Johnson, who grew up in Mankato, Minnesota, and is an attorney and the director of state policy, workplace justice, and cross-cutting initiatives at the National Women’s Law Center.

The 90-minute discussion included more than 70 attendees and was one part of a larger conversation, according to the Pay Equity Initiative’s chair, Kelly Clark.

“[T]he Pay Equity Initiative’s mission in general is to promote and advocate for equal pay for women and underrepresented attorneys across the legal profession,” Clark wrote in an email. “We are always discussing what we can be doing to achieve that goal.”

Clark noted the Equal Pay Initiative has previously hosted events that explored the ways in which pay transparency may not lead to pay equity, among other pay equity topics.

For instance, at the panel, Wrigley shared a recent Harvard Business Review report that cited a National Hockey League (NHL) study that found pay transparency that included compensation based on performance can either be a hindrance or bolster for performance.

“Holistically, transparency and equity is critical, but [so is] not losing sight of the overall performance impact,” Wrigley said.

That same Harvard Business Review report found that pay transparency was most beneficial in situations where pay is already equitable. In companies where pay was inconsistent, employee performance diminished with transparency.

For the experts on the April 10 panel, this brings to light two important qualities of pay transparency: data and action.

“So, the question is, ‘How are you as an organization going to address that?’” Miller-Van Oort said. “Transparency means knowing what you are going to be evaluated on.”

Miller-Van Oort cited a law firm’s billable hours as perhaps one of the largest factors in determining compensation, but she added that it’s up to each law firm to be clear about how billable hours and other factors lead to compensation.

As an example, Moen shared her experiences serving on Fredrikson & Byron’s compensation committee. The committee is transparent about the factors it considers when determining pay and about personal earnings.

While there is not a precise formula, Moen said the transparency creates greater opportunities for discussion and personal control.

“The compensation committee makes sure the pay is fair for everyone,” Moen said. “If [employees] have questions, they have the entire committee at their disposal… We do a great job of telling people, ‘Here are the factors we are looking at.’ We don’t get as many questions as you might think.”

Miller-Van Oort agreed with Moen’s experience.

“People won’t be upset that they didn’t make ‘X,’” Miller-Van Oort said “I think they aren’t going to be happy if they don’t understand how you got there.”

Having transparency could also attract younger workers to jobs, Tomas explained.

According to anecdotal data Tomas has seen at the University of Minnesota, Gen Z candidates are demanding employer compensation transparency on job postings, and when a company does not post the compensation, Tomas said it sends a clear message to young workers.

“It’s saying that you’re not committed to equity and inclusion,” Tomas said, adding that the perception exists even if the statement is not true.

The link between pay transparency and equity is tethered to opportunity, Johnson explained. Johnson pointed out that transparency allows women and people of color, who are more likely to be underpaid, an opportunity to negotiate with clear and accurate parameters.

Tomas agreed.

“If you can negotiate with broad numbers, it’s helpful,” Tomas said. “We’ve seen all of our students more comfortable with negotiation at that point.”

Furthermore, as multiple panelists pointed out, pay transparency creates an opportunity for discussions regarding equity.

As pay transparency is still debated in every sector, some states are passing laws that require pay transparency in the workplace and on job postings.

In Minnesota, employees can voluntarily share their compensation without fear of adverse consequences. Additionally, Minnesota lawmakers are working on legislation that would make it illegal for companies to inquire about a candidate’s salary history.

On a smaller scale, the experts at the April 10 panel offered advice on how attorneys can create a pay transparency culture.

Wrigley encouraged the use of reporting channels to voice concerns, and Miller-Van Oort challenged management teams at law firms to critically examine the ways in which they determine compensation.

For those not in management, Miller-Van Oort and Moen encouraged employees to ask critical questions about how they are paid. Similarly, Moen suggested discussing pay transparency, its benefits, and potential concerns with those who work in firms with pay transparency.

In the end, the seminar’s panelists all agreed that pay transparency is about more than defining the total an employee earns.

“It’s not all about the money,” Miller-Van Oort said. “…People want to and they should feel they are being valued.”