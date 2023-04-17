Court of Appeals upholds ruling on notice of claim, interest accrual

A third-party insurance agent’s property loss notice is sufficient to start accrual of pre-award interest, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled. In Shardlow Townhomes Association v. Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company, decided April 10, the appellate panel upheld a district court ruling that the notice sent by a third-party insurance agent was a written notice of claim as required under Minn. Stat. § 549.09, 1(b).

Shardlow Townhomes Association (Shardlow) was insured through Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company (Midwest) through a company called the WA Group. The WA Group is an independent agency selling insurance for insurance companies.

In 2019, Shardlow suffered damage from hail and wind following a storm. Shardlow let the WA Group know about the damage. A claim specialist with the WA Group submitted a property loss notice to Midwest Family. The notice described the loss, included relevant information about Shardlow, as well as inclusion that Shardlow’s property manager informed the WA Group about the damage. Midwest acknowledged receipt of a notice of claim.

Midwest retained an engineer to evaluate the damage. Based on the report, Midwest estimated the repair would cost $108,498.70. But Shardlow’s adjuster found that the amount of loss was $820,901.18. It submitted a sworn statement in proof of loss, and the parties participated in an appraisal. Subsequently, Midwest paid Shardlow $620,128, which was the replacement cost value of the loss that was calculated by the appraisal panel.

However, the dispute did not end there. The parties disagreed about how much pre-award interest due. Shardlow sought $100,199.19 in pre-award interest, but Midwest argued that $34,313.24 was the appropriate amount.

The discrepancy between these numbers stemmed from when Midwest apparently received notice of loss. Shardlow asserted that the interest period began on July 26, 2019, the date that the WA Group claims specialist submitted the property loss notice to Midwest. Midwest, on the contrary, maintained that the interest accrued starting on Oct. 7, 2020, which was when Shardlow sent Midwest its sworn proof of loss.

Before the court was the question of whether notice sent by a third-party insurance agent at direction of the insured constituted “written notice of claim.” James Kovacs, attorney at Bassford Remele, represented Midwest. He argued that what constituted written notice as required under statute could be found in both the plain meaning of the term as well as in a recent Minnesota Court of Appeals decision.

Midwest cited Elm Creek Courthome Ass’n, Inc. v. State Farm Fire & Cas. Co.. In that case, the insurer internally generated a notice of loss report after hearing about the insured’s loss and sent it to the insured. However, the court held that it did not constitute written notice of claim, writing that “a party responsible for issuing payment cannot announce a demand for payment to the party making the claim.”

Midwest argued that, under Elm Creek, only the claimant could submit a written notice of claim. “The communication needs to come from the claimant or the claimant’s legal representative. As insurance company like Midwest Family … cannot settle or have settlement negotiations with a claimant’s neighbor, or a claimant’s insurance agent. You can only negotiate a settlement with the claimant himself,” asserted Kovacs.

Justice Lindell, partner at Greenstein Sellers, represented Shardlow. “This isn’t about settlement. That has nothing to do with this,” said Lindell. “The question in this case is about whether notice was given.”

“Claimant is not restricted under Minnesota law. People are not restricted from acting on behalf of each other. In many instances, they have to,” Lindell argued. “Claimant cannot just mean literally the person who owns the claim. It has to include people acting on that person or entity’s behalf.”

“Given the narrow issue presented, the particular facts, and the reasoning undertaken, the holding in Elm Creek is properly construed as concerning a self-generated statement of loss and is limited to those circumstances,” the court wrote. “It does not contemplate a notice generated by a third party or an insurance agency, as in this case.”

It affirmed the ruling of the district court.