Court reject’s male gymnast’s bid for injunction against U

In 2021, Evan Ng, a male gymnast, sued the University of Minnesota for eliminating the men’s gymnastics team. Ng did not stick the landing in his federal appeal, however, and he will not be immediately reinstated to a men’s gymnastics program.

Ng received a scholarship to attend the University of Minnesota and participate on the men’s gymnastics team. At the beginning of his freshman year, he was informed that the program would be eliminated. Citing an athletics budget shortfall between $45 million and $65 million, the university decided to eliminate three intercollegiate sports programs.

However, Ng claimed that the real motivation for the cuts was a desire to align the ratio of male athletes to male undergraduates, complying with Title IX. In the 2020-2021 school year, there were 2.99% more male athletes than male undergrads at the University of Minnesota. Pacific Legal Foundation, which represented Ng in the matter, argued that the university ignored the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause by instituting sex-based quotas.

Ng sought a preliminary injunction to reinstate the team pending the outcome of the litigation. However, the district court denied Ng’s motion, finding that Ng could not show irreparable harm since he delayed filing the preliminary injunction. The district court determined that Ng waited 13 months before filing a motion for a preliminary injunction. During that time, only four former gymnasts remained at the university, no coaches were still employed, and there was no chance that the team would be able to compete that year.

“As such, Plaintiff’s delay is significant,” the court concluded. It found that the delay was unreasonable and determined that the delay negated a finding of irreparable injury.

On appeal, Ng argued that the district court erred when it denied his preliminary injunction. The court considered whether Ng suffered irreparable harm and whether he unreasonably delayed bringing his claim. The court found that Ng was irreparably harmed by being denied the opportunity to compete in intercollegiate athletics, even though he was able to transfer.

However, on the issue of unreasonable delay, the court sided with the lower court. The court focused on the fact that 13 months elapsed before filing an injunction, writing, “There is nothing in the record explaining what he did during this time.”

While Ng argued that he was joining efforts to create an organization called “Friends of Minnesota Men’s Gymnastics” to convince the University of Minnesota to keep the team, the court was not persuaded. The court was presented with no evidence of his participation and noted that, even if Ng was involved, six months passed before filing an injunction.

Caleb Trotter, attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation who represented Ng, stated, “We’re disappointed with the court’s decision to affirm the denial of the preliminary injunction motion. We think it was entirely reasonable for Mr. Ng, his teammates, and their coaches and supporters to try and convince the University of Minnesota to reinstate the men’s gymnastics team before filing a lawsuit.”

Trotter continued, “[I]t is important what today’s decision does not say. The court declined to address the merits of Mr. Ng’s constitutional and Title IX claims, so the case will proceed in the district court.”

Ng’s suit challenging the University of Minnesota’s decision to end the men’s gymnastics program is still pending.

Jake Ricker, director of public relations for the University of Minnesota, said in an email that “the University appreciates the Eighth Circuit’s ruling, and looks forward to returning to district court to focus on the University’s motion to dismiss.”

But Trotter maintained, “We are confident that the University’s use of statistical quotas to limit athletic opportunities for student-athletes will ultimately be shown to be unlawful discrimination.”