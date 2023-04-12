Court rejects religious discrimination allegation in vaccine lawsuits

Aligning with other hospitals during the pandemic, Olmsted Medical Center required its employees to become vaccinated against COVID-19. Fourteen former employees who brought suit against the hospital for this policy were dealt a blow at U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota on April 4.

In September 2021, the hospital instituted a policy that employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. If employees refused, they would be suspended without pay or terminated by October 15, 2021, unless they showed proof of vaccination, began the vaccination process, or submitted a form declining getting the vaccine.

Employees were able to apply for a medical or religious exemption. The hospital had a religious exemption team, as well as a medical exemption team, to review the declination forms. Those who declined to get the vaccine were required to be tested for COVID-19 each week, as well as receive mandatory education about how COVID-19 spreads and how the vaccine assisted in stopping the spread. Plaintiffs were terminated by Olmsted Medical Center after refusing to become vaccinated against COVID-19.

In 2022, a wave of lawsuits against hospitals in Minnesota began when two former Mayo Clinic hospital employees filed suit after being fired for refusal to become vaccinated. Fourteen Olmsted employees sued the hospital for religious discrimination and failure to accommodate religious beliefs under the Minnesota Human Rights Act (MHRA) as well as violations of the Americans with Disability Act (ADA).

The district court issued five rulings, pruning the COVID vaccine lawsuits. One of those rulings involved Mariah Tipcke, whose religious exemption was denied. The court found that the hospital did not violate state religious discrimination law. First, the court found no evidence of religious discrimination.

“Tipcke does not allege any facts to show that she was treated differently from other employees because of her religious beliefs,” Judge Ann D. Montgomery wrote. “To the contrary, Tipcke alleges that she was discharged for failing to comply with an employment policy that applied to all employees.”

It also found that there was no duty under the MHRA to provide religious accommodations. “[T]he MHRA does not define religion and does not include any language requiring n employer to provide any religious accommodation,” the court affirmed. “The absence of such language is significant given that the MHRA includes a provision titled ‘Reasonable Accommodation’ that explicitly addresses the circumstances requiring reasonable accommodation under the statute.”

The court also determined that the hospital did not violate federal disability bias law. It held that the Tipcke was unable to allege facts showing disability within the meaning of the ADA, finding no evidence that she had a physical or mental impairment substantially limiting one or more major life activities. The court concluded that, even if Tipcke could prove that she was disabled, the disability claim would still fail because she did not request an accommodation for her disability. “Tipcke alleges only that she requested and was denied a ­ religious accommodation,” the court affirmed.

Nor did the court find that the hospital violated the ADA when it required Tipcke to become vaccinated. The ADA prohibits employers from requiring a medical examination or inquiring about disability status unless both job-related and consistent with business necessity. The court determined that testing for COVID-19 was not a prohibited medical examination. It also concluded that asking about vaccination status was not a disability-related inquiry as “inquiring about an employee’s vaccination status is not likely to elicit information about a disability.”

Count 1 of the complaint—religious discrimination and failure to accommodate religious beliefs under Title VII, and a claim for punitive damages, remain viable.

Gregory Erickson, attorney at Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson, P.A., was not fazed by the court’s decision.

“Judge Montgomery’s decision doesn’t have a significant effect on the case whatsoever,” said Erickson, whose firm represents all of the plaintiffs. “The remedies in Title VII and the Minnesota Human rights act are virtually identical and she kept our claim for punitive damages under Title VII alive. The case will proceed to discovery intact for all intents and purposes.”

Counsel for defendant did not immediately respond to request for comment.