Court revives insulin law challenge

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has breathed life back into a takings claim brought by pharmaceutical companies against Minnesota. In PhRMA v. Williams, decided April 3, the court held that the companies do have standing to bring their claim.

Alec’s Law, passed in Minnesota in 2020, requires insulin manufacturers to provide a 30-day supply of insulin for $35 to people in emergencies or a 90-day supply for $50 for people with low incomes. MNSure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, can assess penalties to manufacturers who do not comply with the programs. The law was named after Alec Smith, a Minnesotan who died at age 26 from ketoacidosis, a complication of type 1 diabetes. Smith lost access to his mother’s health insurance plan at age 26 and was unable to pay $1,300 for insulin.

On June 30, 2020, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), an organization made up of several medicine manufacturers, filed a lawsuit on behalf of its organization and three members, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk Inc., and Sanofi. These companies make most of the insulin sold in America. It claimed that giving away free insulin would cause it to incur significant expenses, and that the act went beyond improving accessibility to insulin.

PhRMA argued that the act violated the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment, as it required the companies to provide insulin without compensation. It sought an injunction barring the act’s enforcement and a declaration that the act is unconstitutional. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy moved to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction and for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.

At district court, Judge David Doty ruled that PhRMA lacked standing to bring a takings claim. Doty noted that just compensation remedies were available in Minnesota through inverse condemnation actions in state court. While PhRMA argued that equitable relief was not foreclosed because inverse condemnation suits are inadequate for providing just compensation, the court disagreed. It was not convinced that bringing multiple actions prevented adequate compensation thorough inverse condemnation procedures.

“The court is unaware of any cases in which a court found a state’s inverse condemnation procedures to be inadequate,” Doty wrote.

At the 8th Circuit, Alec’s Law proponents reiterated that the lawsuit brought by PhRMA was inappropriate as the law was not unconstitutional. Sarah Krans, assistant attorney general, represented the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy.

“We are in the midst of an insulin affordability crisis, created by an oligopoly of insulin manufacturers charging exorbitant prices for this life-saving drug.”

Krans said, contrary to what PhRMA argued, there was no constitutional violation perpetrated by the law.

“This is not a taking,” Krans insisted. “It requires manufacturers to reduce the nuisance that they caused and it was agreed to by manufacturers.”

The 8th Circuit panel was focused on the question of standing, however, specifically analyzing the redressability element.

Joseph Guerra, senior counsel at Sidley Austin, represented PhRMA.

“Here we have a situation in which this law will take insulin from the manufacturers indefinitely,” Guerra said. “And, as a consequence, they cannot obtain complete relief in a single action. Therefore, they must bring multiple lawsuits, and that implicates the recognized doctrine that a multiplicity of suits between two parties over the same legal issues is not an adequate remedy.”

Krans countered, “Here, the multiplicity of suits argument does not apply to takings and no court has ever applied that to takings.”

The 8th Circuit disagreed with the district court, determining that the inverse condemnation procedure did not afford an adequate remedy to PhRMA for the alleged takings because PhRMA members would need to litigate a multiplicity of suits to receive compensation.

“Forcing a party to engage in repetitive lawsuits indefinitely seems to be precisely the sort of legal inadequacy that would make equitable relief an available and preferred method of redress,” the court wrote.

“Contrary to the Board members’ argument, the imminence of multiple suits is not hypothetical or speculative,” the court wrote. “An inverse condemnation action to reimburse a manufacturer for each discrete alleged taking is incapable of compensating the manufacturers for the repetitive, future takings that will occur under the Act’s requirements.”

Nothing has been decided about the merits of the case. Still, the 8th Circuit determined that the district court erred in dismissing the suit for lack of standing. The case has been remanded to the district court.

RELATED:

PhRMA sues over insulin law

Federal court nixes insulin law challenge