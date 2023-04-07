Immigration bar celebrates ‘pivotal’ 1st Circuit decision

By Eric T. Berkman, BridgeTower Media Newswires

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has found that a Cambodian national who alleges he was improperly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement can seek damages from the government under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

Plaintiff Bunthoeun Kong, who came to the U.S. as a refugee when he was a child, served a state prison sentence in the 1990s, during which time a warrant issued for his deportation. He remained in the U.S. for lack of a repatriation agreement with Cambodia, received a supervised release in 2000, and raised a family and met all conditions of his release since that time.

The U.S. and Cambodia negotiated a repatriation agreement in 2002.

In 2018, as part of ICE’s mass arrest campaign of Cambodian nationals living under supervision orders, Kong was summoned to an ICE office to fill out paperwork the U.S. intended to use to obtain a travel document from the Cambodian government for purposes of deporting him.

ICE officials did not tell Kong why he was filling out the paperwork or that his supervised release might be terminated. A month later, he was arrested on his way to work and detained, allegedly without being given a reason for his detention.

Eventually released under a new order of supervision, Kong sought damages for his allegedly unlawful detention under the FTCA.

A U.S. magistrate judge in the District of Massachusetts found the court lacked jurisdiction under 8 U.S.C. §1252(g), which bars judicial review over claims “arising from” decisions to execute removal orders.

But the 1st Circuit reversed.

“Kong claims that his renewed detention in 2018 was unlawful because the government — by relying on a decades-old warrant and failing to adhere to regulatory procedures — neither offered nor proved any ‘special justification’ that existed at that time to outweigh his ‘constitutionally protected interest in avoiding physical restraint,’” Judge Kermit V. Lipez wrote, quoting the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2001 Zadvydas v. Davis decision. “These assertions of illegal detention are plainly collateral to ICE’s prosecutorial decision to execute Kong’s removal — which, as noted above, Kong does not challenge.”

Vindication of civil rights

Kong’s attorney, Ethan Horowitz of the Northeast Justice Center in Lowell, praised the decision.

“The notion the government has been pushing in federal courts that it can take action against non-citizens, particularly those with final or pending removal orders, and have any such action be shielded from judicial review is now a nonstarter, at least in the 1st Circuit,” Horowitz said. “The ruling really opens the door for all immigrants who have been wronged by ICE or the Department of Homeland Security to bring claims against the government to vindicate their civil rights.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston, which is handling the case for the government, declined to comment.

Adriana Lafaille of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, who co-authored an amicus brief in the case, said the decision confirms that individuals living under orders of removal and checking in with ICE “do not live in a Constitution-free zone.”

“There are procedures that have to be followed when ICE wants to re-detain someone it has released on an order of supervision, and the courts are available to provide recourse to those who are detained without following these procedures and without consideration of the need to detain those individuals in the first place,” she said.

Heather Yountz, an immigration attorney with the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, said the ruling means that an immigrant detained before the issuance of travel documents, for example, will have a strong case that they were detained prior to ICE making the necessary finding that removal of the individual is significantly likely in the foreseeable future.

“Non-citizens who have been living here for years, often decades, still have a right to a certain amount of process before they are detained by ICE, even if they have a prior removal order,” Yountz said. “What happened here is not uncommon.”

Calling the case “pivotal” for any immigration practitioner with clients in Kong’s shoes, Brookline lawyer Jennifer C. Bade said prosecutorial discretion has been difficult to navigate over the years.

“[This case] sets an incredibly important precedent for any cases similar to Mr. Kong’s,” she said.

Improper detention?

Kong, who came to the U.S. in 1992 at age 9, was convicted in California state court in 1995 for aggravated assault with a weapon.

While serving his two-year sentence, Kong was taken into custody by ICE’s predecessor, the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, and placed into deportation proceedings.

The government obtained a deportation warrant in 1996, but with no repatriation agreement in place with Cambodia, Kong remained detained in the U.S.

Kong was granted supervised release in 2000 after completing a rehabilitation program.

His conditions required him to appear in person whenever directed by INS for identification or for deportation or removal and to assist INS in obtaining any necessary travel documents.

During the ensuing years, Kong abided by the terms of his release.

In February 2018, ICE summoned Kong to its Burlington office to complete a questionnaire the U.S. planned to use to get a travel document from the Cambodian government in order to repatriate him.

He was not told the U.S. planned to use the questionnaire to get a travel document from Cambodia for that purpose or that his supervised release might be terminated due to the nations’ 2002 repatriation agreement.

That spring, Kong was arrested on his way to work and held by ICE for the next two months. He claims he was held for a week before ICE told him why he was being detained and for a month before he was told how he could challenge the detention.

Kong filed for habeas corpus in May 2018 and was released on a new order of supervision a month later. Around the same time, the Cambodian government issued Kong’s travel document, but he successfully moved to reopen his immigration proceedings a week later.

In February 2019, Kong submitted a claim for damages to DHS and subsequently brought a FTCA action alleging false arrest and false imprisonment.

Specifically, he claimed the government lacked probable cause to detain him because it did not determine that his removal was significantly likely in the reasonably foreseeable future — a finding required by federal regulations when a non-citizen has complied with the terms of his or her release.

In March 2021, U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley dismissed the case for lack of subject matter jurisdiction under §1252(g).

Kelley also found that the 1996 deportation warrant provided the necessary probable cause to justify the renewed detention.

In so finding, Kelley did not make a determination as to whether ICE had found there was a significant likelihood Kong would be removed in the foreseeable future. Instead she made her own finding that there was such a likelihood.

Kong appealed.

No bar

The 1st Circuit agreed with Kong that challenges to the legality of a detention are not barred by §1252(g).

“Construing the ‘arising from’ language of § 1252(g) to bar all detention-related claims — the effective result of the government’s desired interpretation — would raise serious constitutional concerns under the Suspension Clause,” Lipez said, referring to the provision in Article I of the Constitution stating that habeas corpus may not be suspended except in cases of rebellion or invasion.

“Absent the right to judicial review through a habeas petition, the government could detain noncitizens indefinitely without needing to provide a justification to anyone,” Lipez continued. “For instance, if Kong were still detained and he brought a habeas challenge rather than an FTCA challenge to his detention, construing the ‘arising from’ language of § 1252(g) to bar his habeas claim would leave him with no access to the courts.”

Instead, Lipez said, §1252(g) can be interpreted to avoid such concerns by allowing challenges to detentions in which, like here, a non-citizen is not challenging the decision to execute the removal order.

Meanwhile, in concluding the District Court had jurisdiction over Kong’s claims, the 1st Circuit emphasized that instead of making its own determination that there was a significant likelihood Kong might be removed in the foreseeable future, the District Court should have reviewed whether ICE had, in fact, made such a determination.